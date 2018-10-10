South Carolina RB Caleb Kinlaw seeking sixth season of eligibility

If it’s up to Caleb Kinlaw, he won’t have played his last down of college football.

In mid-August, it was announced that Kinlaw had suffered a torn ACL and would miss the entire 2018 season rehabbing the injury. As a fifth-year senior, it was uncertain whether the running back would seek a sixth season of eligibility and potentially return to South Carolina for one final year.

On Twitter this week, Kinlaw cleared up any confusion as he confirmed that he has indeed started the process with the NCAA that could end with a sixth season that could be used in 2019.

I’ve decided to apply for a 6th year. I appreciate those who’ve helped and supported me. I’ll be back to the old me soon. Until then, I’ll continue to recover and support my guys this season 🙏🏾🤙🏾 #brb — Caleb Kinlaw (@Boogie_32) October 8, 2018

Kinlaw originally began his collegiate career at Wisconsin. In his online USC profile, it’s noted that the South Carolina native “underwent multiple surgeries during his time with the Badgers.” He took a redshirt his true freshman season in 2014 and then played in one game in 2015 before transferring to a Mississippi junior college in the summer of 2016.

In his first year with the Gamecocks after transferring in from the JUCO, Kinlaw played mostly on special teams last season as he saw action in 12 games. He did have four carries for 47 yards against FCS Wofford.