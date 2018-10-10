Getty Images

South Carolina RB Caleb Kinlaw seeking sixth season of eligibility

By John TaylorOct 10, 2018, 9:11 AM EDT
If it’s up to Caleb Kinlaw, he won’t have played his last down of college football.

In mid-August, it was announced that Kinlaw had suffered a torn ACL and would miss the entire 2018 season rehabbing the injury. As a fifth-year senior, it was uncertain whether the running back would seek a sixth season of eligibility and potentially return to South Carolina for one final year.

On Twitter this week, Kinlaw cleared up any confusion as he confirmed that he has indeed started the process with the NCAA that could end with a sixth season that could be used in 2019.

Kinlaw originally began his collegiate career at Wisconsin. In his online USC profile, it’s noted that the South Carolina native “underwent multiple surgeries during his time with the Badgers.” He took a redshirt his true freshman season in 2014 and then played in one game in 2015 before transferring to a Mississippi junior college in the summer of 2016.

In his first year with the Gamecocks after transferring in from the JUCO, Kinlaw played mostly on special teams last season as he saw action in 12 games. He did have four carries for 47 yards against FCS Wofford.

Heisman contenders Dwayne Haskins, Tua Tagovailoa ‘talk every week’

By John TaylorOct 10, 2018, 10:50 AM EDT
I understand that college football, for a lot of fan bases, is a cutthroat sport, but this is about as cool and uplifting as it gets.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, in his first season as a starter, is a sizable favorite to win the 2018 Heisman Trophy.  His Ohio State counterpart, Dwayne Haskins, is in his first season as a starter as well and is considered one of just a couple of players who could potentially knock Tagovailoa off the stiff-armed perch on which he currently sits.

And then there’s the fact that, with the Crimson Tide currently ranked No. 1 and the Buckeyes sitting at No. 3, the two schools could be on a collision course for yet another meeting in the College Football Playoffs.  Given all of the team and individual connections between the two on the field, Haskins’ revelation Tuesday night about their off-field relationship is highly enlightening.

“We talk every week,” Haskins told Doug Lesmerises of the Cleveland Plain Dealer when asked if the two prolific quarterbacks know each other. “We sent each other scriptures before the game on Saturday, just send out blessings to each other.”

Haskins is a redshirt sophomore while Tagovailoa is a true sophomore.  So, what was the genesis of what’s turned into a high-profile relationship?  Elevenwarriors.com wrote that “[t]he two built a relationship after meeting at recruiting camps and spending time together at Elite 11, a quarterback competition among the top high school prospects in the country.”

You can bet that, should the two teams collide in the postseason, this will be one of the major storylines heading into the game — especially if a national championship is on the line.

And here’s to hoping that, if that’s the case, the banter, scripture included, continues flowing between the two.

Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger ruled out for rest of year

By John TaylorOct 10, 2018, 7:33 AM EDT
When Jake Hartbarger was injured in Michigan State’s Week 2 loss to Arizona State, it was thought he could return in 6-8 weeks. A month later, however, that timeline has been significantly extended.

Tuesday, Mark Dantonio confirmed that, more than likely, Hartbarger will miss the remainder of the 2018 season. The punter is still dealing with an injury to his right leg that hasn’t healed as expected.

“Jake is, in all general purposes, I believe done for the year,” the head coach said by way of mlive.com, “because I think to throw your right leg up in the air when it’s been broken is probably a little bit of an issue from a confidence standpoint.”

The fifth-year senior entered the 2018 season in his fourth year as the Spartans’ primary punter. Following the 2017 season, Hartbarger, who has a career average of 42.1 yards per punt, was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by the media.

It’s expected that Hartbarger will apply for a sixth season of eligibility.

Hartbarger was initially replaced by No. 2 quarterback Rocky Lombardi but the job now belongs to Tyler Hunt. The redshirt freshman is averaging 38.8 yards on his 15 punts since taking over the position full-time last month.

RB Nakia Robinson tweets transfer from NC State

NCAA FOOTBALL: SEP 10 NC State at East Carolina
By John TaylorOct 10, 2018, 5:55 AM EDT
Another day, another player has decided to leave his original college football home.

On his personal Twitter account Tuesday, Nakia Robinson announced that he will be transferring out of the North Carolina State football program. The running back gave no specific reason for his decision, although being buried on the depth chart is likely a good place to start if you’re searching for one.

“For those that respect my decision, thank you. For those who don’t, thank you,” the Wolfpack redshirt freshman wrote.

Robinson was a three-star 2017 signee who took a redshirt as a true freshman and then played in four games this season prior to his decision to leave. In that brief action, he rushed for eight yards on three carries. All three of those carries came in a 34-point win over Georgia State in Week 2.

Minnesota’s 6-foot-9, 400-pound freshman RT to make first start Saturday

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettOct 9, 2018, 7:42 PM EDT
Minnesota landed a big recruit, literally and figuratively, last December when the Gophers landed the signature of 4-star offensive tackle Daniel Faalele. The subject of a 2017 Sports Illustrated profile, Faalale grew up in Melbourne, Australia, but didn’t play or follow football (as most Australian kids don’t) until a Hawaii assistant saw him lifting weights as a (massive) 15-year-old.

One thing led to another, and all of a sudden Faalele enrolled at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Surrounded by some of the very best football recruits in the country, Faalele’s size awed even his peers along the offensive line, but he had the skillset of a little leaguer. Faalele didn’t even suit up for games for his first year on campus as he acclimated to a foreign sport in a foreign country.

He signed with Minnesota in December (the Gophers also landed two of his IMG Academy teammates) and enrolled the following month, but Gophers coaches hoped to redshirt him as he fast-tracked his novice skills to handle the defensive ends of the Big Ten.

Faalele appeared in Minnesota’s opening day win over New Mexico State, but, thanks to the new redshirt rule, that was only a quarter of his allotted appearances that wouldn’t count against his eligibility clock.

Then the Minnesota game happened.

In the midst of a 48-31 loss to Iowa on Saturday, starting right tackle Sam Schlueter surrendered three sacks in the first half, forcing coaches to insert Faalele for the second half.

And with No. 3 Ohio State up next, Minnesota coaches have no choice but to burn Faalele’s redshirt in the interest of keeping true freshman quarterback Zack Annexstad (one of Faalele’s IMG teammates) in one piece.

Everything about Faalele’s development has happened quickly. And now, six games into his college career, he’ll be asked to stonewall Chase Young and company.