Tua Tagovailoa dealing with sprained knee

By John TaylorOct 10, 2018, 9:04 PM EDT
Sound the alarms! Red Alert! This is not a drill! I repeat, THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

Actually, it likely is a drill, but it’s still good to be prepared.

In Alabama’s scorched-earth run to 6-0 to start the 2018 season, first-year starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been the trigger for the most explosive offense in college football.  So much so, in fact, that the true sophomore is far and away the frontrunner for the 2018 Heisman Trophy at the midway point of the season.

Wednesday, Nick Saban revealed that Tagovailoa is dealing with a sprained knee that has forced him to strap on a brace for protection.  The good news, though, is that the issue doesn’t even remotely appear to be anything serious.

“[H]e’s been able to do all the work in practice, so that’s not an issue,” the head coach said. It’s not expected that the issue will have any effect whatsoever Tagovailoa’s availability for this Saturday’s home game against Missouri.

Currently, Tagovailoa leads the FBS in passing efficiency (258.4; the record for a season is Baker Mayfield‘s 198.7 a year ago), completion percentage (75.2), yards per attempt (14.8) and yards per completion (19.7). The talented Hawaiian has thrown nearly as many touchdowns (18) as he has incompletions (25) — and he’s yet to throw an interception.

Most notably, Tagovailoa hasn’t taken a single snap in the fourth quarter of any of the first six games. Otherwise, his standing in touchdown passes (tied for sixth nationally) and passing yards per game (41st, 249.2) would likely be higher, particularly the latter category.

Helping to somewhat mitigate the injury worry over Tagovailoa’s health is the presence of Jalen Hurts.  Before losing his job to Tagovailoa, Hurts had helped lead the Crimson Tide to a 26-2 record as the starter.  While not nearly the passer the man who took his job is, Hurts is certainly someone who could fill in more than admirably should Tagovailoa go down.

Kansas dismisses offensive coordinator Doug Meacham

By Bryan FischerOct 10, 2018, 7:53 PM EDT
It’s been a bad week for coordinators in the Big 12.

On Monday, Oklahoma let go of defensive coordinator Mike Stoops. On Wednesday, it was time for an offensive coordinator to go as Kansas announced that Doug Meacham was being dismissed from the program.

“I appreciate Doug and all the work he put in during his time at Kansas,” head coach David Beaty said in a release. “None of us are satisfied with the progress we are making on the offensive side of the ball. We hope that with this change we are better able to put our players in the best position to be successful.”

Meacham was considered a big hire for the program when he left TCU to call plays in Lawrence back in 2017. He originally coached the Jayhawks receivers but was moved over to handle quarterbacks prior to this season.

Kansas ranks 110th in total offense in FBS and 81st in scoring offense on the year. Though the team did put up 55 points in a shellacking of Rutgers, the team has only scored 28 or more points in two other games as they’ve sunk to a 2-4 record at the halfway mark of the season.

Beaty will take over coaching the quarterbacks and have final say over play-calling on game days but Meacham’s duties would generally be spread around the offensive staff the rest of the year. There was no word on who might be elevated to take Meacham’s spot on the full-time coaching staff but there is time to sort that out with the team on a bye this week.

Pitt senior LB Quintin Wirginis out for the season with knee injury

By Bryan FischerOct 10, 2018, 7:39 PM EDT
Just ahead of their huge matchup with No. 5 Notre Dame, Pitt received some terrible news this week as the school announced that senior linebacker Quintin Wirginis suffered a knee injury in practice on Tuesday and underwent season-ending surgery on Wednesday.

“Our entire team is certainly heartbroken for Quintin,” head coach Pat Narduzzi said. “He was having an absolutely outstanding senior season, on and off the field, and we are very sorry it ended prematurely due to injury. Our team is one big family and we will certainly rally around him. Knowing Quintin, I have no doubt he will remain a huge influence in our locker room. His leadership will remain as valuable as ever for our program.”

To say this is a huge blow for the Panthers is an understatement as Wirginis was a defensive captain and, in many ways, the heart and soul of the team’s defense. He led Pitt in tackles, sacks, tackles for loss and forced fumbles at the time of his injury and played a big role in the upset against Syracuse last Saturday.

A pair of redshirt sophomores figure to try to fill the role of Wirginis at middle linebacker in Chase Pine or Elias Reynolds.

Interestingly, Pitt’s release said only that Wirginis was lost for the season even though he was a senior at the time of the injury. While it may very well be the end of his career with the program, it’s possible the school is leaving open the possibility of a waiver to get another year back considering he missed most of the 2017 campaign with a combination of an injury and suspension.

Louisville booster says school doesn’t have the money to buy out Bobby Petrino right now

By Bryan FischerOct 10, 2018, 6:37 PM EDT
Louisville is coming off a game in which they were outscored 66-31 and allowed the second-most rushing yards in school history. They are 2-4 at the halfway mark of the 2018 campaign. The normally high-flying offense can barely move the football.

All of which is to say, the fan base is very unhappy with Bobby Petrino. Just not enough, apparently, to open up the purse strings and send the embattled head coach packing.

“The university is not in a position to buy him out,” Tom Meeker, a Louisville Athletic Association board member, told the Courier Journal.

At issue: Petrino’s buyout has been pegged at roughly $14 million if he were fired after or during this season, to say nothing of the cost of getting rid of the rest of the current coaching staff. That figure is not too far off the $15.4 million owed to Texas’ Tom Herman or the $16 million amount owed to Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy for some context.

Perhaps of bigger concern for Louisville than the play on the field for the Cardinals is the fact that the slumping football team is causing sharp decreases in the amount being donated to the program. The Courier Journal reports that the school’s athletic administration fund is down more than two-thirds in the past year thanks to the hire of a new basketball coach and a settlement with former athletic director Tom Jurich. Donations are down considerably and there’s still construction debt and pending lawsuits to deal with as well.

In short, even if everybody wanted to hit the reset button, there’s probably not the money left to do so.

“We have half a season left, so I don’t intend to speculate on Bobby’s future, only support it as we take on Boston College this week,” current AD Vince Tyra told the paper.

Of course, it doesn’t help the school that mega donor Papa John has gone through a very public divorce with the program after racist comments he made led to his ouster from the pizza company of the same name.

Oregon takes out ad to tell Ducks fans to be civil ahead of Washington game

By Bryan FischerOct 10, 2018, 5:40 PM EDT
Oregon administrators are on high alert in Eugene ahead of their huge rivalry clash with Washington this weekend and are taking to the local papers to get their message out about behaving before, during and after the game. 

Per KEZI, Ducks officials have placed an ad calling for fans attending the game to “place a priority on civility” this weekend.

“We just wanted to remind folks that one of the things that makes Autzen great is the way in which we treat one another and treat our visiting fans,” athletic director Rob Mullens told the station. “We have an outstanding staff, outstanding partners who obviously understand what it is to make sure that we have a friendly environment and those folks will continue to do a great job and adjust where needed.”

While tensions were likely to be inflamed given the rivalry with Washington over the years and the importance on Saturday’s clash in the Pac-12 standings, the move to take out an ad was probably prompted by video caught by several TV cameras after Stanford’s comeback win at Autzen Stadium last month that showed fans throwing things at Cardinal players as they walked off the field.

It should be noted that this is the first season with expanded beer and alcohol sales at the Ducks’ stadium in general seating areas. While that wasn’t a factor early in the season, it may have contributed to the incident after the Stanford game when you add in the fact that the team frustratingly blew a second half lead. 

The game against Washington is always one of the most heated games on the schedule as is, so you can see why the administration wants to remind fans that while getting loud and supporting the team is welcomed, getting rowdy while doing so to opposing fans and players is not.