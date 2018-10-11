BYU loses second-leading tackler to season-ending surgery

As BYU looks to snap a two-game losing streak that’s dropped them to an even .500 on the season, the Cougars defense has taken a significant hit.
Earlier this week, Kalani Sitake revealed that Zayne Anderson will be sidelined for the rest of 2018 after undergoing season-ending surgery next week. While the head coach didn’t specify the nature of the injury that triggered the impending medical procedure, it’s believed that the linebacker has been dealing with a shoulder issue.
Anderson played in the first three games of the season before missing the next two. He returned for Week 6, but was still hampered by the injury.
Because Anderson played in just four games in 2018 and hasn’t used his redshirt, he’ll be able to get a year of eligibility back for this season. The 2019 season would then serve as his final year of eligibility.
Despite missing two full games and being hampered in a third, Anderson’s 36 tackles this season are second on the Cougars. Last season, he started all 12 games at safety.