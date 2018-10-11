Ceejhay French-Love tweets decision to transfer from Arizona State

As all of the cool kids are doing these, Ceejhay French-Love utilized a social media site to make an announcement about his immediate future.
On his personal Twitter account, French-Love revealed that he has decided to transfer from Arizona State and continue his playing career at an undetermined elsewhere. Because he played in just four games this season, the fourth-year senior can take advantage of the new NCAA rules and redshirt, thus saving himself a season of eligibility.
The tight end can then use that season of eligibility as a graduate transfer in 2019. Per French-Love, he is set to earn his degree from ASU this spring.
French-Love started one of the four games in which he played this season, his second with the Sun Devils. He had one reception for nine yards.
The Long Beach, Calif., native spent the first two seasons of his career at a pair of junior colleges. After transferring to ASU last year, he started seven games for the Sun Devils in 2017. Last season, he totaled 49 yards and a touchdown on his three catches.
After nearly a year and a half away, Hugh Freeze is back — albeit at an entirely different level of football.
The Arizona Hotshots, one of the teams in the new Alliance of American Football, a pro league that will begin play in February of next year, announced that Freeze has by hired as the team’s new offensive coordinator. This marks Freeze’s first coaching job since his disgraceful exit from Oxford.
Freeze “resigned” from Ole Miss in July of 2017 after it was discovered he was using a school-issued cell phone to hook up with escort services on multiple occasions. Additionally, there were the Rebels’ NCAA issues while Freeze was in charge that left the coach with a two-game suspension to serve as well as a one-year show-cause. Freeze never served either penalty as they were levied after Freeze’s resignation.
It was reported in January of this year that Nick Saban had been “really pushing” to add Freeze to his Alabama coaching staff, but that the SEC was highly reluctant to sign off on it. In mid-April, a report surfaced that the conference had essentially blocked member schools, including Crimson Tide, from adding Freeze. At the time, Saban spoke of the respect he has for both Freeze and the SEC while seemingly confirming that the league did indeed coach-block a hire due “to circumstances that people created for themselves.”
In his first public speaking appearance since his resignation, Freeze told a crowd of students at Liberty University in January that he has found “a total new appreciation for integrity” during his time away from the coaching profession.
Freeze’s new boss with the AAF team is former UCLA, Washington and Colorado head coach Rick Neuheisel. In addition to Freeze’s hiring, the team also announced that former Oregon defensive coordinator Nick Aliotti will serve in the same capacity with the Hotshots.
Now we know a heck of a lot more of the rest of the story.
In late August, Indiana announced that Morgan Ellison had been indefinitely suspended from all football activities, including games and practice, by Tom Allen for unspecified violations of team rules. Oct. 2, the head coach revealed that the running back was permitted to practice with his teammates but would remain suspended from playing in games for the foreseeable future.
A day after that development, the Indianapolis Star is now reporting, an IU panel determined that Ellison had sexually assaulted a female student in mid-August of this year and should be suspended from the university for a period of 2½ years. The Star wrote that, “[i]n its findings, the University’s sexual misconduct hearing panel concluded that ‘the aggravating factor of [Ellison] engaging in sexual activity while Complainant was asleep, and [Ellison]’s use of force during the incident'” led to the lengthy suspension.
In addition to the suspension, Ellison has been barred from all parts of the university’s campus, barred from contact with the alleged victim and ordered to undergo counseling. Ellison had until today to file an appeal of the panel’s ruling; right now, it’s unclear if he has taken that course of action.
Ellison has not been charged criminally in connection to the alleged sexual assault, although the newspaper writes that “[i]t is unclear if the Indiana University Police Department is investigating what happened.”
A university spokesperson declined to comment on Ellison’s status with the football team moving forward.
Last season, Ellison led the Hoosiers with 143 carries for 704 yards and six touchdowns. The true junior has not played ion any of the Hoosiers’ six games this season.
Kelly Bryant may have left Clemson, but it’s possible he could still end up back in the ACC.
First reported by 247Sports.com, Bryant is expected to visit North Carolina this weekend as UNC squares off with Virginia Tech in Kenan Stadium. The recruiting website writes that “the UNC staff has been in contact with Bryant since he decided to leave Clemson a couple weeks ago and subsequently received his release.”
As a graduate transfer, Bryant will be eligible to play in 2019 regardless of where he ultimately lands. Next season would be his final year of eligibility.
Bryant had started 18 games in a row at quarterback for the Tigers, winning 16 of those contests, before he was benched in favor of five-star 2018 signee Trevor Lawrence last month. Bryant labeled Dabo Swinney‘s decision to bench him as “a slap in the face.”
“I feel like it’s what’s best for me and my future,” Bryant said late last month. “I was just going to control what I could control and try to make the most of my opportunity, but at the end of the day, I just don’t feel like I’ve gotten a fair shot.”
While UNC will apparently get the first crack at him, it’s expected that Bryant will be a very hot commodity on the transfer market over the next few months for a handful of quarterback-needy schools.
Over the last several months, the tight end position has become a black hole of attrition for the Pitt football program.
Earlier in the day on Wednesday, speculation was swirling that Tyler Sear was no longer a part of the Panthers team. Later that day, a Pitt spokesperson confirmed that “[i]t was mutually agreed upon that Tyler Sear will take leave of the team for personal reasons.”
Whether the leave will be temporary or permanent is unknown at this time.
Sear started five of the first six games this season for the Panthers, catching two passes for nine yards. He started two games as a freshman last season and caught one pass for 10 yards.
Sear is the third tight end to leave the program in the last seven months.
In March, it was confirmed that UCLA transfer Chris Clark was taking a leave of absence from Pitt; the projected 2018 starter is not expected to return. In July, Charles Reeves Jr. was dismissed for unspecified violations of team rules.