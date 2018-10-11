Ceejhay French-Love tweets decision to transfer from Arizona State

As all of the cool kids are doing these, Ceejhay French-Love utilized a social media site to make an announcement about his immediate future.

On his personal Twitter account, French-Love revealed that he has decided to transfer from Arizona State and continue his playing career at an undetermined elsewhere. Because he played in just four games this season, the fourth-year senior can take advantage of the new NCAA rules and redshirt, thus saving himself a season of eligibility.

The tight end can then use that season of eligibility as a graduate transfer in 2019. Per French-Love, he is set to earn his degree from ASU this spring.

French-Love started one of the four games in which he played this season, his second with the Sun Devils. He had one reception for nine yards.

The Long Beach, Calif., native spent the first two seasons of his career at a pair of junior colleges. After transferring to ASU last year, he started seven games for the Sun Devils in 2017. Last season, he totaled 49 yards and a touchdown on his three catches.