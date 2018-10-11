Mizzou’s top deep threat likely unavailable for No. 1 Alabama

Not that it’ll likely matter in the grand scheme of things, but it appears Missouri’s receiving corps will (still) be at less than 100 percent when it takes on the top-ranked team in the country this weekend.

A groin injury limited Emanuel Hall in a Week 4 loss to Georgia and then sidelined him for all of the loss to South Carolina in Week 5. With Alabama looming in Week 6, head coach Barry Odom has indicated that he doesn’t expect the wide receiver to be available for Saturday’s road trip to Tuscaloosa.

“It’s not for a lack of effort from Emanuel or our sports medicine staff,” Odom said. “They’ve done absolutely everything they can to get him right and back.”

Hall is far and away the Tigers’ top deep threat in the passing game, leading the team in receiving yards (430; next closest is 240) and yards per catch (23.9). He’s also tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions with three and third in catches with 21.

The presence of the 6-3, 200-pound Hall could’ve proven to be a challenge for a Crimson Tide secondary — a banged-up secondary at that — that’s eighth in the SEC in allowing nearly 200 yards passing per game. Mizzou, meanwhile, is third in the conference and 14th nationally with its 318.4 yards passing per game.