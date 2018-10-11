Getty Images

Mizzou’s top deep threat likely unavailable for No. 1 Alabama

By John TaylorOct 11, 2018, 7:27 AM EDT
1 Comment

Not that it’ll likely matter in the grand scheme of things, but it appears Missouri’s receiving corps will (still) be at less than 100 percent when it takes on the top-ranked team in the country this weekend.

A groin injury limited Emanuel Hall in a Week 4 loss to Georgia and then sidelined him for all of the loss to South Carolina in Week 5. With Alabama looming in Week 6, head coach Barry Odom has indicated that he doesn’t expect the wide receiver to be available for Saturday’s road trip to Tuscaloosa.

“It’s not for a lack of effort from Emanuel or our sports medicine staff,” Odom said. “They’ve done absolutely everything they can to get him right and back.”

Hall is far and away the Tigers’ top deep threat in the passing game, leading the team in receiving yards (430; next closest is 240) and yards per catch (23.9). He’s also tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions with three and third in catches with 21.

The presence of the 6-3, 200-pound Hall could’ve proven to be a challenge for a Crimson Tide secondary — a banged-up secondary at that — that’s eighth in the SEC in allowing nearly 200 yards passing per game. Mizzou, meanwhile, is third in the conference and 14th nationally with its 318.4 yards passing per game.

BYU loses second-leading tackler to season-ending surgery

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 11, 2018, 5:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

As BYU looks to snap a two-game losing streak that’s dropped them to an even .500 on the season, the Cougars defense has taken a significant hit.

Earlier this week, Kalani Sitake revealed that Zayne Anderson will be sidelined for the rest of 2018 after undergoing season-ending surgery next week. While the head coach didn’t specify the nature of the injury that triggered the impending medical procedure, it’s believed that the linebacker has been dealing with a shoulder issue.

Anderson played in the first three games of the season before missing the next two. He returned for Week 6, but was still hampered by the injury.

Because Anderson played in just four games in 2018 and hasn’t used his redshirt, he’ll be able to get a year of eligibility back for this season. The 2019 season would then serve as his final year of eligibility.

Despite missing two full games and being hampered in a third, Anderson’s 36 tackles this season are second on the Cougars. Last season, he started all 12 games at safety.

Tua Tagovailoa dealing with sprained knee

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 10, 2018, 9:04 PM EDT
1 Comment

Sound the alarms! Red Alert! This is not a drill! I repeat, THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

Actually, it likely is a drill, but it’s still good to be prepared.

In Alabama’s scorched-earth run to 6-0 to start the 2018 season, first-year starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been the trigger for the most explosive offense in college football.  So much so, in fact, that the true sophomore is far and away the frontrunner for the 2018 Heisman Trophy at the midway point of the season.

Wednesday, Nick Saban revealed that Tagovailoa is dealing with a sprained knee that has forced him to strap on a brace for protection.  The good news, though, is that the issue doesn’t even remotely appear to be anything serious.

“[H]e’s been able to do all the work in practice, so that’s not an issue,” the head coach said. It’s not expected that the issue will have any effect whatsoever Tagovailoa’s availability for this Saturday’s home game against Missouri.

Currently, Tagovailoa leads the FBS in passing efficiency (258.4; the record for a season is Baker Mayfield‘s 198.7 a year ago), completion percentage (75.2), yards per attempt (14.8) and yards per completion (19.7). The talented Hawaiian has thrown nearly as many touchdowns (18) as he has incompletions (25) — and he’s yet to throw an interception.

Most notably, Tagovailoa hasn’t taken a single snap in the fourth quarter of any of the first six games. Otherwise, his standing in touchdown passes (tied for sixth nationally) and passing yards per game (41st, 249.2) would likely be higher, particularly the latter category.

Helping to somewhat mitigate the injury worry over Tagovailoa’s health is the presence of Jalen Hurts.  Before losing his job to Tagovailoa, Hurts had helped lead the Crimson Tide to a 26-2 record as the starter.  While not nearly the passer the man who took his job is, Hurts is certainly someone who could fill in more than admirably should Tagovailoa go down.

Kansas dismisses offensive coordinator Doug Meacham

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 10, 2018, 7:53 PM EDT
3 Comments

It’s been a bad week for coordinators in the Big 12.

On Monday, Oklahoma let go of defensive coordinator Mike Stoops. On Wednesday, it was time for an offensive coordinator to go as Kansas announced that Doug Meacham was being dismissed from the program.

“I appreciate Doug and all the work he put in during his time at Kansas,” head coach David Beaty said in a release. “None of us are satisfied with the progress we are making on the offensive side of the ball. We hope that with this change we are better able to put our players in the best position to be successful.”

Meacham was considered a big hire for the program when he left TCU to call plays in Lawrence back in 2017. He originally coached the Jayhawks receivers but was moved over to handle quarterbacks prior to this season.

Kansas ranks 110th in total offense in FBS and 81st in scoring offense on the year. Though the team did put up 55 points in a shellacking of Rutgers, the team has only scored 28 or more points in two other games as they’ve sunk to a 2-4 record at the halfway mark of the season.

Beaty will take over coaching the quarterbacks and have final say over play-calling on game days but Meacham’s duties would generally be spread around the offensive staff the rest of the year. There was no word on who might be elevated to take Meacham’s spot on the full-time coaching staff but there is time to sort that out with the team on a bye this week.

Pitt senior LB Quintin Wirginis out for the season with knee injury

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 10, 2018, 7:39 PM EDT
1 Comment

Just ahead of their huge matchup with No. 5 Notre Dame, Pitt received some terrible news this week as the school announced that senior linebacker Quintin Wirginis suffered a knee injury in practice on Tuesday and underwent season-ending surgery on Wednesday.

“Our entire team is certainly heartbroken for Quintin,” head coach Pat Narduzzi said. “He was having an absolutely outstanding senior season, on and off the field, and we are very sorry it ended prematurely due to injury. Our team is one big family and we will certainly rally around him. Knowing Quintin, I have no doubt he will remain a huge influence in our locker room. His leadership will remain as valuable as ever for our program.”

To say this is a huge blow for the Panthers is an understatement as Wirginis was a defensive captain and, in many ways, the heart and soul of the team’s defense. He led Pitt in tackles, sacks, tackles for loss and forced fumbles at the time of his injury and played a big role in the upset against Syracuse last Saturday.

A pair of redshirt sophomores figure to try to fill the role of Wirginis at middle linebacker in Chase Pine or Elias Reynolds.

Interestingly, Pitt’s release said only that Wirginis was lost for the season even though he was a senior at the time of the injury. While it may very well be the end of his career with the program, it’s possible the school is leaving open the possibility of a waiver to get another year back considering he missed most of the 2017 campaign with a combination of an injury and suspension.