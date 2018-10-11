Report suggests BYU will make QB change vs. Hawaii

After two straight losses by at least 25 points, BYU is reportedly making a change at quarterback this week. According to a report from Jay Drew of The Salt Lake Tribune, BYU will start freshman Zach Wilson this week when the Cougars play Hawaii at home.

The change is not one that should be all that shocking considering the play of Tanner Mangum in recent weeks. A couple of unfortunate turnovers in BYU’s loss to Utah State led to BYU head coach Kalani Sitake to leave the door open for changes with starting positions, quarterback being the most likely change for a team in need of a spark.

Wilson has attempted just six passes this season with four completions for 64 yards and a touchdown. He has also rushed four times for 25 yards, supposedly giving another element to the BYU offense that Mangum has not been able to provide.

BYU enters the week with a record of 3-3. With some challenging games remaining in the second half of the year, Sitake needs to make decisions he feels puts BYU in the best spot to get to the six-win bowl requirement in order for BYU to have the opportunity to play in a bowl game at the end of the year.

A home game against Hawaii, who enters this weekend already at 6-1, could be a rough time for a transition, but if Wilson is the spark BYU needs, then the Cougars could be going bowling.

Follow @KevinOnCFB