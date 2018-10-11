Report suggests BYU will make QB change vs. Hawaii

After two straight losses by at least 25 points, BYU is reportedly making a change at quarterback this week. According to a report from Jay Drew of The Salt Lake Tribune, BYU will start freshman Zach Wilson this week when the Cougars play Hawaii at home.
The change is not one that should be all that shocking considering the play of Tanner Mangum in recent weeks. A couple of unfortunate turnovers in BYU’s loss to Utah State led to BYU head coach Kalani Sitake to leave the door open for changes with starting positions, quarterback being the most likely change for a team in need of a spark.
Wilson has attempted just six passes this season with four completions for 64 yards and a touchdown. He has also rushed four times for 25 yards, supposedly giving another element to the BYU offense that Mangum has not been able to provide.
BYU enters the week with a record of 3-3. With some challenging games remaining in the second half of the year, Sitake needs to make decisions he feels puts BYU in the best spot to get to the six-win bowl requirement in order for BYU to have the opportunity to play in a bowl game at the end of the year.
A home game against Hawaii, who enters this weekend already at 6-1, could be a rough time for a transition, but if Wilson is the spark BYU needs, then the Cougars could be going bowling.
Duke linebacker Koby Quansah underwent surgery to a fractured left foot that will knock the Blue Devils defensive player out on an indefinite basis. Duke announced the surgery and status of Quansah Thursday.
According to a statement from Duke’s athletic department, Quansah injured his foot in practice on Wednesday. Specifically, Quansah injured his fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot. The bone is located on the outside of the foot and is part of the little toe. How long the rehab from the surgery will keep Quansah out of action from practice and potential game time is unknown at this time, hence the indefinite status announced by Duke.
In five games this season, Quansah has 14 tackles. Duke has listed Quansah as the primary backup to Ben Humphreys. Humphreys is Duke’s second-leading tackler this season, but losing a backup like Quansah is certainly a blow to the depth on Duke’s defense.
Oklahoma State and Arkansas will rekindle their old Southwest Conference rivalry in 2024, and again in 2027. The two schools announced their upcoming home-and-home series courtesy of a fun dialogue that played out on Twitter for fans of both programs to follow along.
According to a released statement from Oklahoma State, Arkansas will visit Oklahoma State on September 7, 2024. Arkansas will host the second game in the arrangement on September 11, 2027. Barring any potential bowl matchups before the 2024 season, that will be the first time the two programs have played each other since 1980.
Now we just need these two programs to make this thing Facebook official with their relationship status.
Oklahoma State has matchups against power conference opponents lined up in 2019-2020 with Oregon State,2022-2023 with Arizona State, and now Oklahoma State in 2024 and 2027. The Razorbacks have power conference matchups in 2020 and 2025 with Notre Dame, Texas in 2021 and now Oklahoma State in 2024 and 2027.
Arkansas leads the all-time series, 30-15-1.
Washington head coach Chris Petersen announced the retirement of two Husky football players on Thursday. Defensive back Austin Joyner and defensive lineman Jared Pulu are each retiring from playing football due to medical concerns. According to The Seattle Times, Joyner is retiring due to a history of concussions and Pulu is stepping aside due to a kidney medical condition.
Joyner has not appeared in either of Washington’s last two games and he has been listed as a primary backup to sophomore Byron Murphy this season. In four games this season, Joyner has recorded five tackles, including one tackle for a loss.
“Guys get concussions and you go,” Petersen said, according to The Seattle Times, when reflecting on the impact of head injuries and the reaction to them today compared to the past. “You heal up and you go. But I think everybody is just on top of this, and it’s, ‘How many has he had? How serious is this?’” And everybody is hypersensitive to this, which I think is a good thing.”
Pulu has not played for Washington this season but did appear in 10 games last year. Both players will remain a part of the team in a non-playing capacity moving forward, according to Petersen.
One of the most productive members along Houston’s defensive line won’t see the field again this year.
On his Instagram page, Isaiah Chambers announced that he will miss the remainder of the 2018 season due to injury. The defensive end suffered a knee injury in the Week 6 win over Tulsa.
The specific nature of the injury wasn’t revealed, and the football program has not commented on the lineman’s status moving forward.
Chambers, a redshirt sophomore, currently leads the Cougars in sacks with 4.5, while his six tackles for loss are second to All-American Ed Oliver‘s 6½. This is his first season on the field for Houston after transferring in from TCU in August of last year.
A four-star member of the Horned Frogs’ 2016 recruiting class, Chambers was rated as the No. 7 strongside defensive end in the country; the No. 23 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 136 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one player in TCU’s class that year was rated higher than Chambers — running back Sewo Olonilua.
As a true freshman in 2016, Chambers took a redshirt. He had been expected to play a role in TCU’s defensive line rotation last season prior to the transfer.