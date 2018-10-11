Starting TE Tyler Sear leaves Pitt for personal reasons

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Over the last several months, the tight end position has become a black hole of attrition for the Pitt football program.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, speculation was swirling that Tyler Sear was no longer a part of the Panthers team. Later that day, a Pitt spokesperson confirmed that “[i]t was mutually agreed upon that Tyler Sear will take leave of the team for personal reasons.”

Whether the leave will be temporary or permanent is unknown at this time.

Sear started five of the first six games this season for the Panthers, catching two passes for nine yards. He started two games as a freshman last season and caught one pass for 10 yards.

Sear is the third tight end to leave the program in the last seven months.

In March, it was confirmed that UCLA transfer Chris Clark was taking a leave of absence from Pitt; the projected 2018 starter is not expected to return. In July, Charles Reeves Jr. was dismissed for unspecified violations of team rules.