Starting TE Tyler Sear leaves Pitt for personal reasons

By John TaylorOct 11, 2018, 9:09 AM EDT
Over the last several months, the tight end position has become a black hole of attrition for the Pitt football program.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, speculation was swirling that Tyler Sear was no longer a part of the Panthers team.  Later that day, a Pitt spokesperson confirmed that “[i]t was mutually agreed upon that Tyler Sear will take leave of the team for personal reasons.”

Whether the leave will be temporary or permanent is unknown at this time.

Sear started five of the first six games this season for the Panthers, catching two passes for nine yards.  He started two games as a freshman last season and caught one pass for 10 yards.

Sear is the third tight end to leave the program in the last seven months.

In March, it was confirmed that UCLA transfer Chris Clark was taking a leave of absence from Pitt; the projected 2018 starter is not expected to return.  In July, Charles Reeves Jr. was dismissed for unspecified violations of team rules.

Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant expected to visit North Carolina

By John TaylorOct 11, 2018, 10:44 AM EDT
Kelly Bryant may have left Clemson, but it’s possible he could still end up back in the ACC.

First reported by 247Sports.com, Bryant is expected to visit North Carolina this weekend as UNC squares off with Virginia Tech in Kenan Stadium.  The recruiting website writes that “the UNC staff has been in contact with Bryant since he decided to leave Clemson a couple weeks ago and subsequently received his release.”

As a graduate transfer, Bryant will be eligible to play in 2019 regardless of where he ultimately lands.  Next season would be his final year of eligibility.

Bryant had started 18 games in a row at quarterback for the Tigers, winning 16 of those contests, before he was benched in favor of five-star 2018 signee Trevor Lawrence last month.  Bryant labeled Dabo Swinney‘s decision to bench him as “a slap in the face.”

“I feel like it’s what’s best for me and my future,” Bryant said late last month. “I was just going to control what I could control and try to make the most of my opportunity, but at the end of the day, I just don’t feel like I’ve gotten a fair shot.”

While UNC will apparently get the first crack at him, it’s expected that Bryant will be a very hot commodity on the transfer market over the next few months for a handful of quarterback-needy schools.

Mizzou’s top deep threat likely unavailable for No. 1 Alabama

By John TaylorOct 11, 2018, 7:27 AM EDT
Not that it’ll likely matter in the grand scheme of things, but it appears Missouri’s receiving corps will (still) be at less than 100 percent when it takes on the top-ranked team in the country this weekend.

A groin injury limited Emanuel Hall in a Week 4 loss to Georgia and then sidelined him for all of the loss to South Carolina in Week 5. With Alabama looming in Week 6, head coach Barry Odom has indicated that he doesn’t expect the wide receiver to be available for Saturday’s road trip to Tuscaloosa.

“It’s not for a lack of effort from Emanuel or our sports medicine staff,” Odom said. “They’ve done absolutely everything they can to get him right and back.”

Hall is far and away the Tigers’ top deep threat in the passing game, leading the team in receiving yards (430; next closest is 240) and yards per catch (23.9). He’s also tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions with three and third in catches with 21.

The presence of the 6-3, 200-pound Hall could’ve proven to be a challenge for a Crimson Tide secondary — a banged-up secondary at that — that’s eighth in the SEC in allowing nearly 200 yards passing per game. Mizzou, meanwhile, is third in the conference and 14th nationally with its 318.4 yards passing per game.

BYU loses second-leading tackler to season-ending surgery

By John TaylorOct 11, 2018, 5:55 AM EDT
As BYU looks to snap a two-game losing streak that’s dropped them to an even .500 on the season, the Cougars defense has taken a significant hit.

Earlier this week, Kalani Sitake revealed that Zayne Anderson will be sidelined for the rest of 2018 after undergoing season-ending surgery next week. While the head coach didn’t specify the nature of the injury that triggered the impending medical procedure, it’s believed that the linebacker has been dealing with a shoulder issue.

Anderson played in the first three games of the season before missing the next two. He returned for Week 6, but was still hampered by the injury.

Because Anderson played in just four games in 2018 and hasn’t used his redshirt, he’ll be able to get a year of eligibility back for this season. The 2019 season would then serve as his final year of eligibility.

Despite missing two full games and being hampered in a third, Anderson’s 36 tackles this season are second on the Cougars. Last season, he started all 12 games at safety.

Tua Tagovailoa dealing with sprained knee

By John TaylorOct 10, 2018, 9:04 PM EDT
Sound the alarms! Red Alert! This is not a drill! I repeat, THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

Actually, it likely is a drill, but it’s still good to be prepared.

In Alabama’s scorched-earth run to 6-0 to start the 2018 season, first-year starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been the trigger for the most explosive offense in college football.  So much so, in fact, that the true sophomore is far and away the frontrunner for the 2018 Heisman Trophy at the midway point of the season.

Wednesday, Nick Saban revealed that Tagovailoa is dealing with a sprained knee that has forced him to strap on a brace for protection.  The good news, though, is that the issue doesn’t even remotely appear to be anything serious.

“[H]e’s been able to do all the work in practice, so that’s not an issue,” the head coach said. It’s not expected that the issue will have any effect whatsoever Tagovailoa’s availability for this Saturday’s home game against Missouri.

Currently, Tagovailoa leads the FBS in passing efficiency (258.4; the record for a season is Baker Mayfield‘s 198.7 a year ago), completion percentage (75.2), yards per attempt (14.8) and yards per completion (19.7). The talented Hawaiian has thrown nearly as many touchdowns (18) as he has incompletions (25) — and he’s yet to throw an interception.

Most notably, Tagovailoa hasn’t taken a single snap in the fourth quarter of any of the first six games. Otherwise, his standing in touchdown passes (tied for sixth nationally) and passing yards per game (41st, 249.2) would likely be higher, particularly the latter category.

Helping to somewhat mitigate the injury worry over Tagovailoa’s health is the presence of Jalen Hurts.  Before losing his job to Tagovailoa, Hurts had helped lead the Crimson Tide to a 26-2 record as the starter.  While not nearly the passer the man who took his job is, Hurts is certainly someone who could fill in more than admirably should Tagovailoa go down.