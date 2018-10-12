Boston College RB AJ Dillon still “game time decision” for game against Louisville

A year ago against Louisville, running back AJ Dillon rushed for 272 yards and four touchdowns in a huge upset of Louisville that turned around his team’s season. If Boston College wants to take the next step toward bowl eligibility this year when the Cardinals come to town though, they may be without their best offensive player for the second week in a row.

Boston College head coach Steve Addazio reiterated to the Associated Press on Friday that Dillon is a game time decision for Saturday’s clash — the same status update he gave on Tuesday and last week when the tailback missed the trip to Raleigh in an eventual loss to N.C. State.

If Dillon can’t go, the Eagles figure to keep sticking with redshirt junior Ben Glines over sophomore Travis Levy in the backfield. In Glines’ first start at the position last week, he rushed for 90 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown both on the ground and through the air in a close loss to the Wolfpack.

Perhaps the bigger question for Addazio and his staff is if they even need to rush Dillon back from that ankle injury he suffered down the stretch against Temple last month. The Cardinals are allowing over 230 yards rushing per game and gave up 542 yards and eight rushing touchdowns in their last game against Georgia Tech.

Boston College will face critical ACC tests following the outing against Louisville on Saturday as they come off a bye week to host No. 16 Miami, travel to Virginia Tech and then play No. 4 Clemson.