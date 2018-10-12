Gruesome ankle injury ends App St. RB Jalin Moore’s season, collegiate career

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Appalachian State’s huge win earlier in the week came at a very steep price.

During the second quarter of Appalachian State’s 35-9 romp over Arkansas State Tuesday night, Jalin Moore went down with a horrific-looking injury to his left ankle. Friday, it was confirmed that the star running back had fractured and dislocated the ankle, ending his season.

Not only that, unfortunately, it also ends his collegiate playing career as Moore’s eligibility expires at the end of the 2018 season.

“I hate that this is the way my App career ended, but everything happens for a reason,” a message from the senior read. “That is only going to make my story better in the end.”

Message from senior team captain Jalin Moore (@Itz__boobie): pic.twitter.com/XDCbqdx9sG — App State Football (@AppState_FB) October 12, 2018

It’s expected that Moore, who leads the team with 400 yards and six touchdowns, will take 8-12 weeks to rehab following surgery.

As a redshirt freshman in 2015, his 731 yards rushing were second on the team. He led the Mountaineers in rushing in 2016 (1,402 yards) and 2017 (1,037 yards). Following the 2016 season, the Shelby, NC, native was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Moore, a two-time first-team All-SBC performer, will finish his ASU career with 3,570 yards on the ground and 33 rushing touchdowns. He is sixth in school history in career rushing yards and seventh in rushing touchdowns. His 17 career 100-yard games are sixth as well.