Illinois safety Bennett Williams uses Twitter to announce dismissal

Bennett Williams began the 2018 season in Lovie Smith‘s doghouse… eventually crawled his way out… and, now, has been given the heave-ho from the premises entirely.
On his personal Twitter account, Williams revealed that he’s “sad to say that I’m no longer a part of the University of Illinois football team.” A university spokesperson subsequently confirmed that the defensive back has been dismissed by Smith.
There was no reason given by either side for the parting of ways.
“I take full responsibility for my actions that contributed to this and I’m sorry we couldn’t make it work,” Bennett wrote. “My biggest regret is letting down people I love the most, and those who have supported me throughout my journey. To them I say that I will strive to make you proud. I look forward to a bright future and finding the best place for me to grow as a player and a person.”
Williams was suspended for the first three games of the 2018 season for violating unspecified team rules. He returned from the suspension for the Week 4 matchup with Penn State, but left that game with a hamstring injury. That was his last action of the year as, coming off the off weekend, he didn’t play in the Week 6 win over Rutgers.
After leading the Fighting Illini in interceptions with three last season, Williams earned Freshman All-American honors. He started seven games at safety in 2017, and was the projected starter heading into summer camp before the unspecified off-field issues cropped up.
Wisconsin’s defensive line will be at less than 100 percent for this weekend’s huge showdown with Michigan.
In the second half of UW’s romp over Nebraska this past weekend, Isaiahh Loudermilk went down with an unspecified injury to his left leg. While there was initially hope that he would be available this weekend, the defensive end has officially been ruled out for the No. 15 Badgers’ clash with the No. 12 Wolverines in Ann Arbor Saturday.
Loudermilk did not play in the season opener against Western Kentucky as he continued his recovery from offseason knee surgery. The redshirt sophomore has played in four games this season, starting three of those contests. Those were the first starts of his collegiate career.
After sitting out his true freshman season, Loudermilk played in 11 games last year. He missed three games in 2017 because of injury.
Redshirt freshman walk-on Matt Henningsen, who started the first two games of the season, is listed as Loudermilk’s backup on the most recent depth chart.
A medical mystery is playing itself out at one AAC football program.
Late Wednesday night, UConn announced in a press release that “[e]arlier today, redshirt junior linebacker Eli Thomas was transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.” The release added that the school “will not share additional details at this time.”
Thomas played in the first four games of the 2018 season before suffering a neck injury in the Week 4 loss to Syracuse. The injury kept the redshirt junior the last two weeks, loses to Cincinnati and Memphis.
It’s unclear if the hospitalization is related to the neck injury.
Thomas came to the Huskies after two seasons at the junior college level and took a redshirt his first season with the program as he rehabbed a torn ACL, the third of the three major knee injuries he suffered during his football career. This season, the Elmira, NY, native has been credited with 11 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.
After two straight losses by at least 25 points, BYU is reportedly making a change at quarterback this week. According to a report from Jay Drew of The Salt Lake Tribune, BYU will start freshman Zach Wilson this week when the Cougars play Hawaii at home.
The change is not one that should be all that shocking considering the play of Tanner Mangum in recent weeks. A couple of unfortunate turnovers in BYU’s loss to Utah State led to BYU head coach Kalani Sitake to leave the door open for changes with starting positions, quarterback being the most likely change for a team in need of a spark.
Wilson has attempted just six passes this season with four completions for 64 yards and a touchdown. He has also rushed four times for 25 yards, supposedly giving another element to the BYU offense that Mangum has not been able to provide.
BYU enters the week with a record of 3-3. With some challenging games remaining in the second half of the year, Sitake needs to make decisions he feels puts BYU in the best spot to get to the six-win bowl requirement in order for BYU to have the opportunity to play in a bowl game at the end of the year.
A home game against Hawaii, who enters this weekend already at 6-1, could be a rough time for a transition, but if Wilson is the spark BYU needs, then the Cougars could be going bowling.
Duke linebacker Koby Quansah underwent surgery to a fractured left foot that will knock the Blue Devils defensive player out on an indefinite basis. Duke announced the surgery and status of Quansah Thursday.
According to a statement from Duke’s athletic department, Quansah injured his foot in practice on Wednesday. Specifically, Quansah injured his fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot. The bone is located on the outside of the foot and is part of the little toe. How long the rehab from the surgery will keep Quansah out of action from practice and potential game time is unknown at this time, hence the indefinite status announced by Duke.
In five games this season, Quansah has 14 tackles. Duke has listed Quansah as the primary backup to Ben Humphreys. Humphreys is Duke’s second-leading tackler this season, but losing a backup like Quansah is certainly a blow to the depth on Duke’s defense.