Leg Injury to sideline starting DE Isaiahh Loudermilk for No. 15 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 Michigan

Wisconsin’s defensive line will be at less than 100 percent for this weekend’s huge showdown with Michigan.

In the second half of UW’s romp over Nebraska this past weekend, Isaiahh Loudermilk went down with an unspecified injury to his left leg. While there was initially hope that he would be available this weekend, the defensive end has officially been ruled out for the No. 15 Badgers’ clash with the No. 12 Wolverines in Ann Arbor Saturday.

Loudermilk did not play in the season opener against Western Kentucky as he continued his recovery from offseason knee surgery. The redshirt sophomore has played in four games this season, starting three of those contests. Those were the first starts of his collegiate career.

After sitting out his true freshman season, Loudermilk played in 11 games last year. He missed three games in 2017 because of injury.

Redshirt freshman walk-on Matt Henningsen, who started the first two games of the season, is listed as Loudermilk’s backup on the most recent depth chart.