Minnesota AD Mark Coyle set for three-year contract extension with the Gophers

It’s been a rough few years around the Minnesota athletic department as a result of several scandals but the man tasked with cleaning it all up is apparently doing enough of a job that he’ll be sticking around quite a bit longer in the Twin Cities.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the school’s board has approved a three-year extension for Athletic Director Mark Coyle that should see him top the $1 million mark annually provided he reaches several incentives in the new deal.
“When you have someone who is the best in his industry and his vocation, you need to keep them,” Regent Dean Johnson told the paper.
The timing is still interesting given that school President Eric Kaler is on his way out the door next summer but mostly keeps the financial terms of Coyle’s existing deal in place while tweaking the buyout slightly to make it easier for him to leave (if he sticks around for a few more years, at least).
Coyle joined the Gophers in 2016 after serving as AD at Syracuse and Boise State before that. Even though he’s only been around for just over two years, it’s been a busy tenure so far that has included dealing with the tragic loss of a former football player, a still-ongoing sexual assault scandal, fallout from a former AD’s quick departure and the hire of P.J. Fleck as head football coach.
Notre Dame is undefeated and ranked No. 5 in the country ahead of their game against Pitt on Saturday. Given the upcoming slate the Irish have, the team is a trendy pick to eventually make the College Football Playoff if they win out — a real possibility given there are no ranked teams remaining on the slate.
However, there are still obstacles and stumbling blocks out there, including at least five Power Five conference champions (and maybe a few others) that will think they, too, will be occupying a spot in the final four. Despite that fact that Notre Dame will be sitting at home on the final week of the season when conference title games are everybody’s focus, the school’s leadership is not fretting too much about getting left out in the cold even if they prove to be one of the best teams in the end.
“I have enormous confidence in the selection committee and the process,” athletic director Jack Swarbrick told CBS Sports. “What the prior years have demonstrated is they’re focused on the cardinal rule: Identify the four best teams.”
Interestingly, a lot of debate over the potential inclusion of the Irish has centered on the fact that the team, as a football independent, will not play a conference title game for a 13th data point on the season. While that is an opportunity to lose a game against a good team, it’s also a chance they can add to their resume and the possibility of strengthening the schedule even further is something that Swarbrick is open to provided NCAA rules change in the near future.
“We’d be happy to play a 13th game,” he said. “There’s only one [other] school (BYU) that’s told they can’t play a 13th game. We would love to do it.”
Teams are normally limited to a 12 game regular season schedule and then a conference title game appearance if they qualify. Teams are also permitted to play a 13th regular season game if they have scheduled a game at Hawaii. While it does not seem that Swarbrick is going to start putting the Rainbow Warriors on the docket every season going forward, it does sound as though he’s given some thought to getting creative to keep Notre Dame on a level playing field with some of their Power Five peers by the time the CFP Selection Committee starts to break things down.
If No. 13 LSU is to bounce back from a disappointing Week 6 loss and pull off a huge upset this weekend, they’ll have to do so without one of the more productive pieces of its passing game.
Thursday, Ed Orgeron told reporters that Dee Anderson “will not be available” for the game Saturday against No. 2 Georgia. The head coach did not expound on why the wide receiver will be unavailable.
Through six games, Anderson, who has four starts this season, is third on the Tigers in receptions (12) and receiving yards (154). The 6-6, 229-pound true junior came into the 2018 season with seven receptions and 118 yards in 19 career games. He’s still looking for his first career touchdown reception.
With Anderson sidelined, Stephen Sullivan is expected to get the start for the Tigers. Sullivan is actually second on the team with 13 catches for 167 yards.
In addition to Anderson, No. 3 nose tackle nose tackle Tyler Shelvin will be unavailable for the UGA game as well. The redshirt freshman lineman didn’t travel to last weekend’s game against Florida as well, with the New Orleans Times-Picayune writing that “Shelvin violated team rules but was not suspended.”
Appalachian State’s huge win earlier in the week came at a very steep price.
During the second quarter of Appalachian State’s 35-9 romp over Arkansas State Tuesday night, Jalin Moore went down with a horrific-looking injury to his left ankle. Friday, it was confirmed that the star running back had fractured and dislocated the ankle, ending his season.
Not only that, unfortunately, it also ends his collegiate playing career as Moore’s eligibility expires at the end of the 2018 season.
“I hate that this is the way my App career ended, but everything happens for a reason,” a message from the senior read. “That is only going to make my story better in the end.”
It’s expected that Moore, who leads the team with 400 yards and six touchdowns, will take 8-12 weeks to rehab following surgery.
As a redshirt freshman in 2015, his 731 yards rushing were second on the team. He led the Mountaineers in rushing in 2016 (1,402 yards) and 2017 (1,037 yards). Following the 2016 season, the Shelby, NC, native was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
Moore, a two-time first-team All-SBC performer, will finish his ASU career with 3,570 yards on the ground and 33 rushing touchdowns. He is sixth in school history in career rushing yards and seventh in rushing touchdowns. His 17 career 100-yard games are sixth as well.
Trey Woods‘ interesting, to say the least, 2018 has taken yet another twist.
In a press release Thursday, Wyoming announced that Woods has decided to leave the Cowboys football program. There was no reason given for the abrupt and unexpected departure.
“We wish Trey all the best in his future,” head coach Craig Bohl said in a statement, “and we appreciate his contributions to our football program over the past two seasons.”
In late May of this year, it was reported that Woods would miss the entire 2018 season because of a shoulder injury. A month later, Bohl acknowledged that, despite that initial prognosis, Woods could indeed return this season, although likely not for the start of the campaign.
Fast-forward to mid-August, and Bohl revealed that Woods was very likely to return for the start of the 2018 season — but would be doing so as a defensive lineman instead of running back.
The sophomore had a sack in the season opener, but hasn’t played since for unspecified reasons. As a true freshman last season, Woods, a two-star 2017 signee, led the Cowboys in rushing with 474 yards. He ran for a career-high 135 yards in a late-September win over Hawaii.