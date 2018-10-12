No. 13 LSU’s third-leading receiver ‘unavailable’ vs. No. 2 Georgia

If No. 13 LSU is to bounce back from a disappointing Week 6 loss and pull off a huge upset this weekend, they’ll have to do so without one of the more productive pieces of its passing game.

Thursday, Ed Orgeron told reporters that Dee Anderson “will not be available” for the game Saturday against No. 2 Georgia. The head coach did not expound on why the wide receiver will be unavailable.

Through six games, Anderson, who has four starts this season, is third on the Tigers in receptions (12) and receiving yards (154). The 6-6, 229-pound true junior came into the 2018 season with seven receptions and 118 yards in 19 career games. He’s still looking for his first career touchdown reception.

With Anderson sidelined, Stephen Sullivan is expected to get the start for the Tigers. Sullivan is actually second on the team with 13 catches for 167 yards.

In addition to Anderson, No. 3 nose tackle nose tackle Tyler Shelvin will be unavailable for the UGA game as well. The redshirt freshman lineman didn’t travel to last weekend’s game against Florida as well, with the New Orleans Times-Picayune writing that “Shelvin violated team rules but was not suspended.”