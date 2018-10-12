No. 13 LSU’s third-leading receiver ‘unavailable’ vs. No. 2 Georgia

If No. 13 LSU is to bounce back from a disappointing Week 6 loss and pull off a huge upset this weekend, they’ll have to do so without one of the more productive pieces of its passing game.
Thursday, Ed Orgeron told reporters that Dee Anderson “will not be available” for the game Saturday against No. 2 Georgia. The head coach did not expound on why the wide receiver will be unavailable.
Through six games, Anderson, who has four starts this season, is third on the Tigers in receptions (12) and receiving yards (154). The 6-6, 229-pound true junior came into the 2018 season with seven receptions and 118 yards in 19 career games. He’s still looking for his first career touchdown reception.
With Anderson sidelined, Stephen Sullivan is expected to get the start for the Tigers. Sullivan is actually second on the team with 13 catches for 167 yards.
In addition to Anderson, No. 3 nose tackle nose tackle Tyler Shelvin will be unavailable for the UGA game as well. The redshirt freshman lineman didn’t travel to last weekend’s game against Florida as well, with the New Orleans Times-Picayune writing that “Shelvin violated team rules but was not suspended.”
Appalachian State’s huge win earlier in the week came at a very steep price.
During the second quarter of Appalachian State’s 35-9 romp over Arkansas State Tuesday night, Jalin Moore went down with a horrific-looking injury to his left ankle. Friday, it was confirmed that the star running back had fractured and dislocated the ankle, ending his season.
Not only that, unfortunately, it also ends his collegiate playing career as Moore’s eligibility expires at the end of the 2018 season.
“I hate that this is the way my App career ended, but everything happens for a reason,” a message from the senior read. “That is only going to make my story better in the end.”
It’s expected that Moore, who leads the team with 400 yards and six touchdowns, will take 8-12 weeks to rehab following surgery.
As a redshirt freshman in 2015, his 731 yards rushing were second on the team. He led the Mountaineers in rushing in 2016 (1,402 yards) and 2017 (1,037 yards). Following the 2016 season, the Shelby, NC, native was named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
Moore, a two-time first-team All-SBC performer, will finish his ASU career with 3,570 yards on the ground and 33 rushing touchdowns. He is sixth in school history in career rushing yards and seventh in rushing touchdowns. His 17 career 100-yard games are sixth as well.
Trey Woods‘ interesting, to say the least, 2018 has taken yet another twist.
In a press release Thursday, Wyoming announced that Woods has decided to leave the Cowboys football program. There was no reason given for the abrupt and unexpected departure.
“We wish Trey all the best in his future,” head coach Craig Bohl said in a statement, “and we appreciate his contributions to our football program over the past two seasons.”
In late May of this year, it was reported that Woods would miss the entire 2018 season because of a shoulder injury. A month later, Bohl acknowledged that, despite that initial prognosis, Woods could indeed return this season, although likely not for the start of the campaign.
Fast-forward to mid-August, and Bohl revealed that Woods was very likely to return for the start of the 2018 season — but would be doing so as a defensive lineman instead of running back.
The sophomore had a sack in the season opener, but hasn’t played since for unspecified reasons. As a true freshman last season, Woods, a two-star 2017 signee, led the Cowboys in rushing with 474 yards. He ran for a career-high 135 yards in a late-September win over Hawaii.
Not surprisingly, Kelly Bryant is quickly becoming a hot commodity on the transfer market.
Earlier this week, it was reported that the former Clemson quarterback would be taking an unofficial visit to North Carolina this weekend. Thursday, Rivals.com confirmed that Bryant will be taking his first official visit, to Arkansas, as well this month.
That visit will take place Oct. 20, the same Saturday UA will play host to Tulsa in a non-conference matchup.
“I’m excited to get down to Fayetteville and see what all Arkansas has to offer,” Bryant told the recruiting website.
In addition to North Carolina and Arkansas, Bryant is also working on setting up visits to Louisville and Missouri. All told, Rivals.com reports, more than 15 Power Five programs have expressed some level of interest in the signal-caller.
As a graduate transfer, Bryant will be eligible to play in 2019 regardless of where he ultimately lands. Next season would be his final year of eligibility.
Bryant had started 18 games in a row at quarterback for the Tigers, winning 16 of those contests, before he was benched in favor of five-star 2018 signee Trevor Lawrence last month. Bryant labeled Dabo Swinney‘s decision to bench him as “a slap in the face.”
That perceived slap triggered the much-discussed decision to transfer on Sept. 26.
Bennett Williams began the 2018 season in Lovie Smith‘s doghouse… eventually crawled his way out… and, now, has been given the heave-ho from the premises entirely.
On his personal Twitter account, Williams revealed that he’s “sad to say that I’m no longer a part of the University of Illinois football team.” A university spokesperson subsequently confirmed that the defensive back has been dismissed by Smith.
There was no reason given by either side for the parting of ways.
“I take full responsibility for my actions that contributed to this and I’m sorry we couldn’t make it work,” Bennett wrote. “My biggest regret is letting down people I love the most, and those who have supported me throughout my journey. To them I say that I will strive to make you proud. I look forward to a bright future and finding the best place for me to grow as a player and a person.”
Williams was suspended for the first three games of the 2018 season for violating unspecified team rules. He returned from the suspension for the Week 4 matchup with Penn State, but left that game with a hamstring injury. That was his last action of the year as, coming off the off weekend, he didn’t play in the Week 6 win over Rutgers.
After leading the Fighting Illini in interceptions with three last season, Williams earned Freshman All-American honors. He started seven games at safety in 2017, and was the projected starter heading into summer camp before the unspecified off-field issues cropped up.