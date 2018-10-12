UConn LB Eli Thomas hospitalized in stable condition

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A medical mystery is playing itself out at one AAC football program.

Late Wednesday night, UConn announced in a press release that “[e]arlier today, redshirt junior linebacker Eli Thomas was transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.” The release added that the school “will not share additional details at this time.”

Thomas played in the first four games of the 2018 season before suffering a neck injury in the Week 4 loss to Syracuse. The injury kept the redshirt junior the last two weeks, loses to Cincinnati and Memphis.

It’s unclear if the hospitalization is related to the neck injury.

Thomas came to the Huskies after two seasons at the junior college level and took a redshirt his first season with the program as he rehabbed a torn ACL, the third of the three major knee injuries he suffered during his football career. This season, the Elmira, NY, native has been credited with 11 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.