UConn LB Eli Thomas hospitalized in stable condition

A medical mystery is playing itself out at one AAC football program.
Late Wednesday night, UConn announced in a press release that “[e]arlier today, redshirt junior linebacker Eli Thomas was transported to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.” The release added that the school “will not share additional details at this time.”
Thomas played in the first four games of the 2018 season before suffering a neck injury in the Week 4 loss to Syracuse. The injury kept the redshirt junior the last two weeks, loses to Cincinnati and Memphis.
It’s unclear if the hospitalization is related to the neck injury.
Thomas came to the Huskies after two seasons at the junior college level and took a redshirt his first season with the program as he rehabbed a torn ACL, the third of the three major knee injuries he suffered during his football career. This season, the Elmira, NY, native has been credited with 11 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.
After two straight losses by at least 25 points, BYU is reportedly making a change at quarterback this week. According to a report from Jay Drew of The Salt Lake Tribune, BYU will start freshman Zach Wilson this week when the Cougars play Hawaii at home.
The change is not one that should be all that shocking considering the play of Tanner Mangum in recent weeks. A couple of unfortunate turnovers in BYU’s loss to Utah State led to BYU head coach Kalani Sitake to leave the door open for changes with starting positions, quarterback being the most likely change for a team in need of a spark.
Wilson has attempted just six passes this season with four completions for 64 yards and a touchdown. He has also rushed four times for 25 yards, supposedly giving another element to the BYU offense that Mangum has not been able to provide.
BYU enters the week with a record of 3-3. With some challenging games remaining in the second half of the year, Sitake needs to make decisions he feels puts BYU in the best spot to get to the six-win bowl requirement in order for BYU to have the opportunity to play in a bowl game at the end of the year.
A home game against Hawaii, who enters this weekend already at 6-1, could be a rough time for a transition, but if Wilson is the spark BYU needs, then the Cougars could be going bowling.
Duke linebacker Koby Quansah underwent surgery to a fractured left foot that will knock the Blue Devils defensive player out on an indefinite basis. Duke announced the surgery and status of Quansah Thursday.
According to a statement from Duke’s athletic department, Quansah injured his foot in practice on Wednesday. Specifically, Quansah injured his fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot. The bone is located on the outside of the foot and is part of the little toe. How long the rehab from the surgery will keep Quansah out of action from practice and potential game time is unknown at this time, hence the indefinite status announced by Duke.
In five games this season, Quansah has 14 tackles. Duke has listed Quansah as the primary backup to Ben Humphreys. Humphreys is Duke’s second-leading tackler this season, but losing a backup like Quansah is certainly a blow to the depth on Duke’s defense.
Oklahoma State and Arkansas will rekindle their old Southwest Conference rivalry in 2024, and again in 2027. The two schools announced their upcoming home-and-home series courtesy of a fun dialogue that played out on Twitter for fans of both programs to follow along.
According to a released statement from Oklahoma State, Arkansas will visit Oklahoma State on September 7, 2024. Arkansas will host the second game in the arrangement on September 11, 2027. Barring any potential bowl matchups before the 2024 season, that will be the first time the two programs have played each other since 1980.
Now we just need these two programs to make this thing Facebook official with their relationship status.
Oklahoma State has matchups against power conference opponents lined up in 2019-2020 with Oregon State,2022-2023 with Arizona State, and now Oklahoma State in 2024 and 2027. The Razorbacks have power conference matchups in 2020 and 2025 with Notre Dame, Texas in 2021 and now Oklahoma State in 2024 and 2027.
Arkansas leads the all-time series, 30-15-1.
Washington head coach Chris Petersen announced the retirement of two Husky football players on Thursday. Defensive back Austin Joyner and defensive lineman Jared Pulu are each retiring from playing football due to medical concerns. According to The Seattle Times, Joyner is retiring due to a history of concussions and Pulu is stepping aside due to a kidney medical condition.
Joyner has not appeared in either of Washington’s last two games and he has been listed as a primary backup to sophomore Byron Murphy this season. In four games this season, Joyner has recorded five tackles, including one tackle for a loss.
“Guys get concussions and you go,” Petersen said, according to The Seattle Times, when reflecting on the impact of head injuries and the reaction to them today compared to the past. “You heal up and you go. But I think everybody is just on top of this, and it’s, ‘How many has he had? How serious is this?’” And everybody is hypersensitive to this, which I think is a good thing.”
Pulu has not played for Washington this season but did appear in 10 games last year. Both players will remain a part of the team in a non-playing capacity moving forward, according to Petersen.