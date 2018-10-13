Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

Auburn loses two turnovers but leads Tenenssee at halftime

By Kevin McGuireOct 13, 2018, 1:30 PM EDT
It has not been the sharpest half of football for the Auburn Tigers, but the home team finds themselves up 17-13 against a Tennessee team looking to score an upset this afternoon. The Tigers lost two turnovers, the second of which quickly led to a game-tying touchdown at the time, but a big touchdown play of their own has given Auburn the lead after one half of play.

Bryce Thompson‘s interception of Jarrett Stidham early in the second quarter led to a game-tying touchdown by the Volunteers five plays later. Jarrett Guarantano completed a 42-yard pass to Ty Chandler for a touchdown./

Auburn wasted no time opening the scoring in the game by driving down the field for a touchdown on the game’s opening possession, but the Vols responded with a field goal on the ensuing possessions. Auburn added to their early lead with a field goal on their next offensive series and remained up by seven when the special teams blocked Tennessee’s second field goal attempt.

Tennessee’s defense came up with a big play with the Thompson interception but the defense got burned by the speed of Anthony Schwartz on Auburn’s next possession late in the second quarter. After catching a short route, Schwartz broke a tackle and took off down the right sideline for a blazing fast 76-yard touchdown.

Stidham has passed for 182 yards, 76 of which came on that long touchdown catch and run by Anthony Schwartz, his lone catch of the game. Tennessee has managed to hang around but still has to capitalize a little bit on any opportunities given to them by Auburn in the second half. This one is still anyone’s game, but the Vols have struggled to win these types of battles.

Brother offers update on Cal LB who suffered serious spinal injury

By John TaylorOct 13, 2018, 12:34 PM EDT
In an effort to defray their financial burden, the family of a seriously-injured Cal football player has offered an update on the linebacker’s progress.

In mid-June, Chris Fatilua, a 2018 Cal signee, suffered what was described as a significant and serious spinal cord injury as the result of an unspecified accident while swimming with friends. After undergoing a life-saving surgical procedure at a California hospital, Fatilua was transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Colorado.

In an update posted to the family’s GoFundMe page, Fatilua’s brother, Kailea Fatilua, stated that the accident “has caused paralysis to both his hands and feet.” From the posting:

Since the accident, Chris has been working diligently on his healing and is now ready to begin the intense physical rehabilitation needed for his road to recovery. Craig Hospital, a world-renowned spinal cord injury rehabilitation center located in Denver, Colorado, has accepted his referral and will require his immediate travel to begin his recovery plan.

As one can imagine the cost for this type of treatment is extensive. As your heart is led to help my brother and our family, we thank you ahead of time for your heart-given financial support that will help Christopher and our family focus on his recovery as we ask God to continue His glory through Chris’ healing and path to recovery.

I am reaching out on behalf of our family to ask you for your prayerful financial support for my brother’s journey. From the bottom of our hearts we thank you and love you.

In early July, the College Football Assistance Fund announced that Fatilua has been given a $10,000 grant from the organization. The CFA Fund also noted in its release that “[t]hose able to assist can make donations at http://www.CFAFund.org, which will be put in a restricted fund for Chris and his family.” You could also go HERE to make a donation on the GoFundMe page.

Ohio State down a pair of defensive starters vs. Minnesota

By John TaylorOct 13, 2018, 12:01 PM EDT
Ohio State enters today’s game as a decided 30-point favorite, so it likely won’t matter much.  Still, it’s worth noting.

Prior to their Week 7 matchup with 3-2 Minnesota in Columbus, OSU confirmed that defensive end Jonathon Cooper and linebacker Malik Harrison (pictured) will be sidelined against the Gophers this afternoon.  According to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, neither player was in uniform as the Buckeyes took the field for warmups.

The Plain Dealer writes that both players have been in concussion protocol this week.

Through six games, Harrison’s 25 tackles are second on the team.  Cooper replaced All-American Nick Bosa, who underwent surgery after suffering a core muscle injury in Week 3 and could be sidelined for another month at least, in the starting lineup.

QB Noah Vedral granted immediate eligibility at Nebraska

By John TaylorOct 13, 2018, 11:17 AM EDT
Because of transfers out, Nebraska had taken the field this season with just one scholarship quarterback available to them.  Today, that number has doubled.

According to 247Sports.com and others, Noah Vedral has been granted immediate eligibility and flew with the team to today’s game against Northwestern.  The quarterback will be in uniform and available to play this afternoon.

The football program was informed of the NCAA’s decision Friday afternoon.

Vedral joined Nebraska in January as a transfer from UCF, current NU head coach Scott Frost‘s former program.  Because of NCAA transfer rules, it was expected that Vedral would have to sit out the 2018 season and, at least initially, the university was satisfied with taking that course.  However, with Patrick O’Brien (HERE) transferring in April and Tristan Gebbia (HERE) doing the same in August, it left the Cornhuskers with just one scholarship quarterback, true freshman Adrian Martinez, on the roster.  Once Gebbia left, the football program reversed course and pursued immediate eligibility for Vedral.

It remains unclear exactly why the waiver was granted.

Vedral was a three-star 2017 signee for the Knights. He played in eight games as a true freshman, completing 22-of-29 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown as the primary backup to McKenzie Milton.  He ran for another 77 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

Vedral had been blocked by UCF from transferring to Nebraska, but the player still joined the Cornhuskers as a walk-on paying his own way.  In May, however, Vedral was placed on scholarship at NU.

President Trump praises Urban Meyer as ‘great coach, great guy’

By John TaylorOct 13, 2018, 10:10 AM EDT
Given the main characters involved, there’s no way this one slides sideways or goes completely off the rails in the comments section/on Twitter, right?

President Donald Trump was in Lebanon, Ohio, Friday night for a “Make America Great Again” campaign rally a month ahead of the midterm elections.  As Lebanon is a little over an hour away from Columbus, the POTUS — and no doubt his staffers — was well aware that his audience would be littered with fans of The Ohio State University.

According to the Washington Examiner, Trump did the obvious and invoked the name of Urban Meyer to what was a very receptive crowd.

“It sounds like we’re in the middle of an Ohio State football game. And speaking of Ohio State, they’re not doing too badly are they?” Trump said according to the Examiner. “They have a great coach, a great coach — a great guy. A great guy.”

There should be little argument that Meyer is a great coach, one of the greatest of all-time and a future College Football Hall of Famer.  Some outside of Buckeye Nation, though, might quibble with the “great guy” label slapped on the Buckeyes head coach by the most powerful man on the planet.

Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 1 as questions into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against his now-former assistant coach, Zach Smith, surfaced.  The university announced the launching of an investigation into Meyer’s actions the day after the head coach’s leave was announced.

In a statement Aug. 3, Meyer claimed that he has “always followed proper reporting protocols and procedures when I have learned of an incident involving a student-athlete, coach or member of our staff by elevating the issues to the proper channels.” Allegations of domestic abuse stemmed not only from Zach Smith’s time at OSU, but while he was on Meyer’s Florida staff in 2009 as well.

In late August, it was announced that Meyer would retain his job as the Buckeyes’ head football coach but would be suspended from coaching the first three games of the 2018 season.  As part of the findings from the report stemming from the investigation into Meyer’s actions — or lack thereof, as some would say — it was revealed that the coach’s initial reaction to a damning report released Aug. 1 was to have a discussion with his director of football operations about how to delete text messages older than a year.  The investigative report also learned “that Coach Meyer has sometimes had significant memory issues in other situations where he had prior extensive knowledge of events. He has also periodically taken medicine that can negatively impair his memory, concentration, and focus.”

That memory loss has been attributed to an arachnoid cyst that causes chronic headaches, and the medication he takes to treat the issue.  This past weekend, Meyer was seen on camera dealing with the pain of one of those headaches on the sidelines during OSU’s win over Indiana.

After the press conference announcing his three-game suspension Aug. 22, Meyer was roundly criticized for his tone-deaf failure to use the public forum to apologize to Courtney Smith, who had accused Zach Smith of spousal abuse.  Two days later, the embattled Buckeyes head coach released a statement in which he “sincerely apologize[d] to Courtney Smith and her children for what they have gone through.”

Despite the apology, which many deemed as too little, too late, Meyer remained the subject of intense media scrutiny not only for his initial fumbling of the press conference but also for his handling of the domestic abuse allegations levied against his former assistant.  Aug. 31, Meyer issued yet another statement through his personal Twitter account, writing that “there have been a number of things reported in the media about President Drake’s decision and the Investigative Team’s Report that have not been correct and must be clarified.”

Meyer’s main point, it seems, was to reiterate that he “was not suspended because I knew about or condoned Zach Smith’s alleged domestic abuse.” Additionally, the coach acknowledged that it was “my fault [for] not taking action sooner against a troubled employee about his work-related issues.”

“With respect to Zach Smith and the events that led to his termination, it’s clear I could have done a better job,” Meyer wrote in a statement released on Sept. 17, the day his three-game suspension officially came to an end. “I should have done a better job, and I’ll always regret that I didn’t.”

During the campaign leading up to Trump’s 2016 election, the future POTUS claimed that Meyer had “said some awfully nice things about me.” Meyer’s response to that claim?

“My job description is very clear, and that’s to coach Ohio State football, and the focus is on 17 to 18 to 22-year-olds,” the head coach said in early March of 2016, two weeks before the Ohio primary. “I have strong beliefs, but I’m not going to share that with you guys. I don’t think that’s appropriate.”

It remains unclear whether Meyer has ever publicly or privately ever said awfully nice things about the most polarizing human being on the face of the Earth.