LB Charles Perry no longer listed on Miami’s roster

Heading into Week 7, Miami has taken an unexpected, albeit not entirely significant, hit to its linebacking corps.
If you head to The U’s online football roster HERE, you’ll see that Charles Perry is no longer listed as being a member of the team. A school spokesperson subsequently confirmed that the fourth-year junior linebacker is no longer a part of the football program.
No specific reason for abrupt departure was given.
A three-star member of the Hurricanes’ 2015 recruiting class, Perry was rated as the No. 58 player at any position in the state of Florida.
Perry had played in four games this season and was listed as the No. 2 strongside linebacker on the latest depth chart. His 2017 season ended prematurely after he suffered a torn ACL in early November.
All told, Perry appeared in 34 games during his time with the Hurricanes.
A year ago against Louisville, running back AJ Dillon rushed for 272 yards and four touchdowns in a huge upset of Louisville that turned around his team’s season. If Boston College wants to take the next step toward bowl eligibility this year when the Cardinals come to town though, they may be without their best offensive player for the second week in a row.
Boston College head coach Steve Addazio reiterated to the Associated Press on Friday that Dillon is a game time decision for Saturday’s clash — the same status update he gave on Tuesday and last week when the tailback missed the trip to Raleigh in an eventual loss to N.C. State.
If Dillon can’t go, the Eagles figure to keep sticking with redshirt junior Ben Glines over sophomore Travis Levy in the backfield. In Glines’ first start at the position last week, he rushed for 90 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown both on the ground and through the air in a close loss to the Wolfpack.
Perhaps the bigger question for Addazio and his staff is if they even need to rush Dillon back from that ankle injury he suffered down the stretch against Temple last month. The Cardinals are allowing over 230 yards rushing per game and gave up 542 yards and eight rushing touchdowns in their last game against Georgia Tech.
Boston College will face critical ACC tests following the outing against Louisville on Saturday as they come off a bye week to host No. 16 Miami, travel to Virginia Tech and then play No. 4 Clemson.
The college football world was sent into a frenzy this weekend after Oklahoma made things official and dismissed defensive coordinator Mike Stoops.
The news was not unexpected given the Sooners loss to Texas and their general performance the past few years on that side of the ball but at least one coach who has been there before has a little advice for Stoops: it actually can be a good thing.
“Thank God it happened!” Heupel told the Orlando Sentinel. “It’s worked out great for me. If I had stayed there, I wouldn’t be here.”
Of course, Heupel was not able to stay at his alma mater as he was pushed out as offensive coordinator back in January of 2015. The man who replaced him was none other than Lincoln Riley, who eventually became head coach at OU in taking over for Bob Stoops.
Heupel spent a season at Utah State and two more at Missouri before eventually becoming the surprising choice to replace Scott Frost at UCF. Things have certainly worked out well for him following his departure from Norman, not just in becoming a head coach for the first time but also leading the Knights to a 5-0 start to the 2018 season.
It will be interesting to see if Mike Stoops, who actually hired Heupel as an assistant when he took the head job at Arizona, follows a similar road going forward. While he’s 16 years older than his peer in the coaching profession, dropping down to a lower level than the Big 12 to rediscover his touch for designing defenses isn’t out of the question.
Either way, it’s a good reminder that even if you’re axed from one of your dream jobs in college football, the sport still offers the path to get back to winning ways eventually.
It’s been a rough few years around the Minnesota athletic department as a result of several scandals but the man tasked with cleaning it all up is apparently doing enough of a job that he’ll be sticking around quite a bit longer in the Twin Cities.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the school’s board has approved a three-year extension for Athletic Director Mark Coyle that should see him top the $1 million mark annually provided he reaches several incentives in the new deal.
“When you have someone who is the best in his industry and his vocation, you need to keep them,” Regent Dean Johnson told the paper.
The timing is still interesting given that school President Eric Kaler is on his way out the door next summer but mostly keeps the financial terms of Coyle’s existing deal in place while tweaking the buyout slightly to make it easier for him to leave (if he sticks around for a few more years, at least).
Coyle joined the Gophers in 2016 after serving as AD at Syracuse and Boise State before that. Even though he’s only been around for just over two years, it’s been a busy tenure so far that has included dealing with the tragic loss of a former football player, a still-ongoing sexual assault scandal, fallout from a former AD’s quick departure and the hire of P.J. Fleck as head football coach.
Notre Dame is undefeated and ranked No. 5 in the country ahead of their game against Pitt on Saturday. Given the upcoming slate the Irish have, the team is a trendy pick to eventually make the College Football Playoff if they win out — a real possibility given there are no ranked teams remaining on the slate.
However, there are still obstacles and stumbling blocks out there, including at least five Power Five conference champions (and maybe a few others) that will think they, too, will be occupying a spot in the final four. Despite that fact that Notre Dame will be sitting at home on the final week of the season when conference title games are everybody’s focus, the school’s leadership is not fretting too much about getting left out in the cold even if they prove to be one of the best teams in the end.
“I have enormous confidence in the selection committee and the process,” athletic director Jack Swarbrick told CBS Sports. “What the prior years have demonstrated is they’re focused on the cardinal rule: Identify the four best teams.”
Interestingly, a lot of debate over the potential inclusion of the Irish has centered on the fact that the team, as a football independent, will not play a conference title game for a 13th data point on the season. While that is an opportunity to lose a game against a good team, it’s also a chance they can add to their resume and the possibility of strengthening the schedule even further is something that Swarbrick is open to provided NCAA rules change in the near future.
“We’d be happy to play a 13th game,” he said. “There’s only one [other] school (BYU) that’s told they can’t play a 13th game. We would love to do it.”
Teams are normally limited to a 12 game regular season schedule and then a conference title game appearance if they qualify. Teams are also permitted to play a 13th regular season game if they have scheduled a game at Hawaii. While it does not seem that Swarbrick is going to start putting the Rainbow Warriors on the docket every season going forward, it does sound as though he’s given some thought to getting creative to keep Notre Dame on a level playing field with some of their Power Five peers by the time the CFP Selection Committee starts to break things down.