No. 12 Michigan announces itself as B1G, CFP contender in pummeling No. 15 Wisconsin

By Zach BarnettOct 13, 2018, 10:52 PM EDT
Though they led 13-7 at the half, there was a concern all the points No. 12 Michigan left on the field would come back to haunt them in the second half. There was the missed field goal on the first drive of the game. There was the interception return deep into Badger territory that netted only three points. And then there was the Shea Patterson fumble that saw another promising drive come up empty.

Turns out those concerns were unfounded. Michigan’s defense scored enough on its own to lead the Wolverines to victory as Jim Harbaugh‘s crew cruised to a cathartic 38-13 win over No. 15 Wisconsin at the Big House.

Michigan (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) accepted the ball to open the second half and marched 75 yards in 10 plays, moving into scoring position on a 25-yard Karan Higdon rush and then finding paydirt on a 7-yard Patterson keeper. Patterson found Nico Collins for a 2-point conversion, putting the maize and blue up 21-7 at the 10:21 mark of the third quarter.

That score would prove to be enough to secure the win, but Michigan wasn’t done there. A 35-yard Quinn Nordin field goal stretched the lead to 24-7 with 11:36 remaining, and then Lavert Hill slammed the door when he intercepted Alex Hornibrook and returned the ball 21 yards for a touchdown. At that point in the game, Hornibrook had completed three passes to Wisconsin (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) receivers and two to Michigan defenders.

The quarterback run game, which earlier sprung Patterson for an 81-yard rush to set up Michigan’s first score, flashed again when backup Dylan McCaffrey broke free for a 44-yard touchdown with 5:16 left in the game.

Though he wasn’t perfect, Patterson was more than enough to win, hitting 14-of-20 passes for 124 yards while rushing nine times for 90 yards and a touchdown. Higdon out-rushed Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor, carrying 19 times for 105 yards and a touchdown to Taylor’s 17 carries for 101 yards.

Effective as Taylor was, he couldn’t carry Wisconsin’s offense by himself. Hornibrook completed just 7-of-20 passes for 100 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions; the touchdown and the bulk of those yards came with the Badgers already trailing by 31 points.

Though the Badgers are still the Big Ten West favorites until they’re not, Saturday’s loss eliminates them from College Football Playoff contention and exposed enough cracks to show the Badgers aren’t a real threat to beat whoever comes out of the Big Ten East.

Michigan, meanwhile, now completes Phase 1 of a crucial 3-game stretch over the second half of their season. The Wolverines visit Michigan State on Saturday and then, after an off week, host No. 8 Penn State. Both teams beat Michigan a year ago — just as Wisconsin did.

J.T. Daniels bounces back to help USC to halftime lead over No. 19 Colorado

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 14, 2018, 12:23 AM EDT
USC’s true freshman quarterback bounced back from a rough first quarter to throw a trio touchdown passes and help the Trojans secure a 21-7 lead at halftime in a pivotal Pac-12 South battle with No. 19 Colorado at the Coliseum on Saturday night.

After an extremely ugly (and slow) start for both sides, it was the Buffs that started to get things going in the second quarter thanks to, who else, all-everything star Laviska Shenault. The receiver not only led his team in yardage through the air, but he was also CU’s leading rusher thanks to a 49 yard rushing touchdown for the game’s first points. QB Steven Montez couldn’t find his favorite target as much as he would have liked to, being forced to check down plenty while completing 14 passes for only 60 yards and taking a number of sacks.

Opposite number J.T. Daniels wasn’t any sharper early for USC but rebounded as the game went on deep into the cool Los Angeles night. Following two first quarter interceptions (one of the first offensive snap of the game), the freshman signal-caller started launching bombs to his wideouts down the field and seemed to find plenty of success as a result. All told, Daniels threw for 255 yards in the half and found both Tyler Vaughns and Michael Pittman Jr. (twice) for a trio of touchdowns all told.

The Trojans didn’t have any sort of ground game to lean on at all with a paltry seven yards rushing, making the throws their quarterback was making even more impressive. They also limited the Buffs’ ground attack, aside from the Shenault run, despite the absence of senior linebacker Cameron Smithwho was in street clothes for the game with an injury.

This is the biggest test yet for undefeated Colorado against the defending conference champions and doubles as the first of several key games in the South Division for both sides. There was already a shakeup in the North earlier in the day and as #Pac12AfterDark started setting in L.A., it appears one on the other side of the league is starting to take hold as well given the way this one is trending.

UCLA earns first win of Chip Kelly era by thumping Cal

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 14, 2018, 12:06 AM EDT
It took a lot longer than expected, but the Westwood Football Savior has finally put a mark on the correct side of the won-loss ledger.

Chip Kelly‘s much-ballyhooed hiring by UCLA led to some much-inflated expectations for a head coach who, one, was taking over a broken program and, two, hadn’t coached at this level since the 2012 season.  Through the first five games, the Bruins were 0-5 and had lost the first four by an average score of 38-17; however, a seven-point loss to then-No. 10 Washington in Week 6 hinted that UCLA might be turning the corner.

In Week 7, UCLA turned that corner with a vengeance as they crushed 3-3 Cal 37-7 on the road in Berkeley.  It was a decidedly defensive battle for both sides as the Bruins managed just 348 yards of total offense, while the Bears were limited to 310.

While the Bruins ran for 207 yards, they averaged just 3.8 yards per carry.  Five Bears turnovers, however, played a huge role in what was by any measure an ugly win for the Bruins.

Regardless of how it looked, a win is a win is a win — especially for a team that hadn’t experienced one since Nov. 24 of last year.

No. 16 Miami’s loss portends more glorious ACC Coastal chaos

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 13, 2018, 11:25 PM EDT
Next weekend’s NC State-Clemson matchup will go a very long way in deciding the ACC Atlantic division — and could even be the deciding game when it’s all said and done.  The ACC Coastal?  Buckle up, because it’s going to be a wild ride over the next month and a half in that division.

Again.

In the biggest Week 7 development for the conference in general and the division specifically, any faint hopes No. 16 Miami held in earning a berth in the College Football Playoffs were dashed by an inexplicable 16-13 loss to Virginia in Charlottesville.  Conversely, and thanks to a touchdown with just 19 seconds left on the clock, Virginia Tech pulled out a 22-19 road win over North Carolina.

With all of this weekend’s dust settled, Tech currently sits atop the division at 3-0.  However, there are also three teams sitting at 2-1 with five conference games remaining — Virginia, Miami and Pitt, which went non-conference Saturday and nearly pulled off a huge upset.

Tech, of course, holds the upper hand and could make things easy and much less convoluted by winning out; their 2018 schedule, though, ends with back-to-back-to-back games against Pitt, Miami and Virginia.  Pitt also plays the other three either currently in the lead or within a game of the Coastal lead, while Miami (Tech, Pitt) and Virginia (Pitt, Tech) have two such games.

And then there’s wildcard Duke, which is 1-1 in ACC play but still gets Virginia, Pitt and Miami — those come the next three weeks, incidentally — in a stretch that could have the Blue Devils in the mix as well before it’s all said and done.  The Blue Devils, though, already have one potential tiebreaker against them as they lost to the Hokies in Week 5.

Again, glorious Coastal chaos as far as the eye can see.  At least, that’s potentially the case.

No. 6 West Virginia becomes fourth Top-10 team — and second unbeaten — to go down in defeat in Week 7

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 13, 2018, 10:41 PM EDT
Suffice to say, the Top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 will have a decidedly different look come early Saturday afternoon.

No. 6 West Virginia entered Saturday’s game against Iowa State in Ames as a touchdown(ish) favorite.  Thanks in very large part to a suffocating ISU defense, the Mountaineers will head back to Morgantown with a 30-14 loss tucked into its back pocket.

Quarterback Will Grier was one of a handful of Heisman frontrunners as Week 7 kicked off, but likely saw that candidacy snuffed out for good as he was held to just 100 yards and a lone touchdown pass by the Cyclones.  Grier’s running game was no help whatsoever as the Mountaineers managed just 1.9 yards per on its 25 carries.  For good measure, Grier was sacked seven times by an unrelenting ISU defense that allowed WVU to establish no rhythm at all offensively.

In the first five games of the 2018 season, Grier had passed for at least 332 yards in every one of them.  His 363.8 yards per game were second nationally; Saturday night, he was held to 100.  Since taking over as WVU’s starting quarterback at the beginning of the 2017 season, and aside from the game at Texas last season in which he was injured and didn’t return, his previous low for a single game was 285 in an Oct. 28 loss to Oklahoma State last season.

True freshman quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 254 yards and three touchdowns in ISU’s huge upset win, while David Montgomery ran for a game-high 158 yards.

Not that it will assuage their Appalachian anguish, but the Mountaineers weren’t the only ones swept up in Upset Saturday.

In addition to WVU, three other Top 10 teams went down in defeat — No. 2 Georgia (36-16 to No. 13 LSU), No. 7 Washington (30-27 to No. 17 Oregon in overtime) and No. 8 Penn State (21-17 to Michigan State).  Not only that, but No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 9 Texas and No. 10 UCF all won, but won by a combined 12 points to unranked teams.

West Virginia and Georgia were the undefeated teams that suffered their first losses of the 2018 season.  Colorado, at 5-0, faces USC in a game that kicked off at 10:30 p.m. ET tonight.