AP

No. 12 Michigan leading No. 15 Wisconsin at the break, but could rue missed opportunities

By Zach BarnettOct 13, 2018, 8:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

At the half in the Big House, No. 12 Michigan holds a 13-7 lead over No. 15 Wisconsin.

Michigan moved the ball well throughout the half — punting only once — but should have more to show for its 203 yards on 31 snaps than those 13 points.

The missed opportunities started on Michigan’s first drive of the game, a 55-yard march that ended in a missed 41-yard field goal try by Quinn Nordin. After forcing a Wisconsin punt, the Wolverines got on the board thanks to an 81-yard burst by quarterback Shea Patterson, taking the ball from the Michigan 14 to the Wisconsin 5. Two Karan Higdon runs punched it in from there, putting Michigan up 7-0 a minute and a half into the second quarter.

Wisconsin answered with its own quick-strike drive, getting 38 yards on three Jonathan Taylor runs followed by a 33-yard scoring jaunt by Kendric Pryor, leveling the game at 7-7 at the 11:26 mark of the second quarter.

After two straight three-and-outs, Michigan pushed into Badger territory, but the drive stalled and this time Nordin converted a 42-yarder.

On the next play from scrimmage, Josh Metellus snared a tipped Alex Hornibrook pass at the Wisconsin 46 and returned it 31 yards to the 15. But Michigan did not move forward from there, forcing the second Nordin field goal in a 61-second span, pushing the lead to 13-7 with 3:11 left before halftime.

After another Wisconsin three-and-out, Donovan Peoples-Jones returned an Anthony Lotti punt 26 yards to the Badgers’ 49 and then hauled in a 17-yard reception to put the Wolverines at the Wisconsin 32 with 1:30 left before the break, but Patterson lost the ball on a sack by Wisconsin’s Ryan Connelly. Michigan recovered the fumble, but the 15-yard loss forced a 54-yard Nordin try on the final play of the first half, which fluttered wide left.

Michigan will receive to open the second half.

No. 1 Alabama still rolling on offense, leads Missouri heading to halftime

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 13, 2018, 8:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s been a day full of upsets in the top 10 of the polls, could top-ranked Alabama also fall prey to a surprise upset? No, not at all.

Even with their star quarterback throwing more incompletions than he has in the past two weeks combined, the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 30-10 lead over visiting Missouri in what is well on its way to becoming yet another rout at Bryant Denny Stadium.

Tua Tagovailoa was a measly (by his standards) 12-of-20 in the first half for 265 yards and three touchdowns going to the locker room, continuing his assault on a number of school records in the process. Jalen Hurts actually saw action earlier than normal in the first quarter as he threw a pass for 11 yards and then wound up catching a pass for seven yards in another nod to his versatility when not running the second-team offense.

Damien Harris led the way in the backfield with 44 yards on the ground as the Tide racked up a robust 9.3 yards per play but only recorded three touchdowns in six trips to the red zone.

There were a few bright spots for the Tigers despite the lopsided score. Quarterback Drew Lock had all day to throw a 20 yard touchdown to Jalen Knox and finished with 110 yards and a pick in a game that NFL scouts will certainly be examining closely for the potential first rounder. Tyler Badie rushed for 38 yards but two turnovers for the offense overall and an inability to sustain drives kept this one from being more interesting than it should be.

To add to the issues facing head coach Barry Odom, linebacker Terez Hall, one of the team’s best defenders and a senior, was ejected for targeting in the second quarter.

There’s plenty for Nick Saban to nitpick in that first half overall but the bottom line remains the same: Alabama is good and does not appear to be threatened in this SEC test.

No. 17 Oregon upsets No. 7 Washington in OT to deal Pac-12’s College Football Playoff hopes another blow

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 13, 2018, 7:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A few weeks ago, No. 17 Oregon let a second half lead slip through their hands and lost in overtime against Pac-12 North rival Stanford.

Thanks to a few clutch plays down the stretch and the luck of a missed kick as time expired, the Ducks did not have history repeat itself as they upset No. 7 Washington 30-27 in overtime to just about knock out the Pac-12 from the College Football Playoff by mid-October.

Quarterback Justin Herbert had all eyes on him with a throng of NFL scouts in attendance but wasn’t quite as sharp as he was coming in. Even though the numbers weren’t great however — 18-of-32, 202 yards and two touchdowns — the lanky signal-caller was still able to come up with some clutch throws when his team needed and most importantly did not turn the ball over against one of the nation’s best defenses.

The story of the game might have been the guy he was sharing the backfield with as tailback CJ Verdell redeemed himself from that loss to the Cardinal by rushing for 111 yards and two touchdowns, the latter of which set off a wild celebration at Autzen Stadium in the extra period. Dillon Mitchell also impressed among the Ducks’ offensive skill position players with 119 yards receiving and a touchdown but it was teammate Jaylon Redd who turned in the highlight of the day with a tip-toe catch in the end zone with 14 seconds left in the first half.

Just as big of a development for the program going forward is the continued toughness up front and improved defensive play in delivering Mario Cristobal his first signature win since taking over in Eugene.

Washington, meanwhile, spoiled their head coach’s birthday on Saturday with a series of regrets and offensive struggles. Peyton Henry missed a 37 yard field goal as time expired that would have won the game and the team scored on just one of their four second half drives.

It was another ugly game numbers-wise for Huskies quarterback Jake Browning as the signal-caller finished just 15-of-25 for 243 yards and a touchdown.  Things got off to a rough start with an interception on the second play of the game before eventually improving as the second half wore on but his limitations once again popped up for the team as they struggled to finish when the moment required.

Tailback Myles Gaskin recorded a nice 69 yards on the ground but missed the bulk of action with an injury and mostly gave way to backup Salvon Ahmed, who had 61 yards and two scores.

The result will almost surely knock the Huskies out of the running to reach the College Football Playoff with their second loss and may have done the same for the Pac-12 as a whole. It also makes the Pac-12 North a bit of a toss up going forward given Oregon’s earlier loss to Stanford and Washington State lurking with a surprising 5-1 start to the season before they host the Ducks next week.

Undefeated Colorado may wind up being Larry Scott’s only hope of reaching the playoff if they win out but the Buffs have a tough test ahead with USC later on Saturday night and a trip to Montlake to face what will surely be an angry Washington team next week.

Déjà vu all over again for No. 8 Penn State as Michigan State stuns Nittany Lions with late score

Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 13, 2018, 7:29 PM EDT
5 Comments

Michigan State did it again. For the second year in a row, the Spartans (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) stunned No. 8 Penn State (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) with a fourth-quarter rally and late go-ahead score to hand the Nittany Lions a bitter loss in the first game Penn State played after losing to Ohio State by one point.

Brian Lewerke underthrew a pass to Felton Davis on a third-and-two, but Davis was ready for it, broke a tackle and then broke the hearts of Penn State fans gathering in Beaver Stadium for homecoming. Davis’ touchdown grab came with 19 seconds to play, giving Michigan State a stunning 21-17 lead on the Nittany Lions. All that was left was for the Michigan State special teams unit to prevent KJ Hamler from a big kickoff return (they did) and for the defense to hold on for the final 13 seconds of the game. They did.

Penn State didn’t play their best game of the year, and Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio going into his bag of tricks caught the Nittany Lions off guard a few times. But a fourth-quarter decision to attempt a fake field goal came up empty for the Spartans and their hopes of celebrating a big win in Big Ten East play. Brian Lewerke‘s pass over the middle to Raequan Williams appeared to be there for the taking, but the pass fell incomplete for a turnover on downs.

Earlier in the game, Michigan State had successfully executed a fake punt and followed it up with a running back pass to lead to a touchdown. A few trick plays were needed to light a spark for the Spartans, who were a bit short-handed on offense. Penn State’s offense was not much better. The Nittany Lions struggled on third-down conversions and had a missed field goal and Penn State was flagged for six penalties for 41 yards. Outside of a couple of big runs by Miles Sanders, the Spartans defense fared well enough to keep the pressure on Penn State all afternoon.

Trace McSorley and Lewerke each had a rough game in terms of completing passes. McSorley, in particular, did not look like himself after a career game against the Buckeyes, from the ball slipping out of his hand on a pass to making an odd decision to run out of bounds late in the fourth quarter to stop the clock without forcing Michigan State to use a timeout. That inability for Penn State to kill off more than 11 seconds on their last offensive possession with the lead proved to be critical, as was a missed field goal earlier.  Michigan State’s game-winning drive started at their 24-yard line with 1:10 to play, and the Spartans scored with fewer than 20 seconds remaining.

The win helps keep Michigan State in the discussion for the Big Ten championship with games still to play against Michigan (next week) and Ohio State down the line. The loss knocks Penn State out of the running for the Big Ten East once again, and the fight just to get back to a New Years Six bowl game may have taken a tough blow as well, although that could still be a possibility if Penn State can turn things around.

Penn State will take to the road for the second time in Big Ten play next week when they visit Indiana. Michigan State will return home next week for a big game against in-state rival Michigan.

No. 10 UCF overcomes Memphis’ 16-point lead, extends nation’s longest winning streak to 19

Associated Press
By John TaylorOct 13, 2018, 7:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On the same day Scott Frost‘s new team extended a lengthy losing streak, his old team saw their extended winning streak continue — barely.

Very late in the second quarter, No. 10 UCF trailed Memphis by 16 at 30-14.  Over the next two quarters, the Knights overcame both that deficit and a steady downpour to top the Tigers 31-30 in Memphis Saturday afternoon.

UCF has now won a school-record 19 straight games, with its last loss coming in the 2016 Cure Bowl on Dec. 17 of that year.  Only one other FBS team currently has a double-digit winning streak — No. 3 Ohio State, winners of 12 straight after getting past Minnesota this afternoon.

A Taj McGovern 71-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter pulled the Knights to within six at 30-24.  Five minutes later, the Knights saw its first lead since midway through the first quarter as quarterback McKenzie Milton scored from seven yards out to make the score 31-30 with 12:14 remaining.

With under seven minutes left in the game, Darrell Henderson‘s 32-yard touchdown run was wiped out by a penalty; a sack on the next play pushed the Tigers out of field-goal range and forced them to punt.  On the ensuing possession, the Knights picked up a pair of first downs before going for it on a fourth-and-two from their own 40-yard line to keep the drive alive with under three minutes remaining.  While they didn’t get much further, they did bleed time off the clock and forced Memphis to use their remaining timeouts.

A punt gave the Tigers the ball one final time at their own 15-yard line with 1:09 remaining and no timeouts.  A 31-yard hookup between Brady White and Damonte Coxie moved the ball out to U of M’s 46-yard line; another White completion, this one for 19 yards to Sean Dykes, put the Tigers in field-goal range at the Knight’s 35-yard line.  However, a five-yard penalty and 10-second runoff (that was crucial) pushed them out.

A completion in-bounds on the next play bled the final seconds off the clock and kept UCF’s streak alive.

With UCF’s win and No. 2 Georgia’s loss, there are now 10 undefeated teams at the FBS level — No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Clemson, No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 6 West Virginia, No. 10 UCF, No. 19 Colorado, No. 20 North Carolina State, No. 23 USF and No. 25 Cincinnati.  The Buckeyes, Fighting Irish and Bulls have already won in Week 7, while the Crimson Tide, Mountaineers and Buffaloes play tonight.  The Tigers, Wolfpack and Bearcats are on their off weekend.