No. 12 Michigan leading No. 15 Wisconsin at the break, but could rue missed opportunities

At the half in the Big House, No. 12 Michigan holds a 13-7 lead over No. 15 Wisconsin.
Michigan moved the ball well throughout the half — punting only once — but should have more to show for its 203 yards on 31 snaps than those 13 points.
The missed opportunities started on Michigan’s first drive of the game, a 55-yard march that ended in a missed 41-yard field goal try by Quinn Nordin. After forcing a Wisconsin punt, the Wolverines got on the board thanks to an 81-yard burst by quarterback Shea Patterson, taking the ball from the Michigan 14 to the Wisconsin 5. Two Karan Higdon runs punched it in from there, putting Michigan up 7-0 a minute and a half into the second quarter.
Wisconsin answered with its own quick-strike drive, getting 38 yards on three Jonathan Taylor runs followed by a 33-yard scoring jaunt by Kendric Pryor, leveling the game at 7-7 at the 11:26 mark of the second quarter.
After two straight three-and-outs, Michigan pushed into Badger territory, but the drive stalled and this time Nordin converted a 42-yarder.
On the next play from scrimmage, Josh Metellus snared a tipped Alex Hornibrook pass at the Wisconsin 46 and returned it 31 yards to the 15. But Michigan did not move forward from there, forcing the second Nordin field goal in a 61-second span, pushing the lead to 13-7 with 3:11 left before halftime.
After another Wisconsin three-and-out, Donovan Peoples-Jones returned an Anthony Lotti punt 26 yards to the Badgers’ 49 and then hauled in a 17-yard reception to put the Wolverines at the Wisconsin 32 with 1:30 left before the break, but Patterson lost the ball on a sack by Wisconsin’s Ryan Connelly. Michigan recovered the fumble, but the 15-yard loss forced a 54-yard Nordin try on the final play of the first half, which fluttered wide left.
Michigan will receive to open the second half.