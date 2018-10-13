No. 13 LSU all over No. 2 Georgia at the half

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The No. 2 team in the country is in trouble.

In their first trip to Baton Rouge in a decade, Georgia has fallen in a 16-0 halftime hole against No. 13 LSU.

Both teams have had success running the ball, but Joe Burrow has significantly outplayed his red-and-black counterpart in Jake Fromm.

The Tigers opened the scoring with a 33-yard Cole Tracy field goal, and Georgia appeared ready to try for the equalizer on the ensuing drive, but Kirby Smart called a fake field goal on a 4th-and-9 from the LSU 14. The play never had a chance, and the LSU defense held.

LSU immediately took advantage, dinking and dunking down the field until Clyde Edwards-Helaire broke free on a 3rd-and-1 for a 47-yard gain to set up a 1st-and-goal. Burrow plunged in on a 1-yard keeper on 4th-and-goal, staking LSU to a 10-0 lead at the 13:34 mark of the second quarter.

After forcing a three-and-out, Burrow hit a wide open Justin Jefferson for a 50-yard gain on LSU’s next play after the touchdown. The drive stalled, but Tracy’s 33-yard boot pushed the lead to 13.

Another Georgia three-and-out lead to another long LSU drive, this one a 15-play, 50-yard push set up Tracy for his third boot of the half, a 39-yarder at the 5:09 mark of the first half.

After the missed field goal, the Bulldogs’ offense booked three consecutive three-and-outs, followed by a 6-play, 25-yard drive that ended in a fourth Jake Camarda punt. Fromm was, in a word, terrible, going just 5-of-16 for 47 yards.

Burrow, meanwhile, was 10-of-19 for 136 yards plus a rushing touchdown.

LSU out-rushed Georgia in the half, 110-77.

Georgia will receive to open the second half, and it’s fair to wonder if heralded freshman Justin Fields will take that snap.