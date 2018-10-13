Getty Images

No. 6 West Virginia becomes fourth Top-10 team — and second unbeaten — to go down in defeat in Week 7

By John TaylorOct 13, 2018, 10:41 PM EDT
Suffice to say, the Top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 will have a decidedly different look come early Saturday afternoon.

No. 6 West Virginia entered Saturday’s game against Iowa State in Ames as a touchdown(ish) favorite.  Thanks in very large part to a suffocating ISU defense, the Mountaineers will head back to Morgantown with a 30-14 loss tucked into its back pocket.

Quarterback Will Grier was one of a handful of Heisman frontrunners as Week 7 kicked off, but likely saw that candidacy snuffed out for good as he was held to just 100 yards and a lone touchdown pass by the Cyclones.  Grier’s running game was no help whatsoever as the Mountaineers managed just 1.9 yards per on its 25 carries.  For good measure, Grier was sacked seven times by an unrelenting ISU defense that allowed WVU to establish no rhythm at all offensively.

In the first five games of the 2018 season, Grier had passed for at least 332 yards in every one of them.  His 363.8 yards per game were second nationally; Saturday night, he was held to 100.  Since taking over as WVU’s starting quarterback at the beginning of the 2017 season, and aside from the game at Texas last season in which he was injured and didn’t return, his previous low for a single game was 285 in an Oct. 28 loss to Oklahoma State last season.

True freshman quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 254 yards and three touchdowns in ISU’s huge upset win, while David Montgomery ran for a game-high 158 yards.

Not that it will assuage their Appalachian anguish, but the Mountaineers weren’t the only ones swept up in Upset Saturday.

In addition to WVU, three other Top 10 teams went down in defeat — No. 2 Georgia (36-16 to No. 13 LSU), No. 7 Washington (30-27 to No. 17 Oregon in overtime) and No. 8 Penn State (21-17 to Michigan State).  Not only that, but No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 9 Texas and No. 10 UCF all won, but won by a combined 12 points to unranked teams.

West Virginia and Georgia were the undefeated teams that suffered their first losses of the 2018 season.  Colorado, at 5-0, faces USC in a game that kicked off at 10:30 p.m. ET tonight.

Tua Tagovailoa among several starters to suffer injuries in No. 1 Alabama’s romp over Missouri

By Bryan FischerOct 13, 2018, 10:24 PM EDT
On a day full of chaos across college football, No. 1 Alabama had no issues taking care of business against Missouri on Saturday night in a 39-10 victory. Even the Crimson Tide’s sometimes questionable defense had a good outing against a potential first round quarterback too.

But not even the return of ‘Dixieland Delight’ to Bryant Denny Stadium could make up for the stunned silence in Tuscaloosa when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (265 yards, three touchdowns) went down with a knee injury on a first down scramble in the third quarter of the game and spent nearly 20 minutes in the team’s injury tent. Concern was ratcheted up another few notches when his parents made a visit to the tent to check in on him and again when the sophomore emerged with a heavier knee brace on and a minor limp.

Given the 20 point margin, it’s understandable that the signal-caller did not return to the game — and was officially listed as questionable after emerging back on the sideline — but the entire episode was enough on a day full of wild results to show why even the best team in the country can be at least a little vulnerable in this crazy sport of college football.

Tagovailoa wasn’t the only Tide starter to make the trip to the medical tent or locker room either. Receiver Henry Ruggs III missed the bulk of the third quarter after an injury but did return while fellow wideout Devonta Smith suffered a hamstring pull in the first half and was not seen the rest of the night.

Those absences were the story of the game even on an overall off night for Alabama’s offense. When he was in, Tagovailoa threw 10 incompletions (as many as he did in the previous three weeks combined) and the team squandered several opportunities inside the red zone that Nick Saban seemed visibly mad about. Damien Harris had 62 yards rushing (one score) and Najee Harris chipped in with another 57 on the ground while backup QB Jalen Hurts accounted for 137 total yards — including his first reception of the season in the first quarter.

The Crimson Tide being who they are though, were picked up by their defense several times as that unit recorded four sacks and managed to get a safety as well. They held potential first round quarterback Drew Lock to only 142 yards passing with one touchdown throw and two picks. The Tigers managed only 69 yards rushing too in a game that they had a few chances to make interesting but never did.

On a day where numerous top 25 teams faltered in a big way, most of the state of Alabama will likely breathe a sigh of relief that the Tide got the win and that the injuries to key players didn’t look too terrible all things considered. Saban wanted something to nitpick after an incredible start to the year and after the victory against Mizzou, he will have no problem coming up with things to work on going into the Third Saturday in October.

No. 12 Michigan leading No. 15 Wisconsin at the break, but could rue missed opportunities

By Zach BarnettOct 13, 2018, 8:58 PM EDT
At the half in the Big House, No. 12 Michigan holds a 13-7 lead over No. 15 Wisconsin.

Michigan moved the ball well throughout the half — punting only once — but should have more to show for its 203 yards on 31 snaps than those 13 points.

The missed opportunities started on Michigan’s first drive of the game, a 55-yard march that ended in a missed 41-yard field goal try by Quinn Nordin. After forcing a Wisconsin punt, the Wolverines got on the board thanks to an 81-yard burst by quarterback Shea Patterson, taking the ball from the Michigan 14 to the Wisconsin 5. Two Karan Higdon runs punched it in from there, putting Michigan up 7-0 a minute and a half into the second quarter.

Wisconsin answered with its own quick-strike drive, getting 38 yards on three Jonathan Taylor runs followed by a 33-yard scoring jaunt by Kendric Pryor, leveling the game at 7-7 at the 11:26 mark of the second quarter.

After two straight three-and-outs, Michigan pushed into Badger territory, but the drive stalled and this time Nordin converted a 42-yarder.

On the next play from scrimmage, Josh Metellus snared a tipped Alex Hornibrook pass at the Wisconsin 46 and returned it 31 yards to the 15. But Michigan did not move forward from there, forcing the second Nordin field goal in a 61-second span, pushing the lead to 13-7 with 3:11 left before halftime.

After another Wisconsin three-and-out, Donovan Peoples-Jones returned an Anthony Lotti punt 26 yards to the Badgers’ 49 and then hauled in a 17-yard reception to put the Wolverines at the Wisconsin 32 with 1:30 left before the break, but Patterson lost the ball on a sack by Wisconsin’s Ryan Connelly. Michigan recovered the fumble, but the 15-yard loss forced a 54-yard Nordin try on the final play of the first half, which fluttered wide left.

Michigan will receive to open the second half.

No. 1 Alabama still rolling on offense, leads Missouri heading to halftime

By Bryan FischerOct 13, 2018, 8:46 PM EDT
It’s been a day full of upsets in the top 10 of the polls, could top-ranked Alabama also fall prey to a surprise upset? No, not at all.

Even with their star quarterback throwing more incompletions than he has in the past two weeks combined, the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 30-10 lead over visiting Missouri in what is well on its way to becoming yet another rout at Bryant Denny Stadium.

Tua Tagovailoa was a measly (by his standards) 12-of-20 in the first half for 265 yards and three touchdowns going to the locker room, continuing his assault on a number of school records in the process. Jalen Hurts actually saw action earlier than normal in the first quarter as he threw a pass for 11 yards and then wound up catching a pass for seven yards in another nod to his versatility when not running the second-team offense.

Damien Harris led the way in the backfield with 44 yards on the ground as the Tide racked up a robust 9.3 yards per play but only recorded three touchdowns in six trips to the red zone.

There were a few bright spots for the Tigers despite the lopsided score. Quarterback Drew Lock had all day to throw a 20 yard touchdown to Jalen Knox and finished with 110 yards and a pick in a game that NFL scouts will certainly be examining closely for the potential first rounder. Tyler Badie rushed for 38 yards but two turnovers for the offense overall and an inability to sustain drives kept this one from being more interesting than it should be.

To add to the issues facing head coach Barry Odom, linebacker Terez Hall, one of the team’s best defenders and a senior, was ejected for targeting in the second quarter.

There’s plenty for Nick Saban to nitpick in that first half overall but the bottom line remains the same: Alabama is good and does not appear to be threatened in this SEC test.

No. 17 Oregon upsets No. 7 Washington in OT to deal Pac-12’s College Football Playoff hopes another blow

By Bryan FischerOct 13, 2018, 7:31 PM EDT
A few weeks ago, No. 17 Oregon let a second half lead slip through their hands and lost in overtime against Pac-12 North rival Stanford.

Thanks to a few clutch plays down the stretch and the luck of a missed kick as time expired, the Ducks did not have history repeat itself as they upset No. 7 Washington 30-27 in overtime to just about knock out the Pac-12 from the College Football Playoff by mid-October.

Quarterback Justin Herbert had all eyes on him with a throng of NFL scouts in attendance but wasn’t quite as sharp as he was coming in. Even though the numbers weren’t great however — 18-of-32, 202 yards and two touchdowns — the lanky signal-caller was still able to come up with some clutch throws when his team needed and most importantly did not turn the ball over against one of the nation’s best defenses.

The story of the game might have been the guy he was sharing the backfield with as tailback CJ Verdell redeemed himself from that loss to the Cardinal by rushing for 111 yards and two touchdowns, the latter of which set off a wild celebration at Autzen Stadium in the extra period. Dillon Mitchell also impressed among the Ducks’ offensive skill position players with 119 yards receiving and a touchdown but it was teammate Jaylon Redd who turned in the highlight of the day with a tip-toe catch in the end zone with 14 seconds left in the first half.

Just as big of a development for the program going forward is the continued toughness up front and improved defensive play in delivering Mario Cristobal his first signature win since taking over in Eugene.

Washington, meanwhile, spoiled their head coach’s birthday on Saturday with a series of regrets and offensive struggles. Peyton Henry missed a 37 yard field goal as time expired that would have won the game and the team scored on just one of their four second half drives.

It was another ugly game numbers-wise for Huskies quarterback Jake Browning as the signal-caller finished just 15-of-25 for 243 yards and a touchdown.  Things got off to a rough start with an interception on the second play of the game before eventually improving as the second half wore on but his limitations once again popped up for the team as they struggled to finish when the moment required.

Tailback Myles Gaskin recorded a nice 69 yards on the ground but missed the bulk of action with an injury and mostly gave way to backup Salvon Ahmed, who had 61 yards and two scores.

The result will almost surely knock the Huskies out of the running to reach the College Football Playoff with their second loss and may have done the same for the Pac-12 as a whole. It also makes the Pac-12 North a bit of a toss up going forward given Oregon’s earlier loss to Stanford and Washington State lurking with a surprising 5-1 start to the season before they host the Ducks next week.

Undefeated Colorado may wind up being Larry Scott’s only hope of reaching the playoff if they win out but the Buffs have a tough test ahead with USC later on Saturday night and a trip to Montlake to face what will surely be an angry Washington team next week.