Getty Images

President Trump praises Urban Meyer as ‘great coach, great guy’

By John TaylorOct 13, 2018, 10:10 AM EDT
4 Comments

Given the main characters involved, there’s no way this one slides sideways or goes completely off the rails in the comments section/on Twitter, right?

President Donald Trump was in Lebanon, Ohio, Friday night for a “Make America Great Again” campaign rally a month ahead of the midterm elections.  As Lebanon is a little over an hour away from Columbus, the POTUS — and no doubt his staffers — was well aware that his audience would be littered with fans of The Ohio State University.

According to the Washington Examiner, Trump did the obvious and invoked the name of Urban Meyer to what was a very receptive crowd.

“It sounds like we’re in the middle of an Ohio State football game. And speaking of Ohio State, they’re not doing too badly are they?” Trump said according to the Examiner. “They have a great coach, a great coach — a great guy. A great guy.”

There should be little argument that Meyer is a great coach, one of the greatest of all-time and a future College Football Hall of Famer.  Some outside of Buckeye Nation, though, might quibble with the “great guy” label slapped on the Buckeyes head coach by the most powerful man on the planet.

Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 1 as questions into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against his now-former assistant coach, Zach Smith, surfaced.  The university announced the launching of an investigation into Meyer’s actions the day after the head coach’s leave was announced.

In a statement Aug. 3, Meyer claimed that he has “always followed proper reporting protocols and procedures when I have learned of an incident involving a student-athlete, coach or member of our staff by elevating the issues to the proper channels.” Allegations of domestic abuse stemmed not only from Zach Smith’s time at OSU, but while he was on Meyer’s Florida staff in 2009 as well.

In late August, it was announced that Meyer would retain his job as the Buckeyes’ head football coach but would be suspended from coaching the first three games of the 2018 season.  As part of the findings from the report stemming from the investigation into Meyer’s actions — or lack thereof, as some would say — it was revealed that the coach’s initial reaction to a damning report released Aug. 1 was to have a discussion with his director of football operations about how to delete text messages older than a year.  The investigative report also learned “that Coach Meyer has sometimes had significant memory issues in other situations where he had prior extensive knowledge of events. He has also periodically taken medicine that can negatively impair his memory, concentration, and focus.”

That memory loss has been attributed to an arachnoid cyst that causes chronic headaches, and the medication he takes to treat the issue.  This past weekend, Meyer was seen on camera dealing with the pain of one of those headaches on the sidelines during OSU’s win over Indiana.

After the press conference announcing his three-game suspension Aug. 22, Meyer was roundly criticized for his tone-deaf failure to use the public forum to apologize to Courtney Smith, who had accused Zach Smith of spousal abuse.  Two days later, the embattled Buckeyes head coach released a statement in which he “sincerely apologize[d] to Courtney Smith and her children for what they have gone through.”

Despite the apology, which many deemed as too little, too late, Meyer remained the subject of intense media scrutiny not only for his initial fumbling of the press conference but also for his handling of the domestic abuse allegations levied against his former assistant.  Aug. 31, Meyer issued yet another statement through his personal Twitter account, writing that “there have been a number of things reported in the media about President Drake’s decision and the Investigative Team’s Report that have not been correct and must be clarified.”

Meyer’s main point, it seems, was to reiterate that he “was not suspended because I knew about or condoned Zach Smith’s alleged domestic abuse.” Additionally, the coach acknowledged that it was “my fault [for] not taking action sooner against a troubled employee about his work-related issues.”

“With respect to Zach Smith and the events that led to his termination, it’s clear I could have done a better job,” Meyer wrote in a statement released on Sept. 17, the day his three-game suspension officially came to an end. “I should have done a better job, and I’ll always regret that I didn’t.”

During the campaign leading up to Trump’s 2016 election, the future POTUS claimed that Meyer had “said some awfully nice things about me.” Meyer’s response to that claim?

“My job description is very clear, and that’s to coach Ohio State football, and the focus is on 17 to 18 to 22-year-olds,” the head coach said in early March of 2016, two weeks before the Ohio primary. “I have strong beliefs, but I’m not going to share that with you guys. I don’t think that’s appropriate.”

It remains unclear whether Meyer has ever publicly or privately ever said awfully nice things about the most polarizing human being on the face of the Earth.

QB Noah Vedral granted immediate eligibility at Nebraska

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 13, 2018, 11:17 AM EDT
1 Comment

Because of transfers out, Nebraska had taken the field this season with just one scholarship quarterback available to them.  Today, that number has doubled.

According to 247Sports.com and others, Noah Vedral has been granted immediate eligibility and flew with the team to today’s game against Northwestern.  The quarterback will be in uniform and available to play this afternoon.

The football program was informed of the NCAA’s decision Friday afternoon.

Vedral joined Nebraska in January as a transfer from UCF, current NU head coach Scott Frost‘s former program.  Because of NCAA transfer rules, it was expected that Vedral would have to sit out the 2018 season and, at least initially, the university was satisfied with taking that course.  However, with Patrick O’Brien (HERE) transferring in April and Tristan Gebbia (HERE) doing the same in August, it left the Cornhuskers with just one scholarship quarterback, true freshman Adrian Martinez, on the roster.  Once Gebbia left, the football program reversed course and pursued immediate eligibility for Vedral.

It remains unclear exactly why the waiver was granted.

Vedral was a three-star 2017 signee for the Knights. He played in eight games as a true freshman, completing 22-of-29 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown as the primary backup to McKenzie Milton.  He ran for another 77 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

Vedral had been blocked by UCF from transferring to Nebraska, but the player still joined the Cornhuskers as a walk-on paying his own way.  In May, however, Vedral was placed on scholarship at NU.

LB Charles Perry no longer listed on Miami’s roster

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 13, 2018, 8:33 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Heading into Week 7, Miami has taken an unexpected, albeit not entirely significant, hit to its linebacking corps.

If you head to The U’s online football roster HERE, you’ll see that Charles Perry is no longer listed as being a member of the team. A school spokesperson subsequently confirmed that the fourth-year junior linebacker is no longer a part of the football program.

No specific reason for abrupt departure was given.

A three-star member of the Hurricanes’ 2015 recruiting class, Perry was rated as the No. 58 player at any position in the state of Florida.

Perry had played in four games this season and was listed as the No. 2 strongside linebacker on the latest depth chart. His 2017 season ended prematurely after he suffered a torn ACL in early November.

All told, Perry appeared in 34 games during his time with the Hurricanes.

Boston College RB AJ Dillon still “game time decision” for game against Louisville

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 12, 2018, 7:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A year ago against Louisville, running back AJ Dillon rushed for 272 yards and four touchdowns in a huge upset of Louisville that turned around his team’s season. If Boston College wants to take the next step toward bowl eligibility this year when the Cardinals come to town though, they may be without their best offensive player for the second week in a row.

Boston College head coach Steve Addazio reiterated to the Associated Press on Friday that Dillon is a game time decision for Saturday’s clash — the same status update he gave on Tuesday and last week when the tailback missed the trip to Raleigh in an eventual loss to N.C. State.

If Dillon can’t go, the Eagles figure to keep sticking with redshirt junior Ben Glines over sophomore Travis Levy in the backfield. In Glines’ first start at the position last week, he rushed for 90 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown both on the ground and through the air in a close loss to the Wolfpack.

Perhaps the bigger question for Addazio and his staff is if they even need to rush Dillon back from that ankle injury he suffered down the stretch against Temple last month. The Cardinals are allowing over 230 yards rushing per game and gave up 542 yards and eight rushing touchdowns in their last game against Georgia Tech.

Boston College will face critical ACC tests following the outing against Louisville on Saturday as they come off a bye week to host No. 16 Miami, travel to Virginia Tech and then play No. 4 Clemson.

Word of advice Mike Stoops, UCF’s Josh Heupel says being fired by Oklahoma worked out great for him

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 12, 2018, 6:28 PM EDT
5 Comments

The college football world was sent into a frenzy this weekend after Oklahoma made things official and dismissed defensive coordinator Mike Stoops.

The news was not unexpected given the Sooners loss to Texas and their general performance the past few years on that side of the ball but at least one coach who has been there before has a little advice for Stoops: it actually can be a good thing.

“Thank God it happened!” Heupel told the Orlando Sentinel. “It’s worked out great for me. If I had stayed there, I wouldn’t be here.”

Of course, Heupel was not able to stay at his alma mater as he was pushed out as offensive coordinator back in January of 2015. The man who replaced him was none other than Lincoln Riley, who eventually became head coach at OU in taking over for Bob Stoops.

Heupel spent a season at Utah State and two more at Missouri before eventually becoming the surprising choice to replace Scott Frost at UCF. Things have certainly worked out well for him following his departure from Norman, not just in becoming a head coach for the first time but also leading the Knights to a 5-0 start to the 2018 season.

It will be interesting to see if Mike Stoops, who actually hired Heupel as an assistant when he took the head job at Arizona, follows a similar road going forward. While he’s 16 years older than his peer in the coaching profession, dropping down to a lower level than the Big 12 to rediscover his touch for designing defenses isn’t out of the question.

Either way, it’s a good reminder that even if you’re axed from one of your dream jobs in college football, the sport still offers the path to get back to winning ways eventually.