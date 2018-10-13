WATCH: Dan Mullen, Derek Mason hug it out after heated exchange

No. 17 Oregon is led by a potential No. 1 overall pick in QB Justin Herbert. No. 7 Washington is led by a record-setter under center in signal-caller Jake Browning.

Naturally, the two met in Eugene on Saturday afternoon and each struggled as the Huskies and Ducks were tied up at 17-all in a huge Pac-12 North rivalry game.

Browning was the first of the two quarterbacks to get off to a bad start, throwing an interception on the second play of the game. He did bounce back with a few nice throws and a handful of key scrambles as the half wore on but still went to the locker room 6-of-14 for 91 yards. Tailbacks Myles Gaskin (54 yards before leaving due to injury) and Salvon Ahmed (54 yards, two touchdowns) were a little better despite facing a physical front and loaded box in a battle between two programs usually more well known for their offenses.

Herbert and company were slightly sharper but not by much, with one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the country going just 7-of-16 for 90 yards and a pair of touchdown passes. CJ Verdell did have 83 yards on the ground but Dillon Mitchell was the only other skill position player to get involved offensively on a consistent basis with four catches for 68 yards and a score.

Helluva throw by Herbert, even better catch. pic.twitter.com/jmJIcVnDqf — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 13, 2018

One concern going forward for Oregon is the amount of players stuck in the locker room. Defensive lineman Drayton Carlberg was ejected for targeting in the first quarter while left tackle Penei Sewell had to be carried off with a knee injury. Guard Dallas Warmack also left with an injury in the second quarter.

The Ducks do get the ball to start the second half and the winner of this one is not only in the driver’s seat for the division and conference as a whole, but is perhaps the Pac-12’s only remaining hope in the College Football Playoff. This rivalry game has been heated over the years and you can bet that’s what will play out after the break.