Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

Mark Richt to assess entire state of Miami during bye

By Kevin McGuireOct 14, 2018, 5:25 PM EDT
4 Comments

Miami head coach Mark Richt is going to be busy on Miami’s bye week taking a good hard look at his football program. After following up a wild come-from-behind victory against rival Florida State, Miami went on the road and took a difficult loss at Virginia. Just like that, Miami followed up an opportunity to take steps forward as a program by taking a step back. In his third season at Miami, Richt does not want to waste much time attempting to steer things back in the right direction.

“But maybe that’s exactly what we need, to assess everything top to bottom,” Richt said after Miami’s 16-13 loss at Virginia, according to The Miami Herald. “If there is a time in the season to make certain changes you can do them, whether it’s just scheme or maybe personnel or whatever it may be.

“Certainly there will be a couple sleepless night for me, I know.’’

Miami has a number of issues they are trying to overcome. Recent history against teams from power conference programs and simply playing on the road. The frustrations came to the table at the end of the 2017 season when Miami finished the regular season by being upset on the road at Pittsburgh and was followed by a loss in the ACC Championship Game against Clemson. Miami’s 2017 season ended in their home stadium for the Orange Bowl, but with a loss to Big Ten championship runner-up Wisconsin.

This season looked to get started on the right foot for Miami but the Hurricanes fell in Arlington, Texas against LSU. Now, with the most recent road loss to Virginia and ahead of a road trip to Boston College after the bye week, Richt has no area of the program that cannot benefit from a bit of self-assessment and reflection. Miami still has a good shot to return to the ACC championship game but that won’t happen if Richt and the Hurricanes don’t fix a few problems in the coming weeks.

Dana Holgorsen calls fans rushing the field “very unprofessional”

Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 15, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

The war on fans rushing the field continued Monday. In addition to LSU getting a fine of $100,000 from the SEC for their fans rushing the field after the Tigers beat Georgia, West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen shared his opinions on the matter just days after he experienced the same situation on the road at Iowa State.

Calling the action “very unprofessional,” Holgorsen said it was quite a hassle just getting his players off the field as Iowa State fans rushed the field to celebrate the big win over the Mountaineers.

To be fair, Holgorsen has a point. Fans rushing the field is a dangerous situation for any team, especially the road team, to be caught up in. The concerns extend to basketball as well, as similar concerns by Duke men’s basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski has long been speaking out against it. (Although, there are some rules that can be applied.) Storming the playing surface may be more of a hazard for opposing teams in basketball where the space is more condensed compared to a football field, but the dangers and hazards are the same for both sports.

Our job is to keep players safe,” Holgorsen explained, per a Des Moines Register report. “We didn’t have time to get (players) off the field. That was not good. No one was hurt that I’m aware of. It was dicey for a while.”

This video watching the Iowa State fans rushing the field after Saturday night’s win, handing West Virginia its first loss of the season, has someone commenting in the background there was a fight taking place on the field as fans lefts the stands.

At this time, Iowa State has not been penalized by the Big 12 for allowing fans to rush the field in such fashion. The Big 12 does not have a standardized penalty system for field and court rushings the way the SEC has, and each case is reviewed internally by the league office.

Five of eight undefeated teams play on the road in Week 8

Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 15, 2018, 1:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Another week in the books, and three more teams suffering their first loss of the year. With Georgia, West Virginia and Colorado all falling for the first time this season on the road, we are now left with just eight undefeated teams in college football. In addition to the three teams taking their first loss, there were also some close calls for Texas, UCF, and South Florida. Even Ohio State had a tough time putting Minnesota out of reach for a while and Notre Dame looked to be in danger at home against Pitt. No team appears to be safe on any given week, unless you just so happen to be Alabama, although the Crimson Tide will have to make a trip to Baton Rouge to play LSU in a few weeks. That could be interesting, right?

The Big 12 and Pac-12 each lost their last remaining undefeated teams in Week 7, leaving the ACC, Big Ten and SEC as the only conferences with an undefeated team in the mix. The ACC has two, but one of them is going down this weekend.

The remaining undefeated teams in college football are:

  • Alabama
  • Cincinnati
  • Clemson
  • NC State
  • Notre Dame
  • Ohio State
  • South Florida
  • UCF.

With Clemson and NC State set to play this week and Cincinnati, South Florida and UCF all scheduled to play division games against one another, we are left with a maximum of five teams that can possibly end the regular season (including conference championship games) without a loss. They are:

  • Alabama
  • Ohio State
  • Notre Dame
  • Clemson or NC State
  • Cincinnati or South Florida or UCF

ON TAP FOR WEEK 8

Notre Dame is off this week, so they’ll be safe for another week after their scare at home against Pitt. While the Fighting Irish are off, there will be five undefeated teams hitting the road this week. Will the road be as unforgiving this week as it was for three undefeated teams last week?

Cincinnati at Temple: The Bearcats head to Philly to play a Temple team that has shaken off a rough start to the season and won three of their last four games.

Alabama at Tennessee: Tennessee ended a bunch of droughts on Saturday with their win against Auburn, but can they pull off a massive upset in Neyland against the best team in the country?

Clemson vs NC State: Something has to give. The last two undefeated teams in the ACC collide in a key division game, setting up the winner to take the inside path to a possible ACC championship.

UCF at East Carolina: Don’t expect much of a challenge from the Pirates in this one.

South Florida vs. UConn: The Bulls had a close call in Week 7, but the Huskies should not be a threat.

Ohio State at Purdue: The Boilermakers are rolling with three straight wins. Can they keep the hot streak going enough to give the Buckeyes a scare?

Do you think any of these teams will take a loss for the first time this weekend?

Super 16 Poll has a new look after wild Week 7 as everyone is chasing Alabama

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 15, 2018, 11:45 AM EDT
3 Comments

Just like the AP Top 25 and the Amway Coaches Poll this week, the Super 16 Poll from the Football Writers Association and National Football Foundation had some cleaning up to do after a messy Week 7. Of course, when the dust all settled, Alabama remained the runaway team sitting atop the Super 16 Poll, but there were plenty of changes throughout the rest of the poll this week.

Alabama received 50 of 51 first-place votes this week from the voting members of the poll. Notre Dame received the only other first-place vote but the Fighting Irish stand behind Alabama, Ohio State, and Clemson.

New appearances in this week’s poll include No. 12 Oregon, No. 14 Kentucky, and No. 16 NC State. All three fill holes in the poll left by Penn State, Wisconsin, and Miami who all fell out of the top 16 this week after suffering their second losses of the year.

Here is this week’s Super 16 Poll:

  1. Alabama (50 first-place votes)
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Notre Dame (1)
  5. LSU
  6. Michigan
  7. Texas
  8. Georgia
  9. Oklahoma
  10. UCF
  11. Florida
  12. Oregon
  13. West Virginia
  14. Kentucky
  15. Washington
  16. NC State

As a disclaimer, three contributors to College Football Talk are voters in the Super 16 Poll; Zach Barnett, Bryan Fischer and myself (Kevin McGuire).

SEC fines LSU $100,000 for fans rushing field after Georgia win

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 15, 2018, 11:26 AM EDT
4 Comments

As expected, LSU has been fined by the SEC offices after Tiger fans stormed the field following LSU’s blowout victory over defending SEC champion Georgia on Saturday afternoon. The offense, the second charged against LSU, amounts to a fine of $100,000.

Per the release from the SEC  offices;

SEC schools unanimously approved the policy which requires fines to be applied when spectators enter the playing field after a game.  The policy states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times.  For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area.  It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

LSU was previously fined by the SEC for fans rushing the field following a 2014 game against Ole Miss. Ranked No. 24 at the time, the Tigers edged No. 3 Ole Miss 10-7 on October 25, 2014.

All fine money paid by schools goes to the SEC’s Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.