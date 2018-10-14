Mark Richt to assess entire State of the U during bye week

Miami head coach Mark Richt is going to be busy on Miami’s bye week taking a good hard look at his football program. After following up a wild come-from-behind victory against rival Florida State, Miami went on the road and took a difficult loss at Virginia. Just like that, Miami followed up an opportunity to take steps forward as a program by taking a step back. In his third season at Miami, Richt does not want to waste much time attempting to steer things back in the right direction.
“But maybe that’s exactly what we need, to assess everything top to bottom,” Richt said after Miami’s 16-13 loss at Virginia, according to The Miami Herald. “If there is a time in the season to make certain changes you can do them, whether it’s just scheme or maybe personnel or whatever it may be.
“Certainly there will be a couple sleepless night for me, I know.’’
Miami has a number of issues they are trying to overcome. Recent history against teams from power conference programs and simply playing on the road. The frustrations came to the table at the end of the 2017 season when Miami finished the regular season by being upset on the road at Pittsburgh and was followed by a loss in the ACC Championship Game against Clemson. Miami’s 2017 season ended in their home stadium for the Orange Bowl, but with a loss to Big Ten championship runner-up Wisconsin.
This season looked to get started on the right foot for Miami but the Hurricanes fell in Arlington, Texas against LSU. Now, with the most recent road loss to Virginia and ahead of a road trip to Boston College after the bye week, Richt has no area of the program that cannot benefit from a bit of self-assessment and reflection. Miami still has a good shot to return to the ACC championship game but that won’t happen if Richt and the Hurricanes don’t fix a few problems in the coming weeks.
The first head coaching change of the 2018 season has been made. Bowling Green announced on Sunday it has removed Mike Jinks from the position of head coach of the Falcons. Defensive coordinator Carl Pelini will take on the role of interim head coach for Bowling Green for the remainder of the season.
“I want to thank Coach Jinks for all of his efforts with our football program and in the BG community,” Bowling Green Director of Athletics Bob Moosbrugger said in a released statement. “However, we felt it was time to make a change in leadership. These are not easy decisions and we do not take this lightly. This affects 11 coaching families, 112 student-athletes and numerous support staff. We wish Mike and his family the best in their future endeavors.”
Jinks took on the role of head coach of Bowling Green after the 2015 season after serving as an assistant running back coach at Texas Tech from 2013 through 2015. Jinks replaced Dino Babers, who was hired away by Syracuse, and the hope was he would be able to continue the offensive momentum Babers had established following Dave Clawson. That just never materialized.
The last two and a half years have been tough for the program. Bowling Green went 4-8 in the first season under Jinks and followed that last season by going 2-10. Bowling Green dropped to 1-6 after a 42-35 loss at home against Western Michigan on Saturday. The only win of the 2018 season came against Eastern Kentucky, a 42-35 victory in Week 3.
Bowling Green will be on the road this week to play Ohio as Pelini steps into the head coaching role for the first time since being the head coach of Florida Atlantic in 2012 and 2013.
A day after Minnesota lost a road game at Ohio State, head coach P.J. Fleck has an off-field situation to be concerned about. Running back Shannon Brooks was arrested early Sunday for suspected domestic assault stemming from an alleged fight with a roommate.
According to a Hennepin County jail records website, Brooks was charged by Minneapolis Police Department on probable cause for domestic assault. A report from the Pioneer Press says the other man involved in the incident was not a member of the football team. No court appearance has been set at this time.
Brooks is not playing this season due to an injury suffered during the spring. The non-contact injury to his leg occurred in early March at the end of Minnesota’s conditioning drills just before the formal start of spring football practices. He was using his redshirt year this season to preserve the opportunity to return in 2019 on his fifth year of eligibility.
Brooks played in six games for the Gophers in 2017, in which he rushed for 369 yards and five touchdowns.
The votes are in, and Alabama remains a wide favorite among college football’s AP voters. The Crimson Tide took home 61 first-place votes to remain firmly atop the latest AP Top 25 released on Sunday, with No. 2 Ohio State claiming the only other AP first-place vote in the country. The Buckeyes, No. 3 Clemson, and No. 4 Notre Dame each moved up one spot this week after No. 8 Georgia fell six spots this week.
Passing Georgia in the top 10 was No. 5 LSU, who defeated the Bulldogs in Baton Rouge, No. 6 Michigan, and No. 7 Texas. The Tigers, Wolverines, and Longhorns, in addition to No. 9 Oklahoma all made moves into the top 10 this week in the AP Top 25. No. 10 UCF remained in the same spot as a week ago despite so many changes in the poll.
No. 11 Florida and No. 12 Oregon each made their moves closer to the top 10 following wins this weekend, while No. 13 West Virginia dropped seven spots, No. 15 Washington fell eight spots and No. 10 Penn State tumbled 10 spots in the poll this week. No. 23 Wisconsin also took a big drop of eight spots but remained in the poll.
Colorado, Miami and Auburn each fell out of the AP Top 25 this week, making room for new appearances by No. 19 Iowa, No. 24 Michigan State, and No. 25 Washington State.
Here is this week’s AP Top 25:
- Alabama (60)
- Ohio State (1)
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- LSU
- Michigan
- Texas
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- UCF
- Florida
- Oregon
- West Virginia
- Kentucky
- Washington
- NC State
- Texas A&M
- Penn State
- Iowa
- Cincinnati
- South Florida
- Mississippi State
- Wisconsin
- Michigan State
- Washington State
After a chaotic Week 7 around college football, the Amway Coaches Poll saw a few teams catapult up the rankings and into the top 10 this week. LSU, Michigan, and Texas all had big gains up the ladder into the top 10 while Oregon was left just on the outside looking in.
Alabama remained a firm No. 1 with 61 first-place votes, and No. 2 Ohio State moved up one spot this week with one first-place vote received. No. 3 Clemson received a pair of first-place votes on their bye week as they also moved up one spot to stay just ahead of No. 4 Notre Dame. At No. 5, LSU re-entered the top 10 this week shortly after being dropped out of the top 10 the previous week. The Tigers moved up seven spots to fall ahead of No. 6 Georgia, who fell four spots this week.
No. 7 Michigan and No. 8 Texas each moved up six spots in the coaches poll this week following their wins and a plethora of losses by others. UCF remained at No. 9, staying ahead of No. 10 Oklahoma, who re-joined the top 10 this week. No. 13 West Virginia was knocked down seven spots after suffering its first loss of the year, and No. 14 Washington fell seven spots and No. 16 Penn State dropped eight spots after a second consecutive loss at home. No. 15 NC State came between the Huskies and Nittany Lions after being moved up four spots.
No. 19 Wisconsin took the biggest tumble, falling nine spots after a road loss at Michigan for the second loss of the year. Newcomers to this week’s coaches poll include No. 22 Iowa and No. 23 Washington State. They fill the vacancies left by Miami and Auburn.
Here is this week’s coaches poll:
- Alabama (61)
- Ohio State (1)
- Clemson (2)
- Notre Dame
- LSU
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Texas
- UCF
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Florida
- West Virginia
- Washington
- NC State
- Penn State
- Kentucky
- Texas A&M
- Wisconsin
- South Florida
- Cincinnati
- Iowa
- Washington State
- Stanford
- Colorado