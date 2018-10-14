Minnesota RB Shannon Brooks arrested for suspected domestic assault

Perhaps not surprising to hear, but reports out of Boise, Idaho suggest Boise State is looking to lock down head coach Bryan Harsin to a contract extension. According to an Idaho Press-Tribune report from B.J. Rains and John Wustrow, Boise State athletic director Curt Apsey confirmed the school is currently in the process of working out the details of a contract extension for Harsin.

“Bryan has done a heck of a job since he’s been here and I want to do what I can to show that I appreciate that effort and I want to do what we can to keep him at Boise State,” Apsey said, per the Idaho Press-Tribune report from Saturday. “I think we’ve been going through this for the last 20 years because we’ve had great coaches here and Bryan is no exception. I’m hopeful we can get something done.”

Harsin is currently under contract at Boise State through 2022. He is currently the second highest-paid coach in the Mountain West Conference, behind only Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo. According to the report, Boise State is looking to add a buyout clause back into Harsin’s contract, something that expired at the end of the 2017 season. Adding a buyout clause back to the contract doesn’t necessarily mean Harsin could not be hired away by any other program looking for a new head coach, but it would make hiring Harsin a tad more expensive for either the hiring school or for Harsin.

It could turn out to be a win-win for Boise State and Harsin, of course. Boise State would likely get the added protection of securing their head coach for at least a little bit longer and Harsin would get more of a financial guarantee from Boise State, not that he was on any hot seat talk or anything. And even if Harsin was hired away by another program, most likely from a power conference, then Boise State would make out on the deal due to the buyout clause.

Where Harsin will fit into the upcoming coaching carousel remains to be seen, but his coaching profile is one that may be attractive to a handful of programs potentially looking for new coaches this offseason. With that being the case, Boise State would prefer to have a new contract on the books as soon as possible, just in case.

