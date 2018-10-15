Getty Images

Ole Miss loses WR D.K. Metcalf for the season

By Zach BarnettOct 15, 2018
Ole Miss has lost standout wide receiver D.K. Metcalf for the season to a neck injury sustained during the Rebels’ win over Arkansas on Saturday. Rebels head coach Matt Luke made the announcement on Monday.

“(Metcalf) hurt his neck, and it’s worse than we originally thought,” Luke said. “He’ll be done for the season. Long-term, he’ll bounce back and he’ll be fine. We’ll make sure he gets the very best care.”

A sophomore from Oxford, Miss., Metcalf paired with junior A.J. Brown to give Ole Miss one of the best passing attacks in the SEC. While Brown leads the club in catches (50) and yards (650), Metcalf is the Rebels’ big play threat, hauling in 26 catches for 569 yards and a team-high five touchdowns. His 21.88 yards per reception average trails only Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy among all players with at least 25 grabs.

Metcalf posted two games of at least 100 receiving yards and a touchdown grab this season and provided Ole Miss’s only points in a 62-7 loss to No. 1 Alabama earlier this year, hauling in a 75-yard touchdown grab to open the scoring.

SEC will not levee punishments for Florida, Vanderbilt brouhaha

By Zach BarnettOct 15, 2018
The game between No. 11 Florida and Vanderbilt was exciting enough on its own. The Commodores jumped to a 21-3 lead but couldn’t hold it, and the Gators rallied for a 37-27 win, their 14th consecutive in Nashville. But the action when the clock was running was not the most entertaining thing to happen at Vanderbilt Stadium on Saturday. Not even close.

After Florida’s James Houston IV laid a de-cleating block — for which he was flagged for targeting and ejected from the game — upon Vanderbilt’s Dare Odeyingbo, who remained on the turf long after the hit. That drew Vandy head coach Derek Mason and defensive line coach C.J. Ah You to check on their player. While at midfield, someone from the Florida sideline said something to Mason, Mason said something back, and all of a sudden grown men were being restrained by other grown men.

Asked by ESPN’s Tom Luginbill at halftime what was said, Florida head coach Dan Mullen said the conversation would have to be referred to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and coordinator of football officials Steve Shaw.

But by the time the game ended, Mason and Mullen had calmed down, and the two head coaches exchanged a warm, lengthy embrace at midfield.

That hug-it-out mentality extended to their respective post-game press conferences.

“Derek’s a great, really close friend of mine,” Mullen said. “And I think, our sideline, we’ve got to make sure we’re cleaner in that situation and he probably thinks the same thing.”

On Monday, SEC spokesman Herb Vincent told The Tennessean that no punishment would be handed down to either side for the altercation, citing the cooler heads each side displayed after the game.

“Unsportsmanlike conduct penalties were appropriately administered on the field by the officials,” Vincent told the paper. “Any discussion about decorum among the coaches will be handled privately between the conference office and the participating institutions. Both coaches appeared to put this issue behind them in their post-game midfield meeting and post-game comments.”

UConn releases update on hospitalized LB Eli Thomas

By Zach BarnettOct 15, 2018
On Wednesday, Connecticut linebacker Eli Thomas was rushed to a hospital before a team-wide weightlifting session. The school did not say why Thomas was hospitalized, only that he was in stable condition. UConn said in a release that it “will not share additional details at this time.”

Now, five days later, the school has revealed that Thomas suffered a stroke and that he is “making good progress” toward recovery.

“Thank you all for your love and well wishes for Eli,” Mary Beth Turner, Thomas’s mother, said. “TO say we are stunned by this turn of events is an understatement! A strong, healthy, 22-year-old man having a stroke is not anything we anticipated. However, Eli will fight back as he has with every challenge that has come his way with ‘Eli Style.'”

Turner’s statement begs the question why this healthy 22-year-old suffered a stroke. That detail was not revealed Monday, perhaps because it is not known at this time.

“Every day, you just never know what can happen,” UConn coach Randy Edsall. “Things like this are just very unfortunate. It’s one of those things where [you take it] one day at a time and do the very best you can every day because you just never know what can happen.”

A redshirt junior from Elmira, N.Y., Thomas first played at Lackawanna Community College in Scranton, Pa., before arriving at UConn in 2017. He sat out last season while rehabbing an ACL injury and collected 11 tackles, one TFL and one sack in four games as a linebacker and defensive end this season. He injured his neck in a Sept. 22 loss to Syracuse and missed the Huskies’ losses to Cincinnati and Memphis.

Thomas figures to miss UConn’s trip to No. 21 South Florida on Saturday as well.

Dana Holgorsen calls fans rushing the field ‘very unprofessional’

Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 15, 2018
The war on fans rushing the field continued Monday. In addition to LSU getting a fine of $100,000 from the SEC for their fans rushing the field after the Tigers beat Georgia, West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen shared his opinions on the matter just days after he experienced the same situation on the road at Iowa State.

Calling the action “very unprofessional,” Holgorsen said it was quite a hassle just getting his players off the field as Iowa State fans rushed the field to celebrate the big win over the Mountaineers.

To be fair, Holgorsen has a point. Fans rushing the field is a dangerous situation for any team, especially the road team, to be caught up in. The concerns extend to basketball as well, as similar concerns by Duke men’s basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski has long been speaking out against it. (Although, there are some rules that can be applied.) Storming the playing surface may be more of a hazard for opposing teams in basketball where the space is more condensed compared to a football field, but the dangers and hazards are the same for both sports.

Our job is to keep players safe,” Holgorsen explained, per a Des Moines Register report. “We didn’t have time to get (players) off the field. That was not good. No one was hurt that I’m aware of. It was dicey for a while.”

This video watching the Iowa State fans rushing the field after Saturday night’s win, handing West Virginia its first loss of the season, has someone commenting in the background there was a fight taking place on the field as fans lefts the stands.

At this time, Iowa State has not been penalized by the Big 12 for allowing fans to rush the field in such fashion. The Big 12 does not have a standardized penalty system for field and court rushings the way the SEC has, and each case is reviewed internally by the league office.

Five of eight undefeated teams play on the road in Week 8

By Kevin McGuireOct 15, 2018
Leave a comment

Another week in the books, and three more teams suffering their first loss of the year. With Georgia, West Virginia and Colorado all falling for the first time this season on the road, we are now left with just eight undefeated teams in college football. In addition to the three teams taking their first loss, there were also some close calls for Texas, UCF, and South Florida. Even Ohio State had a tough time putting Minnesota out of reach for a while and Notre Dame looked to be in danger at home against Pitt. No team appears to be safe on any given week, unless you just so happen to be Alabama, although the Crimson Tide will have to make a trip to Baton Rouge to play LSU in a few weeks. That could be interesting, right?

The Big 12 and Pac-12 each lost their last remaining undefeated teams in Week 7, leaving the ACC, Big Ten and SEC as the only conferences with an undefeated team in the mix. The ACC has two, but one of them is going down this weekend.

The remaining undefeated teams in college football are:

  • Alabama
  • Cincinnati
  • Clemson
  • NC State
  • Notre Dame
  • Ohio State
  • South Florida
  • UCF.

With Clemson and NC State set to play this week and Cincinnati, South Florida and UCF all scheduled to play division games against one another, we are left with a maximum of five teams that can possibly end the regular season (including conference championship games) without a loss. They are:

  • Alabama
  • Ohio State
  • Notre Dame
  • Clemson or NC State
  • Cincinnati or South Florida or UCF

ON TAP FOR WEEK 8

Notre Dame is off this week, so they’ll be safe for another week after their scare at home against Pitt. While the Fighting Irish are off, there will be five undefeated teams hitting the road this week. Will the road be as unforgiving this week as it was for three undefeated teams last week?

Cincinnati at Temple: The Bearcats head to Philly to play a Temple team that has shaken off a rough start to the season and won three of their last four games.

Alabama at Tennessee: Tennessee ended a bunch of droughts on Saturday with their win against Auburn, but can they pull off a massive upset in Neyland against the best team in the country?

Clemson vs NC State: Something has to give. The last two undefeated teams in the ACC collide in a key division game, setting up the winner to take the inside path to a possible ACC championship.

UCF at East Carolina: Don’t expect much of a challenge from the Pirates in this one.

South Florida vs. UConn: The Bulls had a close call in Week 7, but the Huskies should not be a threat.

Ohio State at Purdue: The Boilermakers are rolling with three straight wins. Can they keep the hot streak going enough to give the Buckeyes a scare?

Do you think any of these teams will take a loss for the first time this weekend?