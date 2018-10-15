Super 16 Poll has a new look after wild Week 7 as everyone is chasing Alabama

Another week in the books, and three more teams suffering their first loss of the year. With Georgia, West Virginia and Colorado all falling for the first time this season on the road, we are now left with just eight undefeated teams in college football. In addition to the three teams taking their first loss, there were also some close calls for Texas, UCF, and South Florida. Even Ohio State had a tough time putting Minnesota out of reach for a while and Notre Dame looked to be in danger at home against Pitt. No team appears to be safe on any given week, unless you just so happen to be Alabama, although the Crimson Tide will have to make a trip to Baton Rouge to play LSU in a few weeks. That could be interesting, right?

The Big 12 and Pac-12 each lost their last remaining undefeated teams in Week 7, leaving the ACC, Big Ten and SEC as the only conferences with an undefeated team in the mix. The ACC has two, but one of them is going down this weekend.

The remaining undefeated teams in college football are:

Alabama

Cincinnati

Clemson

NC State

Notre Dame

Ohio State

South Florida

UCF.

With Clemson and NC State set to play this week and Cincinnati, South Florida and UCF all scheduled to play division games against one another, we are left with a maximum of five teams that can possibly end the regular season (including conference championship games) without a loss. They are:

Alabama

Ohio State

Notre Dame

Clemson or NC State

Cincinnati or South Florida or UCF

ON TAP FOR WEEK 8

Notre Dame is off this week, so they’ll be safe for another week after their scare at home against Pitt. While the Fighting Irish are off, there will be five undefeated teams hitting the road this week. Will the road be as unforgiving this week as it was for three undefeated teams last week?

Cincinnati at Temple: The Bearcats head to Philly to play a Temple team that has shaken off a rough start to the season and won three of their last four games.

Alabama at Tennessee: Tennessee ended a bunch of droughts on Saturday with their win against Auburn, but can they pull off a massive upset in Neyland against the best team in the country?

Clemson vs NC State: Something has to give. The last two undefeated teams in the ACC collide in a key division game, setting up the winner to take the inside path to a possible ACC championship.

UCF at East Carolina: Don’t expect much of a challenge from the Pirates in this one.

South Florida vs. UConn: The Bulls had a close call in Week 7, but the Huskies should not be a threat.

Ohio State at Purdue: The Boilermakers are rolling with three straight wins. Can they keep the hot streak going enough to give the Buckeyes a scare?

Do you think any of these teams will take a loss for the first time this weekend?

