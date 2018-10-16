Arkansas RB Devwah Whaley out at least two games after ankle surgery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The injury-plagued season for one playing member of the Arkansas football program continues.

Chad Morris announced Monday that Devwah Whaley underwent surgery to repair an unspecified ankle injury sustained in the third quarter of this past Saturday’s loss to Ole Miss. The surgery will sideline the running back for at least the next two games — Tulsa (Oct.20) and Vanderbilt (Oct. 27).

The Razorbacks are off the weekend of Nov. 3, meaning the earliest Whaley will return is the Nov. 10 home game against LSU.

Whaley missed the Texas A&M and Alabama losses in Weeks 5 and 6 because of a concussion suffered in the Week 4 loss to Auburn. He came back for the Ole Miss game in Week 7 only to be injured again.

Prior to the injury, Whaley had been leading the Razorbacks with 231 yards rushing and was tied for the team lead with a pair of rushing touchdowns. His 298 yards on the ground are now second to Rakeem Boyd‘s 403. Quarterback Cole Kelley‘s three rushing touchdowns lead the team.