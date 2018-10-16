Big 12 fines Iowa State $25K for West Virginia field rush

No one ever wants to lose $25,000, but the guess here is Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard will be happy to cut this check. (And, yes, we know no one really cuts a check in these instances. Just roll with us here.)
The Big 12 on Tuesday slapped Iowa State with a $25,000 fine for the rushing of Jack Trice Stadium’s field following the Cyclones 30-14 destruction of No. 13 West Virginia on Saturday.
“We have a duty to provide a safe game environment,” said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “The Iowa State Department of Athletics has a written event management policy that was not thoroughly implemented, and was unsuccessful in ensuring the safety and security of all visiting team game participants. Although the Big 12 conference does not currently have a policy prohibiting spectators from entering playing areas for post-game celebrations, it is of utmost importance that home game management provide adequate security measures for our student-athletes, coaches, game officials and spectators.”
Iowa State is the second school to receive such a fine this week. No. 5 LSU was fined $100,000 for the rushing of Tiger Stadium’s field following the Bayou Bengals’ 36-16 blowout of No. 8 Georgia.
Mountaineers head coach Dana Holgorsen said the field rush was “very unprofessional” during the Big 12 teleconference on Monday.
“Our job is to keep student-athletes in a safe place. When you have thousands of people coming at you, it’s not good,” he said. There are league rules and a league ban against that for a reason. Our job is to keep players safe, and we didn’t have time to get them off the field. That was not good.”
Nick Bosa has played his last snap as an Ohio State Buckeye, a decision that, John Bosa said, did not come easy.
“It’s difficult on him,” Bosa’s father told Sports Illustrated Tuesday. “He had set all kinds of team goals. The love he has for his D-line group and D-line coach is something special.”
However, the elder Bosa said the decision wasn’t really much of one at all. Nick Bosa underwent surgery to repair injuries to both sides of his core on Sept. 20. Though the public learned of Bosa’s injury during the Buckeyes’ Sept. 15 win over TCU, John Bosa said the family knew he was most likely playing through injuries against Oregon State and Rutgers as well.
And, as John Bosa explained, though the prescribed recovery time of 12 weeks indicates Nick could return this season, that doesn’t take into effect the tole of preparing for and then playing defensive line in the style Bosa plays. Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson teaches his linemen to “flip their hips” to angle them toward the quarterback. It’s a style that has served both Bosa brothers well, but it’s one that causes considerable strain on the body’s core.
When taking that variable into effect, Bosa’s season ended on Sept. 15 regardless of his likelihood as the No. 1 pick looming.
“The way he plays the game, the amount of torque and power he creates, when you have any little issue it’s going to be exposed,” John said.
Bosa recorded four sacks and six TFLs in his three appearances this season.
Imagine hearing a year ago that Khalil Tate missing a game, forcing Kevin Sumlin‘s Arizona Wildcats to start Rhett Rodriguez at quarterback may actually be a good thing for the club.
A year ago at this time, Tate had just rushed for 230 yards and two touchdowns and passed for another 148 and a score en route to a 47-30 win over UCLA. It was part of an out-of-nowhere storm that saw Tate throw for 1,591 yards, rush for 1,411 yards and total 26 touchdowns in essentially nine games.
But a lot has changed over the past 12 months. Rich Rodriguez, of course, is out, and Arizona’s Heisman candidate quarterback hasn’t gelled with Sumlin’s offense. Through seven games, Tate has thrown 178 passes — he threw 179 all of last season — for 1,415 yards with 11 touchdowns against four interceptions while rushing only 46 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns.
Tate injured his ankle early in a 42-10 loss to Utah and the younger Rodriguez finished the game, hitting 20-of-38 throws for 226 yards and a late touchdown.
With Tate still injured, Sumlin revealed Tuesday Rodriguez will start for the Wildcats against UCLA.
Rodriguez had thrown only seven passes ahead of Saturday’s loss to Utah and threw one pass as a freshman in 2017.
Arizona is just 3-4 overall (2-2 Pac-12) while UCLA is 1-5 and 1-2 against the Pac-12.
Whether Temple has the biggest piece of its running game this weekend remains decidedly up in the air.
Ryquell Armstead didn’t play in last Saturday’s win over Navy because of an ankle injury. With a huge matchup with No. 20 Cincinnati on deck for this weekend, the running back’s status is very much up in the air.
Head coach Geoff Collins stated Armstead “is still day-to-day,” and that “we are excited about his healthy return, whenever that may be.”
Armstead is far and away the Owls’ leading rusher with 626 yards on the ground, and he’s scored exactly half (six) of Temple’s 12 rushing touchdowns. Jager Gardner’s 101 yards are a distant second on the team.
A very scary and disturbing incident is the latest to trigger a resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.
According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, Louisville tight end Kemari Averett was arrested on one count each of first-degree wanton endangerment and domestic violence (fourth-degree assault). Averett is accused of holding a gun to the head of his girlfriend, who is also the mother of his child, and threatening to kill her.
From the Courier-Journal‘s report:
According to an arrest citation, Averett was at the woman’s house Sunday night to study and left his backpack. The woman went over to Averett’s apartment to return the backpack Monday night. He walked to the car and gave the woman a baby outfit and ultrasound pictures, according to the citation.
When he retrieved the backpack, he noticed his laptop was missing, the citation said.
She told Averett she wasn’t aware the laptop was missing. Police said Averett then came at the woman, put a gun to her left temple and said, “(expletive), I will kill you.”
Averett then told her to return to her hometown, and “I’ll have my people looking for you,” police said. He also told a witness in the back seat that, “I should pistol whip your (expletive) for running your mouth,” the citation said.
As a result of the arrest, the 20-year-old Averett has been indefinitely suspended from the football program.
“Kemari Averett has been suspended immediately from all football activities per further investigation,” a statement from head coach Bobby Petrino began. “He will not have access to our facility or be involved in any team activities during this suspension.”
Averett, a true sophomore from Atlanta, has started four of the six games for the Cardinals this season. He’s caught eight passes for 65 yards and is tied for the team lead with two receiving touchdowns.