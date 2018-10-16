FCS LB severely injured vs. Vandy breathing on his own, upgraded from critical to stable condition

There’s even more encouraging news coming out of a grim situation in the state of Tennessee.

After sustaining what was described as a head injury on a routine play late in the first half of last month’s game against Vanderbilt, Tennessee State middle linebacker Christion Abercrombie made his way to the sidelines where, after complaining of a headache, he quickly collapsed. Abercrombie was administered first aid, including oxygen, before being wheeled off and rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery on his brain.

While Abercrombie remains hospitalized in Nashville, he has been showing steady improvement over the past couple of weeks. In fact, over the weekend, Abercrombie’s mother, Staci Abercrombie, confirmed to the linebacker’s head coach that her son has been upgraded from critical to stable condition. Additionally, the TSU program revealed that Abercrombie had been removed from a ventilator and is breathing on his own.

“His mom said he’s giving thumbs up,” the coach, Rod Reed, told The Tennessean. “He’s counting to four on his fingers. He’s opened one of his eyes and followed her around the room a little bit. He’s responding to stuff that they’re talking to him about; he understands what they’re talking about.”

A GoFundMe page that has been set up by the university has raised just over $57,000 thus far.

Abercrombie began his collegiate playing career at Illinois, playing in 11 games in 2017 after redshirting as a true freshman in 2016. He transferred to TSU from the Fighting Illini in January of this year, and was the Tigers’ second-leading tackler heading into the Week 5 game.