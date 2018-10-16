FCS LB severely injured vs. Vandy breathing on his own, upgraded from critical to stable condition

There’s even more encouraging news coming out of a grim situation in the state of Tennessee.
After sustaining what was described as a head injury on a routine play late in the first half of last month’s game against Vanderbilt, Tennessee State middle linebacker Christion Abercrombie made his way to the sidelines where, after complaining of a headache, he quickly collapsed. Abercrombie was administered first aid, including oxygen, before being wheeled off and rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery on his brain.
While Abercrombie remains hospitalized in Nashville, he has been showing steady improvement over the past couple of weeks. In fact, over the weekend, Abercrombie’s mother, Staci Abercrombie, confirmed to the linebacker’s head coach that her son has been upgraded from critical to stable condition. Additionally, the TSU program revealed that Abercrombie had been removed from a ventilator and is breathing on his own.
“His mom said he’s giving thumbs up,” the coach, Rod Reed, told The Tennessean. “He’s counting to four on his fingers. He’s opened one of his eyes and followed her around the room a little bit. He’s responding to stuff that they’re talking to him about; he understands what they’re talking about.”
A GoFundMe page that has been set up by the university has raised just over $57,000 thus far.
Abercrombie began his collegiate playing career at Illinois, playing in 11 games in 2017 after redshirting as a true freshman in 2016. He transferred to TSU from the Fighting Illini in January of this year, and was the Tigers’ second-leading tackler heading into the Week 5 game.
Thanks to the Internet, everybody can fancy themselves as an expert and spread their collective wisdom to the masses, especially, it seems, when it comes to the sport of college football. Which brings us to Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
Ahmadinejad served as the president of Iran from 2005-2013 and is infamous for, among other things, calling for Israel to be wiped off the map and claiming during a speech in front of the United States General Assembly that the United States government was behind the 9/11 attacks. He’s also called the Holocaust a myth as well as decried for an appalling human rights record during his presidency.
With that as a backdrop, Ahmadinejad, for whatever reason, dipped his toes into the world of college football when, in response to a tweet from a Michigan football fan in September, the former president predicted Tuesday the Wolverines “will return to its glory days.” Provided they have “a hard work ethic,” of course.
(According to Merriam-Webster.com, “Inshallah” means “if Allah wills” or “God willing.”)
So, the sixth-ranked Wolverines, with rival Michigan State on tap this weekend, have the confidence of Ahmadinejad. Whether that’s something they want or need is another matter entirely.
The injury-plagued season for one playing member of the Arkansas football program continues.
Chad Morris announced Monday that Devwah Whaley underwent surgery to repair an unspecified ankle injury sustained in the third quarter of this past Saturday’s loss to Ole Miss. The surgery will sideline the running back for at least the next two games — Tulsa (Oct.20) and Vanderbilt (Oct. 27).
The Razorbacks are off the weekend of Nov. 3, meaning the earliest Whaley will return is the Nov. 10 home game against LSU.
Whaley missed the Texas A&M and Alabama losses in Weeks 5 and 6 because of a concussion suffered in the Week 4 loss to Auburn. He came back for the Ole Miss game in Week 7 only to be injured again.
Prior to the injury, Whaley had been leading the Razorbacks with 231 yards rushing and was tied for the team lead with a pair of rushing touchdowns. His 298 yards on the ground are now second to Rakeem Boyd‘s 403. Quarterback Cole Kelley‘s three rushing touchdowns lead the team.
At least at the collegiate level, Nick Bosa‘s playing career has come to an end.
Ohio State confirmed in a press release late Tuesday morning that Bosa will withdraw from school “in order to devote more time to his rehabilitation and training efforts” for the 2019 NFL draft. Bosa suffered a core muscle injury in the Week 3 win over TCU, with surgery subsequently confirmed by head coach Urban Meyer.
“I was hopeful that Nick would be able to return to play again for us,” Meyer said in a statement. “I know this was an extremely difficult and emotional decision for Nick and his family, and I wish him well as he moves on to get himself 100 percent healthy and ready for his next chapter. I want to thank Nick for the remarkable efforts he gave for this program. He is a first-class young man who we have been honored to coach.”
Bosa’s parents had indicated last month that their son wouldn’t be reevaluated by his surgeon until November, with a decision on the standout defensive end’s fate for the rest of the season decided then. Obviously, the family’s timeline accelerated exponentially.
Bosa was a first-team All-American as a sophomore last season and named as the Big Ten’s Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2017. He finishes his Buckeyes career with 29 tackles for loss and 17.5. In less than three full games this season, Bosa had four sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries, one for a touchdown.
The brother of 2016 No. 3 overall NFL Draft pick Joey Bosa is widely expected to be a Top Five pick in next year’s draft.
UCLA’s celebration of the first win of the Chip Kelly era has been muted a bit by a pair of injuries, one on each side of the ball.
Kelly confirmed Monday that linebacker Jaelan Phillips and running back Soso Jamabo will miss the remainder of the 2018 season. Both players have been ruled out because of concussions, ESPN.com reported.
Because of the new NCAA redshirt rules, both players could save this season’s eligibility as neither has played in more than four games in 2018. Heading into this season, Phillips and Jamabo had been expected to be key contributors, although that never came to fruition for various reasons.
Phillips, who was injured in an offseason scooter accident, started the first two games of the season but was a backup the next two. The Los Angeles News writes that “[h]e has not been seen on the practice field or the sideline during games since after UCLA’s loss [to Colorado] on Sept. 28.”
Jamabo was suspended for the first two games of the season. After returning from that punitive measure, he totaled just 12 yards on five carries in three games. Coming into the year, the fourth-year senior had totaled 1,182 yards and 13 touchdowns on 243 carries.
Both players were five-star signees. Phillips was the No. 1-rated recruit in the country for the Class of 2017 on 247Sports.com‘s composite board, while Jamabo was the No. 2 running back in the country in 2015.