High-ankle sprain likely sidelines Oregon’s starting LT Penei Sewell for the rest of the regular season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Oregon’s huge Week 7 win has come with a very steep price tag.

The Ducks announced Tuesday morning that Penei Sewell will miss “about six weeks” because of a high-ankle sprain. The starting left tackle suffered the injury this past Saturday’s overtime win over Washington.

The six-week timeline means the true freshman is very likely to miss the remainder of the regular season. There would be a chance for the lineman to come back in time for the Pac-12 championship game if the Ducks were to qualify.

“Penei is a relentless competitor and I have no doubt he’ll return better than ever,” head coach Mario Cristobal said.

Sewell was a four-star member of the Ducks’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 2 guard in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Utah; and the No. 57 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. He was the highest-rated player in UO’s class this year.

The 6-6, 345-pound Sewell started the first six games of the year, and became the first freshman lineman to start an opener for the Ducks in more than two decades.

With Sewell sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Ducks will, at least initially, move starting right tackle Calvin Throckmorton to the left side. Junior Brady Aiello will take over as the starter on the right side of the line.