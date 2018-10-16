Iowa State to appeal $25,000 for field storming after upset of WVU

Iowa State’s not going to take the monetary hit lying down.
Earlier Tuesday, the Big 12 announced that ISU has been fined $25,000 after their fans stormed the field this past Saturday. The field storming came in the aftermath of ISU’s huge upset of then-No. 6 West Virginia in Ames.
In a statement announcing the fine, conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby said that the league “[has] a duty to provide a safe game environment” and that ISU “has a written event management policy that was not thoroughly implemented, and was unsuccessful in ensuring the safety and security of all visiting team game participants” — a sentiment with which WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen is likely to agree.
Not long after the league’s announcement, ISU president Wendy Wintersteen confirmed in a statement that the university will appeal the fine.
Our institution takes the safety and welfare of all student-athletes, officials and fans very seriously. We have reviewed all of our procedures, including several videos of the post-game celebration, and we do not agree with Commissioner Bowlsby’s assessment of the events that evening,. Chief [Michael] Newton, of the Iowa State University Police Department, and the CSC staff had a very thorough and specific plan.
“Those plans were discussed and implemented prior to the game and were evaluated and adjusted during the game to ensure the safest atmosphere for everyone attending the game, including the West Virginia players and staff.
According to school officials, it took security less than 90 seconds to safely get the WVU football contingent off the field and into the locker room. No injuries have been reported on either side.
Iowa State is the second school to receive such a fine this week. No. 5 LSU was fined $100,000 for the rushing of Tiger Stadium’s field following the Bayou Bengals’ 36-16 blowout of No. 8 Georgia.
Mountaineers head coach Dana Holgorsen said the field rush was “very unprofessional” during the Big 12 teleconference on Monday.
“Our job is to keep student-athletes in a safe place. When you have thousands of people coming at you, it’s not good,” he said. There are league rules and a league ban against that for a reason. Our job is to keep players safe, and we didn’t have time to get them off the field. That was not good.”
Nick Bosa has played his last snap as an Ohio State Buckeye, a decision that, John Bosa said, did not come easy.
“It’s difficult on him,” Bosa’s father told Sports Illustrated Tuesday. “He had set all kinds of team goals. The love he has for his D-line group and D-line coach is something special.”
However, the elder Bosa said the decision wasn’t really much of one at all. Nick Bosa underwent surgery to repair injuries to both sides of his core on Sept. 20. Though the public learned of Bosa’s injury during the Buckeyes’ Sept. 15 win over TCU, John Bosa said the family knew he was most likely playing through injuries against Oregon State and Rutgers as well.
And, as John Bosa explained, though the prescribed recovery time of 12 weeks indicates Nick could return this season, that doesn’t take into effect the tole of preparing for and then playing defensive line in the style Bosa plays. Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson teaches his linemen to “flip their hips” to angle them toward the quarterback. It’s a style that has served both Bosa brothers well, but it’s one that causes considerable strain on the body’s core.
When taking that variable into effect, Bosa’s season ended on Sept. 15 regardless of his likelihood as the No. 1 pick looming.
“The way he plays the game, the amount of torque and power he creates, when you have any little issue it’s going to be exposed,” John said.
Bosa recorded four sacks and six TFLs in his three appearances this season.
Imagine hearing a year ago that Khalil Tate missing a game, forcing Kevin Sumlin‘s Arizona Wildcats to start Rhett Rodriguez at quarterback may actually be a good thing for the club.
A year ago at this time, Tate had just rushed for 230 yards and two touchdowns and passed for another 148 and a score en route to a 47-30 win over UCLA. It was part of an out-of-nowhere storm that saw Tate throw for 1,591 yards, rush for 1,411 yards and total 26 touchdowns in essentially nine games.
But a lot has changed over the past 12 months. Rich Rodriguez, of course, is out, and Arizona’s Heisman candidate quarterback hasn’t gelled with Sumlin’s offense. Through seven games, Tate has thrown 178 passes — he threw 179 all of last season — for 1,415 yards with 11 touchdowns against four interceptions while rushing only 46 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns.
Tate injured his ankle early in a 42-10 loss to Utah and the younger Rodriguez finished the game, hitting 20-of-38 throws for 226 yards and a late touchdown.
With Tate still injured, Sumlin revealed Tuesday Rodriguez will start for the Wildcats against UCLA.
Rodriguez had thrown only seven passes ahead of Saturday’s loss to Utah and threw one pass as a freshman in 2017.
Arizona is just 3-4 overall (2-2 Pac-12) while UCLA is 1-5 and 1-2 against the Pac-12.
Whether Temple has the biggest piece of its running game this weekend remains decidedly up in the air.
Ryquell Armstead didn’t play in last Saturday’s win over Navy because of an ankle injury. With a huge matchup with No. 20 Cincinnati on deck for this weekend, the running back’s status is very much up in the air.
Head coach Geoff Collins stated Armstead “is still day-to-day,” and that “we are excited about his healthy return, whenever that may be.”
Armstead is far and away the Owls’ leading rusher with 626 yards on the ground, and he’s scored exactly half (six) of Temple’s 12 rushing touchdowns. Jager Gardner’s 101 yards are a distant second on the team.