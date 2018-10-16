Papa Bosa explains Nick Bosa’s decision to shut it down at Ohio State

Nick Bosa has played his last snap as an Ohio State Buckeye, a decision that, John Bosa said, did not come easy.

“It’s difficult on him,” Bosa’s father told Sports Illustrated Tuesday. “He had set all kinds of team goals. The love he has for his D-line group and D-line coach is something special.”

However, the elder Bosa said the decision wasn’t really much of one at all. Nick Bosa underwent surgery to repair injuries to both sides of his core on Sept. 20. Though the public learned of Bosa’s injury during the Buckeyes’ Sept. 15 win over TCU, John Bosa said the family knew he was most likely playing through injuries against Oregon State and Rutgers as well.

And, as John Bosa explained, though the prescribed recovery time of 12 weeks indicates Nick could return this season, that doesn’t take into effect the tole of preparing for and then playing defensive line in the style Bosa plays. Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson teaches his linemen to “flip their hips” to angle them toward the quarterback. It’s a style that has served both Bosa brothers well, but it’s one that causes considerable strain on the body’s core.

When taking that variable into effect, Bosa’s season ended on Sept. 15 regardless of his likelihood as the No. 1 pick looming.

“The way he plays the game, the amount of torque and power he creates, when you have any little issue it’s going to be exposed,” John said.

Bosa recorded four sacks and six TFLs in his three appearances this season.