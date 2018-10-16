Getty Images

Status of Temple’s leading rusher iffy for game vs. No. 20 Cincinnati

By John TaylorOct 16, 2018, 3:55 PM EDT
Whether Temple has the biggest piece of its running game this weekend remains decidedly up in the air.

Ryquell Armstead didn’t play in last Saturday’s win over Navy because of an ankle injury.  With a huge matchup with No. 20 Cincinnati on deck for this weekend, the running back’s status is very much up in the air.

Head coach Geoff Collins stated Armstead “is still day-to-day,” and that “we are excited about his healthy return, whenever that may be.”

Armstead is far and away the Owls’ leading rusher with 626 yards on the ground, and he’s scored exactly half (six) of Temple’s 12 rushing touchdowns.  Jager Gardner’s 101 yards are a distant second on the team.

Police: Louisville TE Kemari Averett held gun to girlfriend’s head, threatened to kill her

By John TaylorOct 16, 2018, 3:08 PM EDT
A very scary and disturbing incident is the latest to trigger a resetting of the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker.

According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, Louisville tight end Kemari Averett was arrested on one count each of first-degree wanton endangerment and domestic violence (fourth-degree assault).  Averett is accused of holding a gun to the head of his girlfriend, who is also the mother of his child, and threatening to kill her.

From the Courier-Journal‘s report:

According to an arrest citation, Averett was at the woman’s house Sunday night to study and left his backpack. The woman went over to Averett’s apartment to return the backpack Monday night. He walked to the car and gave the woman a baby outfit and ultrasound pictures, according to the citation.

When he retrieved the backpack, he noticed his laptop was missing, the citation said.

She told Averett she wasn’t aware the laptop was missing. Police said Averett then came at the woman, put a gun to her left temple and said, “(expletive), I will kill you.”

Averett then told her to return to her hometown, and “I’ll have my people looking for you,” police said. He also told a witness in the back seat that, “I should pistol whip your (expletive) for running your mouth,” the citation said.

As a result of the arrest, the 20-year-old Averett has been indefinitely suspended from the football program.

“Kemari Averett has been suspended immediately from all football activities per further investigation,” a statement from head coach Bobby Petrino began. “He will not have access to our facility or be involved in any team activities during this suspension.”

Averett, a true sophomore from Atlanta, has started four of the six games for the Cardinals this season.  He’s caught eight passes for 65 yards and is tied for the team lead with two receiving touchdowns.

Ex-USC WR Joseph Lewis pleads no contest to felony domestic violence, sentenced to year in jail

By John TaylorOct 16, 2018, 2:34 PM EDT
If a once-touted wide receiver is to restart his flailing college football playing career, he’ll have a to wait a while to do so.

In mid-July, Joseph Lewis was arrested on one count of felony domestic battery with injury.  Monday, the Los Angeles Times reported, the former USC wide receiver pleaded no contest to felony domestic violence.

Lewis was sentenced by a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge to one year in jail.  Additionally, Lewis will have to serve five years probation as well as attend 52 domestic violence prevention classes.

Lewis’ July arrest came less than two weeks after he had finished serving a 21-day jail sentence for a previous domestic violence arrest.

In late February of this year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to pursue a felony charge against Lewis after he was arrested on one count of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. At the time, though, it was reported that the case had been referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, which would decide whether misdemeanor charges would arise from the arrest.

Not long after, the city attorney’s office filed five misdemeanor counts against Lewis. The charges stemmed from two separate incidents in February, and included three counts of domestic battery with an injury, false imprisonment and domestic battery without an injury.

In the wake of the arrest, Lewis was suspended from the football team and his name removed from the roster.  While a USC spokesman stated after Lewis’ release from his first stint in jail that his status with the team hadn’t changed and remained off the roster, the player had previously said that he was hopeful he’d be permitted to rejoin the team before the start of the 2018 season.

A five-star member of the Trojans’ 2017 recruiting class, Lewis was rated as the No. 4 receiver in the country; the No. 6 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 31 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The only player rated higher in USC’s class that year was running back Stephen Carr.

As a true freshman last season, Lewis caught four passes for 39 yards. He had been expected to play a bigger role in the Trojans’ passing game this season

High-ankle sprain likely sidelines Oregon’s starting LT Penei Sewell for the rest of the regular season

By John TaylorOct 16, 2018, 2:24 PM EDT
Oregon’s huge Week 7 win has come with a very steep price tag.

The Ducks announced Tuesday morning that Penei Sewell will miss “about six weeks” because of a high-ankle sprain.  The starting left tackle suffered the injury this past Saturday’s overtime win over Washington.

The six-week timeline means the true freshman is very likely to miss the remainder of the regular season.  There would be a chance for the lineman to come back in time for the Pac-12 championship game if the Ducks were to qualify.

“Penei is a relentless competitor and I have no doubt he’ll return better than ever,” head coach Mario Cristobal said.

Sewell was a four-star member of the Ducks’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 2 guard in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Utah; and the No. 57 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  He was the highest-rated player in UO’s class this year.

The 6-6, 345-pound Sewell started the first six games of the year, and became the first freshman lineman to start an opener for the Ducks in more than two decades.

With Sewell sidelined for the foreseeable future, the Ducks will, at least initially, move starting right tackle Calvin Throckmorton to the left side.  Junior Brady Aiello will take over as the starter on the right side of the line.

Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad says, God willing, Michigan football ‘will return to its glory days’

By John TaylorOct 16, 2018, 1:48 PM EDT
Thanks to the Internet, everybody can fancy themselves as an expert and spread their collective wisdom to the masses, especially, it seems, when it comes to the sport of college football.  Which brings us to Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Ahmadinejad served as the president of Iran from 2005-2013 and is infamous for, among other things, calling for Israel to be wiped off the map and claiming during a speech in front of the United States General Assembly that the United States government was behind the 9/11 attacks.  He’s also called the Holocaust a myth as well as decried for an appalling human rights record during his presidency.

With that as a backdrop, Ahmadinejad, for whatever reason, dipped his toes into the world of college football when, in response to a tweet from a Michigan football fan in September, the former president predicted Tuesday the Wolverines “will return to its glory days.” Provided they have “a hard work ethic,” of course.

(According to Merriam-Webster.com, “Inshallah” means “if Allah wills” or “God willing.”)

So, the sixth-ranked Wolverines, with rival Michigan State on tap this weekend, have the confidence of Ahmadinejad.  Whether that’s something they want or need is another matter entirely.