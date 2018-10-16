With Khalil Tate still out, Rhett Rodriguez to start at QB for Arizona

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Imagine hearing a year ago that Khalil Tate missing a game, forcing Kevin Sumlin‘s Arizona Wildcats to start Rhett Rodriguez at quarterback may actually be a good thing for the club.

A year ago at this time, Tate had just rushed for 230 yards and two touchdowns and passed for another 148 and a score en route to a 47-30 win over UCLA. It was part of an out-of-nowhere storm that saw Tate throw for 1,591 yards, rush for 1,411 yards and total 26 touchdowns in essentially nine games.

But a lot has changed over the past 12 months. Rich Rodriguez, of course, is out, and Arizona’s Heisman candidate quarterback hasn’t gelled with Sumlin’s offense. Through seven games, Tate has thrown 178 passes — he threw 179 all of last season — for 1,415 yards with 11 touchdowns against four interceptions while rushing only 46 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

Tate injured his ankle early in a 42-10 loss to Utah and the younger Rodriguez finished the game, hitting 20-of-38 throws for 226 yards and a late touchdown.

With Tate still injured, Sumlin revealed Tuesday Rodriguez will start for the Wildcats against UCLA.

BREAKING: Khalil Tate (ankle) will sit out at least one week. Met with Kevin Sumlin last night. Rhett Rodriguez will start against UCLA. Freshmen Jamarye Joiner/Kevin Doyle will get reps and might play as well. — Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) October 16, 2018

Rodriguez had thrown only seven passes ahead of Saturday’s loss to Utah and threw one pass as a freshman in 2017.

Arizona is just 3-4 overall (2-2 Pac-12) while UCLA is 1-5 and 1-2 against the Pac-12.