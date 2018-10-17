FCS LB severely injured vs. Vandy moving to Atlanta center that specializes in brain injury rehab

There have been additional developments concerning a college football player severely injured in a game earlier this year.

After sustaining what was described as a head injury on what appeared to be a routine play late in the first half of last month’s game against Vanderbilt, Tennessee State middle linebacker Christion Abercrombie made his way to the sidelines where, after complaining of a headache, he quickly collapsed. Abercrombie was administered first aid, including oxygen, before being wheeled off and rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery on his brain.

Abercrombie had remained hospitalized in Nashville since, even as he has been showing steady improvement over the past couple of weeks. In fact, over the weekend, Abercrombie’s mother, Staci Abercrombie, confirmed to the linebacker’s head coach that her son had been upgraded from critical to stable condition. Additionally, the TSU program revealed that Abercrombie had been removed from a ventilator and is breathing on his own.

Tuesday, the FCS program offered an update on Abercrombie, including that he will be discharged from the hospital and moved to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Ga. According to their website, the center “is a private, not-for-profit hospital specializing in medical treatment, research and rehabilitation for people with spinal cord injury, brain injury, multiple sclerosis, spine and chronic pain, and other neuromuscular conditions.”

“It just shows the power of God,” TSU head football coach Tom Reed said in a statement. “This is, in my opinion, a miracle that he’s being discharged after such a traumatic experience. Thank you for all of those who sent up prayers. We’re looking forward to a speedy recovery.”

Abercrombie began his collegiate playing career at Illinois, playing in 11 games in 2017 after redshirting as a true freshman in 2016. He transferred to TSU from the Fighting Illini in January of this year, and was the Tigers’ second-leading tackler heading into the Week 5 game and before the injury.

A GoFundMe page that has been set up by the university has raised just over $57,000 thus far.