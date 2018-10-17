Following arrest, Minnesota RB Shannon Brooks’ status ‘evolving’

A knee injury sidelined Shannon Brooks for the first half of 2018, but he’s been medically cleared to make his debut this season Saturday against Nebraska. However, an off-field incident has left his status for the weekend up in the air.

Over the weekend, Brooks was arrested on one count of suspected domestic assault stemming from an incident involving his male roommate. Monday, Brooks was released from jail after the city attorney’s office declined, for now, to press charges. The St. Paul Pioneer Press, though, writes that “[i]t doesn’t appear Brooks will practice until the city attorney’s office comes to some resolution in its investigation.”

Head coach P.J. Fleck stated Tuesday that the running back’s status is evolving every day.

“One thing that we are always going to make sure is that we have every bit of information that we possibly can before we make decisions,” the head coach said. “Shannon understands that, and I know our administration understands that as well.”

Brooks suffered what was initially thought to be a season-ending knee injury during spring practice this offseason. In six games last season, Brooks rushed for 369 yards and five touchdowns.