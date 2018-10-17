Mark Richt going back to Malik Rosier at QB

Earlier this week, Miami head coach Mark Richt suggested he was going to take time in the off week to assess the state of the program in all areas. The quarterback position was on that to-do list, and it appears Richt is starting his changes in the off week by getting Malik Rosier ready to hop back in the saddle of the Miami offense.

Speaking on the ACC coaches conference call on Wednesday, Richt said Rosier will return to the role as starter for Miami when the Hurricanes come off their bye week on the road next week at Boston College. Rosier will take over as the starter after a rough performance by N’Kosi Perry in a road loss at Virginia. Richt did say both of his top quarterbacks should be expected to play against Boston College, suggesting there is now a bit of an open competition for the starting job right in the middle of the season.

Perry replaced Rosier as Miami’s starter at the end of September, a month that saw Rosier start the year leading Miami’s offense and getting thumped by an LSU program that has clearly made a name for itself after their week one victory over the Hurricanes. Miami’s offense put up points in games after that, but Perry appeared to give the offense a brief spark that was missing with Rosier on the field. But, that ride has ended for Perry for now.

Coming out of a bye week for the second half of the season with an open-ended question at quarterback is far from ideal, but making a decision on who will start the next game and making the change now, during a bye week before a road game in ACC play (and a possible must-win situation for Miami), makes sense for Richt if the goal is to have his starting quarterback as prepared as possible.

Follow @KevinOnCFB