One-time starting LB Manny Bowen taking grad transfer from Penn State

The roller coaster college football career of Manny Bowen has taken yet another turn, although this one was at least expected.

On his personal Twitter account late Wednesday morning, Bowen confirmed that he will be transferring from Penn State. The linebacker is set to graduate from the university in December, writing that he is “open to all options in the process of searching for a new University.”

Officially announcing that I will be transferring upon graduation in December. I am open to all options in the process of searching for a new University. Excited for a new place to call home. https://t.co/7tdMDNhk23 via @YouTube — Manny Bowen (@mannybowen43) October 17, 2018

In late August, James Franklin confirmed that Bowen had left his football program; that move came a little over three weeks after the fourth-year senior rejoined the team and was practicing with the rest of the Nittany Lions in preparation for the 2018 season. Bowen was suspended late last season and then dismissed in late December for what were described as violations of team rules.

Bowen had started the first nine games of the 2017 season, before the disciplinary issues hit, after starting a dozen contests during the 2016 campaign. He didn’t play in the Rose Bowl that season because of, you guessed it, unspecified violations of team rules.

At the time of his 2017 suspension, Bowen was third on the team with 51 tackles and tied for second in quarterback hits with four.