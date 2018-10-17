Souther Carolina sees Korey Banks leave via transfer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another hour, another college football player is leaving his original collegiate home.

Korey Banks Tuesday confirmed to The State that he has decided to transfer from the South Carolina football program. While the school hasn’t yet publicly addressed Banks’ status with the team, his name is no longer listed on the Gamecocks’ online roster.

While no specific reason for the departure was given, the fact that Banks played very sparingly this season is as likely a starting point as any.

Banks began his career with the Gamecocks as a wide receiver before switching to defensive back during summer camp last year. After taking a redshirt for the 2017 season, he remained in the secondary this season as well. He played in four games in 2018, with all of that action coming on special teams.

Banks was a three-star member of the Gamecocks’ 2016 recruiting class.