Status of nation’s leading receiver up in the air for Colorado vs. Washington

One of the nation’s most prolific players on the offensive side of the ball may not be available this weekend. Or he may be. One of the two.
Late in the third quarter of then-undefeated Colorado’s loss to USC, Laviska Shenault went down with a toe injury and didn’t return. With Washington, also reeling from a tough overtime loss to Oregon, on tap this coming weekend, Shenault’s status is decidedly up in the air.
“We haven’t found out anything on it yet,” head coach Mike MacIntyre said by way of the Boulder Daily Camera. “They’re still evaluating everything. We haven’t found out any total results or anything. He still has a sore toe, but we’ll see.”
Per the Daily Camera, the wide receiver didn’t practice Monday and was seen wearing a walking boot. As of Tuesday, he’s still considered day-to-day.
Shenault currently leads the country in receptions per game (10) and receiving yards per game (130). His six receiving touchdowns are second in the Pac-12 and tied for 14th nationally.
What was a temporary absence has apparently turned into a permanent one.
Oct. 10, a Pitt spokesperson confirmed that “[i]t was mutually agreed upon that Tyler Sear will take leave of the team for personal reasons.” Less than a week later, the tight end took to Twitter to announce that, “after much communication and discussion between myself, my coaches, and loved ones… I have decided to pursue a fresh start and transfer.”
In the social media missive, Sears indicated that he took “a leave of absence to focus on my mental health.”
Sear started five of the first six games this season for the Panthers, catching two passes for nine yards. He started two games as a freshman last season and caught one pass for 10 yards.
Sear is the third tight end to leave the program in the last seven months.
In March, it was confirmed that UCLA transfer Chris Clark was taking a leave of absence from Pitt; the projected 2018 starter is not expected to return. In July, Charles Reeves Jr. was dismissed for unspecified violations of team rules.
Another hour, another college football player is leaving his original collegiate home.
Korey Banks Tuesday confirmed to The State that he has decided to transfer from the South Carolina football program. While the school hasn’t yet publicly addressed Banks’ status with the team, his name is no longer listed on the Gamecocks’ online roster.
While no specific reason for the departure was given, the fact that Banks played very sparingly this season is as likely a starting point as any.
Banks began his career with the Gamecocks as a wide receiver before switching to defensive back during summer camp last year. After taking a redshirt for the 2017 season, he remained in the secondary this season as well. He played in four games in 2018, with all of that action coming on special teams.
Banks was a three-star member of the Gamecocks’ 2016 recruiting class.
Both for this season and on into the future, Houston has found its depth in the secondary depleted.
According to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle, Zaire Taylor plans to transfer from the Cougars. While there’s been no confirmation from the school, the defensive back retweeted another tweet which indicated he was leaving and that an “[e]xclusive interview [is] coming this Sunday.”
Taylor was a three-star member of UH’s 2018 recruiting class. Through the Cougars’ first six games this season, Taylor hadn’t registered a defensive statistic.
When Wisconsin takes the field this weekend looking to bounce back from a stunning beating at the hands of Michigan in Week 7, the Badgers’ secondary could have decidedly different — and depleted — look to it.
UW released its initial injury report for this coming Saturday’s homecoming game against Illinois, and a whopping five defensive backs were listed on it. The injured fivesome are safeties D’Cota Dixon (right leg), Scott Nelson (right leg) and Reggie Pearson (left leg) and cornerbacks Travian Blaylock (right leg) and Faion Hicks (left leg).
Hicks, Nelson and Pearson were all injured in the loss to Michigan. Dixon sustained his injury in the Oct. 6 win over Nebraska and didn’t play against U-M. Blaylock, after playing in the first four games this season, hadn’t seen any action in the last two.
Hicks and Nelson, both redshirt freshmen, along with the senior Dixon were listed as starters ahead of the Wolverines game. Pearson made his first career start in place of Dixon, who hadn’t been listed on the injury report heading into that game.
The Badgers will update the status of all five defensive backs later on in the week.