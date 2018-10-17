Status of nation’s leading receiver up in the air for Colorado vs. Washington

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the nation’s most prolific players on the offensive side of the ball may not be available this weekend. Or he may be. One of the two.

Late in the third quarter of then-undefeated Colorado’s loss to USC, Laviska Shenault went down with a toe injury and didn’t return. With Washington, also reeling from a tough overtime loss to Oregon, on tap this coming weekend, Shenault’s status is decidedly up in the air.

“We haven’t found out anything on it yet,” head coach Mike MacIntyre said by way of the Boulder Daily Camera. “They’re still evaluating everything. We haven’t found out any total results or anything. He still has a sore toe, but we’ll see.”

Per the Daily Camera, the wide receiver didn’t practice Monday and was seen wearing a walking boot. As of Tuesday, he’s still considered day-to-day.

Shenault currently leads the country in receptions per game (10) and receiving yards per game (130). His six receiving touchdowns are second in the Pac-12 and tied for 14th nationally.