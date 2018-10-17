TE who took leave for personal reasons will now transfer from Pitt

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What was a temporary absence has apparently turned into a permanent one.

Oct. 10, a Pitt spokesperson confirmed that “[i]t was mutually agreed upon that Tyler Sear will take leave of the team for personal reasons.” Less than a week later, the tight end took to Twitter to announce that, “after much communication and discussion between myself, my coaches, and loved ones… I have decided to pursue a fresh start and transfer.”

In the social media missive, Sears indicated that he took “a leave of absence to focus on my mental health.”

Sear started five of the first six games this season for the Panthers, catching two passes for nine yards. He started two games as a freshman last season and caught one pass for 10 yards.

Sear is the third tight end to leave the program in the last seven months.

In March, it was confirmed that UCLA transfer Chris Clark was taking a leave of absence from Pitt; the projected 2018 starter is not expected to return. In July, Charles Reeves Jr. was dismissed for unspecified violations of team rules.