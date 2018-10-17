Texas’ Jeffrey McCulloch involved in single-car accident after hydroplaning, hitting pole

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One member of the Texas Longhorns football program was involved in an off-field incident this week that, thankfully, sounds a little scarier than it (hopefully) turned out to be.

Tom Herman revealed Tuesday that Jeffrey McCulloch was involved in a single-car accident Tuesday. Per the head coach, the linebacker hydroplaned on a wet, slick Austin road and hit a light pole.

McCulloch was treated at the scene and then went to a local hospital before eventually being released, the Dallas News reported.

However, the Austin American Statesman writes that “[a]fter complaining about neck soreness, McCulloch was expected to have a CT scan.”

“All early indications is that he should be OK,” Herman said. “Just want to make sure everything is good to go.”

On Twitter Tuesday night, McCulloch also indicated that he’s fine.

Thank you for all the prayers and get well wishes I'm doing better and look forward to getting back on the field with my brothers soon 🤘🏾#Hookem — The Shark (@jmcculloch17) October 17, 2018

McCulloch, a junior, has played in all seven games this season, starting one of those contests. He’s listed as the starting B-backer on the Longhorns’ most recent depth chart.