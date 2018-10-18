Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz challenges Tyreek Hill to race, Kansas City Chiefs star seems up for it

The line might serve as a measuring stick of whether the Michigan Wolverines are a bona fide power in the Big Ten.

The Wolverines, led by quarterback Shea Patterson, are 7-point road betting favorites against the Michigan State Spartans with an 41.5-point total for Saturday’s game at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The OddsShark College Football Database shows that the Wolverines are 2-8 straight-up and 0-10 against the spread in their last 10 games against the cross-state rival Spartans, but Michigan State happens to be 0-4 ATS in its last four home games. The Wolverines are also 10-2 straight-up and 5-6-1 against the spread as a favorite on the road since Jim Harbaugh took over as as their coach in 2015.

The total has gone OVER in three of the last four Michigan-Michigan State matchups, with an average total of 43.75.

Elsewhere, the Stanford Cardinal are 2.5-point road favorites against the Arizona State Sun Devils with a 57-point total in a Thursday matchup. The total has gone UNDER in seven of Stanford’s last nine games against Arizona State, with an average combined score of 48.44. Arizona State is 5-0 SU and ATS in its last five home games.

The LSU Tigers are 6.5-point betting favorites against the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a 45-point total. Mississippi State is 4-0 ATS in its last four games against LSU. LSU is 7-0 SU and ATS in its last seven home games, with an average winning margin of 21.14 points.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 29-point road favorites against the Tennessee Volunteers with a 57-point total. Alabama is 1-4 ATS in its last five road games. The total has gone UNDER in four of Tennessee’s last five home games against teams with winning records.

The Auburn Tigers are 3.5-point road favorites against the Mississippi Rebels with a 62.5-point total. Auburn, coming off losses against Mississippi State and Tennessee, is 7-0 SU in its last seven games after consecutive losses. The total has gone OVER in 10 of Ole Miss’ last 13 games against its conference.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 13-point road favorites against the Purdue Boilermakers with a 68.5-point total. Ohio State is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games against Purdue. The total has gone OVER in 15 of Purdue’s last 21 home games, with an average combined score of 61.1.

The Clemson Tigers are 17.5-point favorites against the North Carolina State Wolfpack with a 56-point betting total. North Carolina State is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games against Clemson. Clemson is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games.

The Washington Huskies are 15.5-point favorites against the Colorado Buffaloes with a 51.5-point total. Colorado is 0-8 SU and ATS in its last eight games against Washington. Washington is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 home games after consecutive road games.

The Oklahoma Sooners are 8-point favorites against the TCU Horned Frogs with a 61.5-point total. The total has gone UNDER in seven of Oklahoma’s last nine games against TCU, with an average combined score of 54.78. The total has gone UNDER in 11 of TCU’s last 12 games against its conference. TCU is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 25-point favorites against the Illinois Fighting Illini with a 58-point total. The total has gone OVER in six of Illinois’ last eight road games, with an average combined score of 55.75. Wisconsin is 1-5 ATS in its last six games.