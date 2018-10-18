Getty Images

Odds: Michigan a TD favorite at Michigan State

OddsSharkOct 18, 2018, 4:35 PM EDT
The line might serve as a measuring stick of whether the Michigan Wolverines are a bona fide power in the Big Ten.

The Wolverines, led by quarterback Shea Patterson, are 7-point road betting favorites against the Michigan State Spartans with an 41.5-point total for Saturday’s game at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The OddsShark College Football Database shows that the Wolverines are 2-8 straight-up and 0-10 against the spread in their last 10 games against the cross-state rival Spartans, but Michigan State happens to be 0-4 ATS in its last four home games. The Wolverines are also 10-2 straight-up and 5-6-1 against the spread as a favorite on the road since Jim Harbaugh took over as as their coach in 2015.

The total has gone OVER in three of the last four Michigan-Michigan State matchups, with an average total of 43.75.

Elsewhere, the Stanford Cardinal are 2.5-point road favorites against the Arizona State Sun Devils with a 57-point total in a Thursday matchup. The total has gone UNDER in seven of Stanford’s last nine games against Arizona State, with an average combined score of 48.44. Arizona State is 5-0 SU and ATS in its last five home games.

The LSU Tigers are 6.5-point betting favorites against the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a 45-point total. Mississippi State is 4-0 ATS in its last four games against LSU. LSU is 7-0 SU and ATS in its last seven home games, with an average winning margin of 21.14 points.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 29-point road favorites against the Tennessee Volunteers with a 57-point total. Alabama is 1-4 ATS in its last five road games. The total has gone UNDER in four of Tennessee’s last five home games against teams with winning records.

The Auburn Tigers are 3.5-point road favorites against the Mississippi Rebels with a 62.5-point total. Auburn, coming off losses against Mississippi State and Tennessee, is 7-0 SU in its last seven games after consecutive losses. The total has gone OVER in 10 of Ole Miss’ last 13 games against its conference.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 13-point road favorites against the Purdue Boilermakers with a 68.5-point total. Ohio State is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games against Purdue. The total has gone OVER in 15 of Purdue’s last 21 home games, with an average combined score of 61.1.

The Clemson Tigers  are 17.5-point favorites against the North Carolina State Wolfpack with a 56-point betting total. North Carolina State is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games against Clemson. Clemson is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games.

The Washington Huskies are 15.5-point favorites against the Colorado Buffaloes with a 51.5-point total. Colorado is 0-8 SU and ATS in its last eight games against Washington. Washington is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 home games after consecutive road games.

The Oklahoma Sooners are 8-point favorites against the TCU Horned Frogs with a 61.5-point total. The total has gone UNDER in seven of Oklahoma’s last nine games against TCU, with an average combined score of 54.78. The total has gone UNDER in 11 of TCU’s last 12 games against its conference. TCU is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 25-point favorites against the Illinois Fighting Illini with a 58-point total. The total has gone OVER in six of Illinois’ last eight road games, with an average combined score of 55.75. Wisconsin is 1-5 ATS in its last six games.

LSU unveils new uniform to pay respect to 1918 season, including new color-shifting helmet

By Bryan FischerOct 18, 2018, 5:27 PM EDT
No. 5 LSU hosts No. 22 Mississippi State this weekend in Death Valley for a big game within the SEC West that also holds some significant national implications as well. This contest between the Tigers and Bulldogs has been an underrated game the past few years and you can bet the night game atmosphere on Saturday will only add to that.

LSU is ramping things up a bit more however with a surprising new uniform for the game however. The new look, unveiled on Twitter Thursday afternoon, is designed to pay homage to the 1918 “Silent Season” at the school where students and players left campus to fight in World War I instead of clashing on the gridiron.

The video below details everything that goes into the all-white uniform thanks to a pretty epic voice over that is sure to fire up Tigers fans about the clean, yet sharp look the team will take the field in. Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the entire thing is the helmet, which is called “color-shifting” from gold to purple depending on how you look at it in the lights — similar to a set of Mardi Gras beads.

LSU generally has a pretty slick set of uniforms when they use their home whites but this is a nice step up while also doubling as a good history lesson for those not too familiar with the school’s past. We’ll have to see just how good that helmet looks under the lights in Death Valley but the early returns are pretty good based on what we’ve seen so far in the video above.

NIU needed to buy back $273,619 worth of tickets to hit NCAA attendance requirements

By Bryan FischerOct 18, 2018, 4:36 PM EDT
College football is a great sport but, while everybody is playing the same game between the lines, what happens off the field is hardly a bastion of equality. For every time Michigan packs the Big House or Alabama sells out Bryant Denny Stadium, there are other schools — chiefly at the Group of Five level, but not always — who are just struggling to get by in the booming business college athletics has become.

Which leads us to another form of #MACtion that is far less exciting than the midweek games you’re used to seeing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays: buying tickets to meet NCAA attendance minimums.

As detailed by student newspaper Northern Star, Northern Illinois announced their home attendance for the 2017 season at 67,748, but an audit obtained by the paper showed that scanned tickets totaled only 44,084 in the same time period. With six home games, that latter figure would have put the school below the NCAA’s FBS attendance threshold of 15,000 per home game.

The end result? NIU had to purchase 56,345 tickets for a whopping $273,619 in order to comply with the regulations and hit the minimum number of paid tickets for each home game.

“I’d garner if you did research on [on ticket buy backs], you would probably find 100 percent ratio where schools our size or in our conference do something similar to what we do,” athletic director Sean Frazier said.

Frazier is probably not wrong about NIU being one of many schools who have to employ the practice but it speaks to the wild NCAA accounting hoops that some schools have to go through each year. As a result, the next time you hear a Group of Five school is getting a big check as part of a revenue guarantee game, just note that part of that money could be going to tickets at home as well if the stadium isn’t quite rocking like it should be on a Saturday afternoon.

Report: Ex-Notre Dame RB Josh Adams collected $500k after going undrafted thanks to loss of value insurance policy

By Bryan FischerOct 18, 2018, 3:35 PM EDT
Loss of value insurance policies have been talked about quite a bit for high profile college football players over the years but the success rate on guys who slip in the draft due to injury actually collecting on said policies has been hit or miss. For everybody like former Michigan tight end Jake Butt, who collected $543,000 two years ago after an ACL injury in the Orange Bowl, there’s somebody like Arkansas tailback Rawleigh Williams III who is forced to go to court to argue for his claim to be paid out.

You can count former Notre Dame running back Josh Adams on the positive side of the ledger however, as ESPN’s Darren Rovell confirmed with an insurance advisor that he picked up a $500,000 check as part of his policy after going undrafted this past spring.

Adams left school early after leading the Irish in rushing his final two years in South Bend but a foot injury plagued him throughout the pre-draft process and he wound up not getting selected. He eventually signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent and has seven carries for 29 yards with the team so far this season. Though the Super Bowl champs have a crowded backfield, there’s also a big opportunity for Adams in the weeks ahead with starter Jay Ajayi out for the year with an injury.

Although Adams is probably still at least a little upset at going undrafted to begin his pro career, he managed to land in a good spot and that half a million dollar check will certainly take the sting out of things as well.

Washington LB Amandre Williams announces transfer from the program

By Bryan FischerOct 18, 2018, 2:31 PM EDT
One of the Pac-12’s best defenses is looking a little thinner than it was a week ago.

In a post on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, Washington backup linebacker Amandre Williams announced he was leaving the football program on Wednesday night just ahead of his team’s big conference test against Colorado over the weekend.

Williams had played in every game so far this season and made three tackles against Auburn in the season opener but it appears as though that was not enough playing time for him.

“This thing isn’t for everybody,” head coach Chris Petersen told the Seattle Times on Thursday. “Some guys need more playing time than they’re getting. And so they’ve got to make decisions.”

The linebacker was considered a three-star recruit coming out of near by Kent, Washington in high school by 247Sports but was counted on to provide depth behind a trio of upperclassmen at the linebacker position. Williams’ departure leaves Tevis Bartlett as the starter on the outside in the team’s base personnel while sophomore Ryan Bowman figures to be the next guy in the pecking order to take more snaps along with Jake Wambaugh.

Williams’ older brother, DeShon, is a tight end on the team but he appears to be staying put with the Huskies for now.

Even with their first conference loss to Oregon last week, the Huskies remain in the hunt for the Pac-12 North title but will have their work cut out for them in Seattle on Saturday sans their backup linebacker when Colorado comes to town.