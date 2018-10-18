Report: Ex-Notre Dame RB Josh Adams collected $500k after going undrafted thanks to loss of value insurance policy

Loss of value insurance policies have been talked about quite a bit for high profile college football players over the years but the success rate on guys who slip in the draft due to injury actually collecting on said policies has been hit or miss. For everybody like former Michigan tight end Jake Butt, who collected $543,000 two years ago after an ACL injury in the Orange Bowl, there’s somebody like Arkansas tailback Rawleigh Williams III who is forced to go to court to argue for his claim to be paid out.

You can count former Notre Dame running back Josh Adams on the positive side of the ledger however, as ESPN’s Darren Rovell confirmed with an insurance advisor that he picked up a $500,000 check as part of his policy after going undrafted this past spring.

Former Notre Dame RB Josh Adams is collecting $500,000 in a loss of value insurance policy as a result of hurting himself before draft and going undrafted. Confirmed by insurance advisor Ronnie Kaymore of KPM Sports. pic.twitter.com/UqapfoDRXL — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 17, 2018

Adams left school early after leading the Irish in rushing his final two years in South Bend but a foot injury plagued him throughout the pre-draft process and he wound up not getting selected. He eventually signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent and has seven carries for 29 yards with the team so far this season. Though the Super Bowl champs have a crowded backfield, there’s also a big opportunity for Adams in the weeks ahead with starter Jay Ajayi out for the year with an injury.

Although Adams is probably still at least a little upset at going undrafted to begin his pro career, he managed to land in a good spot and that half a million dollar check will certainly take the sting out of things as well.