Report: four-star 2018 QB Jack Tuttle to transfer from Utah

Jack Tuttle was the highest-rated quarterback ever to sign with Utah. Now, Tuttle will go down as the highest-rated quarterback to never play a down for the Utes. Reportedly.

Citing multiple sources, 247Sports.com reported overnight that Tuttle intends to transfer from the Utes. The Salt Lake Tribune wrote that “another source familiar with Tuttle’s thinking told The Tribune that he intends to leave.”

As is stands now, neither the player nor the football program has publicly commented on his status moving forward.

The California product was a four-star member of the Utes’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 8 pro-style quarterback in the country. Tuttle enrolled early and was a part of Utah’s quarterback competition, although he entered the season as the team’s No. 3 signal-caller.

Tuttle didn’t play in any of the Utes’ first six games.

As for Tuttle’s future, 247Sports.com writes that “[p]ossible destinations include Ohio State, Duke, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, and West Virginia.” Prior to signing with Utah, Tuttle held offers from, among others, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, LSU, Nebraska, USC and Wisconsin.