Washington LB Amandre Williams announces transfer from the program

One of the Pac-12’s best defenses is looking a little thinner than it was a week ago.
In a post on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, Washington backup linebacker Amandre Williams announced he was leaving the football program on Wednesday night just ahead of his team’s big conference test against Colorado over the weekend.
Williams had played in every game so far this season and made three tackles against Auburn in the season opener but it appears as though that was not enough playing time for him.
“This thing isn’t for everybody,” head coach Chris Petersen told the Seattle Times on Thursday. “Some guys need more playing time than they’re getting. And so they’ve got to make decisions.”
The linebacker was considered a three-star recruit coming out of near by Kent, Washington in high school by 247Sports but was counted on to provide depth behind a trio of upperclassmen at the linebacker position. Williams’ departure leaves Tevis Bartlett as the starter on the outside in the team’s base personnel while sophomore Ryan Bowman figures to be the next guy in the pecking order to take more snaps along with Jake Wambaugh.
Williams’ older brother, DeShon, is a tight end on the team but he appears to be staying put with the Huskies for now.
Even with their first conference loss to Oregon last week, the Huskies remain in the hunt for the Pac-12 North title but will have their work cut out for them in Seattle on Saturday sans their backup linebacker when Colorado comes to town.
Loss of value insurance policies have been talked about quite a bit for high profile college football players over the years but the success rate on guys who slip in the draft due to injury actually collecting on said policies has been hit or miss. For everybody like former Michigan tight end Jake Butt, who collected $543,000 two years ago after an ACL injury in the Orange Bowl, there’s somebody like Arkansas tailback Rawleigh Williams III who is forced to go to court to argue for his claim to be paid out.
You can count former Notre Dame running back Josh Adams on the positive side of the ledger however, as ESPN’s Darren Rovell confirmed with an insurance advisor that he picked up a $500,000 check as part of his policy after going undrafted this past spring.
Adams left school early after leading the Irish in rushing his final two years in South Bend but a foot injury plagued him throughout the pre-draft process and he wound up not getting selected. He eventually signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent and has seven carries for 29 yards with the team so far this season. Though the Super Bowl champs have a crowded backfield, there’s also a big opportunity for Adams in the weeks ahead with starter Jay Ajayi out for the year with an injury.
Although Adams is probably still at least a little upset at going undrafted to begin his pro career, he managed to land in a good spot and that half a million dollar check will certainly take the sting out of things as well.
If you had Michigan in the “Next FBS Team to Lose a Player to Transfer” pool, collect your winnings.
247Sports.com was the first to report that Drew Singleton had asked for and been granted a release from his U-M scholarship, with his intention being to transfer. Mlive.com subsequently confirmed the initial report through a university spokesperson, and Singleton’s name has already been removed from the football team’s online roster.
No specific reason for the sophomore linebacker’s decision to transfer was given.
A four-star member of the Wolverines’ 2017 recruiting class, Singleton was rated as the No. 5 outside linebacker in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of New Jersey; and the No. 79 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Singleton was the highest-rated linebacker in U-M’s class that year, and only two other defensive signees in the 34-member class were rated higher.
After taking a redshirt his true freshman season, Singleton had played in four games this season before his decision to transfer. The vast majority of that action, however, came on special teams.
Jack Tuttle was the highest-rated quarterback ever to sign with Utah. Now, Tuttle will go down as the highest-rated quarterback to never play a down for the Utes. Reportedly.
Citing multiple sources, 247Sports.com reported overnight that Tuttle intends to transfer from the Utes. The Salt Lake Tribune wrote that “another source familiar with Tuttle’s thinking told The Tribune that he intends to leave.”
As is stands now, neither the player nor the football program has publicly commented on his status moving forward.
The California product was a four-star member of the Utes’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 8 pro-style quarterback in the country. Tuttle enrolled early and was a part of Utah’s quarterback competition, although he entered the season as the team’s No. 3 signal-caller.
Tuttle didn’t play in any of the Utes’ first six games.
As for Tuttle’s future, 247Sports.com writes that “[p]ossible destinations include Ohio State, Duke, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, and West Virginia.” Prior to signing with Utah, Tuttle held offers from, among others, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, LSU, Nebraska, USC and Wisconsin.
Haha. Good one, Kiff.
In a Twitter exchange with Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports/The Athletic Tuesday, Lane Kiffin indicated that he had indeed offered a scholarship to Cole Leinart, the 11-year-old quarterback son of former USC Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart.
Apparently, however, the current Florida Atlantic and former USC head coach — and former Leinart offensive coordinator with the Trojans — was just yanking everyone’s chain. At least, according to Cole Leinart’s father he was.
Following the ruckus kicked up by what was apparently an in-jest tweet, Kiffin explained his relationship with the elder Leinart. From the Sun-Sentinel:
Matt, we’ve always had a good relationship,” said Kiffin of Leinart, who after an NFL career is now a college football analyst for Fox Sports and covered FAU’s opener at Oklahoma. “We’ve been communicating a lot over the last couple of months. They had the opener, their broadcast and stuff. He lives right down the street from my kids in Manhattan Beach out there. There’s some crossover, kids in different sports and things like that.
And, for those wondering, Kiffin is permitted to discuss the younger Leinart, who would be a Class of 2025 recruit if he continues on his current trajectory, as he’s only in sixth grade; the NCAA doesn’t consider a player a recruitable prospect until they reach the ninth grade.