Washington LB Amandre Williams announces transfer from the program

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the Pac-12’s best defenses is looking a little thinner than it was a week ago.

In a post on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, Washington backup linebacker Amandre Williams announced he was leaving the football program on Wednesday night just ahead of his team’s big conference test against Colorado over the weekend.

Williams had played in every game so far this season and made three tackles against Auburn in the season opener but it appears as though that was not enough playing time for him.

“This thing isn’t for everybody,” head coach Chris Petersen told the Seattle Times on Thursday. “Some guys need more playing time than they’re getting. And so they’ve got to make decisions.”

The linebacker was considered a three-star recruit coming out of near by Kent, Washington in high school by 247Sports but was counted on to provide depth behind a trio of upperclassmen at the linebacker position. Williams’ departure leaves Tevis Bartlett as the starter on the outside in the team’s base personnel while sophomore Ryan Bowman figures to be the next guy in the pecking order to take more snaps along with Jake Wambaugh.

Williams’ older brother, DeShon, is a tight end on the team but he appears to be staying put with the Huskies for now.

Even with their first conference loss to Oregon last week, the Huskies remain in the hunt for the Pac-12 North title but will have their work cut out for them in Seattle on Saturday sans their backup linebacker when Colorado comes to town.