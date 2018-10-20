Army wins 10th straight home game with wild double-OT finish

Michie Stadium is becoming a tough place to play for visiting teams. Army won its 10th consecutive home game in quite dramatic fashion with a 31-30 double-overtime victory over Miami Ohio.

Under pressure with the game on the line, Miami Ohio quarterback Gus Ragland got away from pressure on a two-point conversion attempt and managed to get the ball into the hands of Luke Mayock, who may have needed one or two more blocks in order to convert on the play and give Miami the win. Army got a chance to breathe a sigh of relief instead and celebrated the win in front of their home fans.

Miami had tied the game near the end of regulation with a touchdown. Down 21-20, Miami was lining up to go for two points and the win in the final minute of the fourth quarter but a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct forced Miami to go for the easier extra-point attempt instead. The penalty was called on Nate Becker, who caught the touchdown after he spiked the football in celebration. Spiking the football is an automatic penalty, regardless of the emotions of the moment.

Army is now 3-0 at home in Michie Stadium this season. The last loss suffered by the Black Knights at home was November 5, 2016, a 31-12 loss to Air Force. Army is now two wins away from going to a bowl game for the third straight season. Army has never gone to three consecutive bowl games in as many years. Up next for Army is a road trip to Eastern Michigan, followed by three straight home games against Air Force, Lafayette, and Colgate. Because Army is playing two FCS opponents, they are required to win seven games in order to qualify for a postseason bowl game.

It sure looks like they will have that all squared away before the Army-Navy Game at the end of the regular season.

