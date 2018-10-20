Big 12 denies Iowa State’s appeal of $25,000 field-rush fine

It was worth a shot, I guess.

Friday night, Iowa State announced in a short, to-the-point press release that its appeal of field-storming fine slapped on it by the Big 12 had been denied by the conference. The fact that ISU came out on the wrong side of the ruling was the expected result of the university’s Hail Mary appeal.

“Our institution takes the safety and welfare of all student-athletes, officials, and fans very seriously,” ISU president Dr. Wendy Wintersteen said in a statement, “and we will continue to review and refine our safety protocols based upon our actual experiences.”

Earlier in the week, the Big 12 had announced that ISU was fined $25,000 after their fans stormed the field this past Saturday. The field storming came in the aftermath of ISU’s huge upset of then-No. 6 West Virginia in Ames.

In a statement announcing the fine, conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby said that the league “[has] a duty to provide a safe game environment” and that ISU “has a written event management policy that was not thoroughly implemented, and was unsuccessful in ensuring the safety and security of all visiting team game participants” — a sentiment with which WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen is likely to agree.

“Our institution takes the safety and welfare of all student-athletes, officials and fans very seriously,” Wintersteen said in a midweek statement, shortly after the fine was announced. “We have reviewed all of our procedures, including several videos of the post-game celebration, and we do not agree with Commissioner Bowlsby’s assessment of the events that evening.”